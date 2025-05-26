New THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Teaser Promo Released Ahead Of Tonight's Sneak Peek

Though we still don't have confirmation, a new look at Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps is expected to air during game 4 of the NBA Western Conference Finals later tonight.

Whether it'll take the form of a full teaser, new clip or just another one of the tie-in adverts we've been seeing remains to be seen. For now, we have another promo featuring Marvel's First Family settling down to watch the game.

It looks like this is a mixture of actual footage from the movie and scenes filmed specifically for these NBA teasers, but the editing is pretty seamless to be fair.

We also have some new quotes from Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm) from an interview with Esquire. The Stranger Things alum is looking forward to meeting back up with his First Steps cast-mates - and working with Robert Downey Jr. - when they return for Avengers: Doomsday.

“Thankfully, we [Pedro, Vanessa and Ebon] all get on. I’m really excited to work with Doom — big RDJ fan — and to see my lovely Fantastic family, and get back in the harness.”

A new promotional video for ‘THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS’ has been released! pic.twitter.com/47BASDV2qp — Fantastic Four Updates (@F4Update) May 26, 2025

First Steps stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, Freaky Tales) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, and Julia Garner (Wolf Man, Ozark) as the Silver Surfer.

Ralph Ineson will play Galactus, and Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser and John Malkovich are also on board in undisclosed roles.

Kevin Feige has confirmed that the movie will take place in an alternate universe, but we know that Marvel's First Family will appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, so we wouldn't be surprised if they find their way into the main MCU timeline by the end of this movie.

Spoilers follow.

We actually see the team arriving to the main 616 universe in Thunderbolts' post-credits scene.

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.