FANTASTIC FOUR Stars Jamie Bell And Kate Mara Talk Possible Return And Movie Existing In "Not Very Good Canon"

Fantastic Four stars Jamie Bell and Kate Mara have reflected on possibly reprising their roles in a future Multiverse project, with the former happily taking the opportunity to poke fun at the 2015 movie.

By JoshWilding - Jul 19, 2024 04:07 AM EST
Source: Variety

Jamie Bell and Kate Mara became a couple while shooting 2015's disastrous Fantastic Four reboot, perhaps the only good thing to come out of a movie plagued by studio interference. 

Neither they nor co-stars Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan, and Toby Kebbell have shied away from sharing their disdain for the movie. However, both Bell and Mara are eager to see the upcoming Marvel Studios reboot. 

"We're excited," Mara, who played Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, told Variety. "It's a great cast."

Bell, who transformed into The Thing, was quick to point out that he doesn't think The Fantastic Four should be considered a "reboot" and was quick to take a shot at the 2015 effort directed by Josh Trank while explaining why. "It doesn’t feel like a reboot to me because to reboot something it had to have been something. Unfortunately, our film doesn’t exist in any particular canon," he said.

"It does exist in one particular canon, which is the not very good canon..."

Asked whether they could show up in the new instalment (a strange question for the trade to ask but something which is possible thanks to the Multiverse), Bell said, "Maybe we can try to enter through some multiverse door. But when they see us, they quickly close the door."

If they're going to show up anywhere, then it would surely be Deadpool & Wolverine. Early plans called for the 2015 iteration of Marvel's First Family to appear in Deadpool 2; for whatever reason, it didn't work out and the team hasn't been seen since. 

Fantastic Four grossed only $167.9 million at the worldwide box office in 2015, while Trank disowned the studio-mandated cut days before it arrived in theaters. With 9% on Rotten Tomatoes, it's one of the worst-reviewed comic book movies ever. 

Marvel Studios has announced that Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing) will lead The Fantastic Four cast. Julia Garner has also joined the reboot as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer.

Recent additions to the cast include Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne in mystery roles, along with Ralph Ineson as the villainous Galactus.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four's screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) recently coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 7/19/2024, 4:58 AM
That wasn't The Fantastic Four.... not even the same flavor.
Watching it was like grabbing the carton of milk in a dark kitchen only to wind up slamming O.J.....puke
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/19/2024, 5:02 AM
It was the grimdark (or should that be Grimmdark) version of the Fantastic Four.

But as an adaptation of Ultimate Fantastic Four, it really works. It works as the first act in a supervillain origin story, rather than a superhero origin story. And the cast are all very talented.

I'd love to see Miles Teller return as the Maker.

User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image

Or Kate Mara return as a Kang variant.
User Comment Image

Remember when Kate Mara showed up in Iron Man 2 wearing Kang purple and served Tony Stark with a court summons? That caused a chain of events that led to Endgame and beyond.
User Comment Image

There is already a multiverse element to Fant4stic. The whole plot is that they discover another universe they they call Planet Zero. Toby Kebbel's Doom become the god-Emperor of this planet. He shapes it. He wants to suck the Fant4stic universe into it.

All very Secret Wars.

Honestly, if there isn't some reference to Fant4stic in Deadpool & Wolverine, I'll be disappointed. Could that Doom-looking dude be Toby Kebbel? Or even Miles Teller?

