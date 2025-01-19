RUMOR: There Are Bigger Plans For Annihilus In The MCU Beyond Just The Upcoming NOVA TV Series

According to a new rumour, there are plans for the villainous Annihilus beyond just Marvel Television's Nova. Could he be the Marvel Cinematic Universe's next big bad? You can find more details here...

By JoshWilding - Jan 19, 2025 11:01 AM EST
In recent weeks, much has been said about classic Fantastic Four villain Annihilus being the main villain in Marvel Television's planned Nova TV series.

It makes sense to introduce the Arthrosian and his Annihilation Wave there, though it does likely mean he won't start life off as an antagonist in The Fantastic Four franchise. Despite that, there's something very exciting about the prospect of Nova either adapting Annihilation or setting the stage for the event in a future cosmic MCU movie (Guardians of the Galaxy 4, hopefully). 

Now, the latter looks more likely based on new intel shared by insider Daniel Richtman

He says that Annihilus won't be a one-off villain in Nova; instead, he's expected to appear in other projects as well, likely meaning the cosmic corner of the MCU just found a new big bad.

It's not outside the realm of possibility that Annihilus becomes the next Thanos, particularly if that Annihilation Wave makes its way to Earth. It's then we could see Marvel's First Family battle the monster, likely with Nova lending a helping hand. 

In the comics, the Tyannans were originally the only intelligent life in the Negative Zone and, after they inadvertently released life spores on a barren volcanic planet, one of those mutated and became the villain known as Annihilus. 

Acquiring a Cosmic Control Rod that greatly extended his lifespan, Annihilus set out to destroy anything he deemed a threat to his existence. Obsessed with ruling the Negative Zone, he became quite the conqueror before crossing paths with the Fantastic Four.

Decades later, the villain encountered the Opposing Force, the Negative Zone's version of the Power Cosmic. He then invaded the Marvel Universe with his Annihilation Wave, an armada comprised of thousands of starships and an army with countless "bugs."

Planet after planet fell as Annihilus set out to acquire the Power Cosmic used by Galactus and his Heralds. His endgame? To destroy all life in both universes. 

Eventually, the likes of the Silver Surfer, Star-Lord, Drax, and Nova assembled to stop the villain. It was Richard Rider who saved the day, though, as he shoved his fist down Annihilus' throat and killed him by ripping out the creature's internal organs. 

How much of this makes it into the MCU remains to be seen and Nova isn't expected to head our way until after Avengers: Secret Wars is released in 2027.

We recently learned that, "One [Nova] pitch was essentially Starship Troopers, with Richard Rider in Casper's arc as a sort of cocky jerk who falls in love with Namorita, joins the Nova Corps, and gets assigned to a backwater 'Outer Rim'-like planet that becomes the first phase of the Annihilus wave." You can read more about that here

What would you like to see from Annihilus in the MCU?

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/19/2025, 11:38 AM
maybe Josh was the rumor all along
User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/19/2025, 11:51 AM
@harryba11zack - maybe he Is the one playing Storm.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/19/2025, 12:54 PM
@harryba11zack - Richtman is a phony, MTTSH is a phony, Snider is a weirdo and a phony. the list goes on..
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/19/2025, 11:42 AM
Second
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 1/19/2025, 11:42 AM
User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/19/2025, 11:43 AM
Can we cast the one Inuit or Aborigine as him?

For truer diversity.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/19/2025, 12:46 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - This is what you're up against and have to defeat. Disney and Marvel Studios are Box Office Juggernauts own ALL Box Office Records. Good Luck at taking them down.

https://www.boxofficemojo.com/chart/ww_top_lifetime_gross/?ref_=bo_lnav_hm_shrt

User Comment Image
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 1/19/2025, 11:50 AM
Marvels main villains in the next 5 years

Kingpin
Dr Doom
Annihilus
Mephisto & Lilith

MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/19/2025, 11:52 AM
@WakandaTech -
Kevin Feige
The Russos
Not Captain America
Senor Fantastico
She-lver She-urf-her
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/19/2025, 11:50 AM
Omg stop this just cast Jonathan Majors or bust this universe
incredibleTalk
incredibleTalk - 1/19/2025, 11:53 AM
User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/19/2025, 11:59 AM
Goodbye Joe!
Goodbye Joe!
Goodbye Joe!
Goodbye Joe!
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/19/2025, 12:06 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - and goodbye TikTok. Some pretty funny anti-american stuff on there right now (ie. use of kilometres, etc).

Also, isn't your username missing a t? Or don't we cross the t anymore because the president already is?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/19/2025, 12:54 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - ITS Joever but not for Hamas
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/19/2025, 12:00 PM
I think they should make him the antagonist for Avengers 7. The mutants will probably be Earth based, so having the Avengers go cosmic is a good way to keep them seperate.
Wonderland56
Wonderland56 - 1/19/2025, 12:16 PM
Then it's destined to fail even more, because none of the Disney+ shows has ever reached a major crowd competitive to the films. Hilariously stupid.
rychlec
rychlec - 1/19/2025, 12:16 PM
ANNIHILUS is cool... just not sure how much personality you get out of his design.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 1/19/2025, 12:25 PM
@rychlec - all CGI would be fine with me. That was the case with Ultron and it worked ok in my opinion. In fact, I wish Bale’s Gorr was CGI and more alien
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/19/2025, 12:22 PM
Annihilus would be a Great Addition to Marvel, Bigger, Stronger, Better Studios.

User Comment Image
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 1/19/2025, 12:28 PM
Marvel, all the stuff you did with Ultron?

Yeah?

Don't do that.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 1/19/2025, 12:28 PM
He’s just a colorful parademon

User Comment Image
BraxtonHicks
BraxtonHicks - 1/19/2025, 12:28 PM
Be a switch up if in the middle of Secrets War on battle world, a portal from the Negative Zone opens and he appears to all so he can wipe out all life thus forcing all heroes and villains to band together to take out the bigger threat... and they don't.
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN - 1/19/2025, 12:43 PM
I've always been a superhero/comic book genre fan, ever since I was a kid running home to watch BTAS on Friday afternoons, but my first true foray into comics was Annihilation and Annihilation: Conquest. I was blown away and immediately sucked in. Please Marvel, please don't f**k this up. The cosmic side of the Marvel universe is truly epic, and an unbelievably fertile canvas on which to create the cosmic corner of the MCU. It's too good an opportunity to squander.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 1/19/2025, 12:48 PM
The Starship Troopers idea sounds interesting. Give the audience insight into what it's like to be a recruit rising up in the Nova Corps ranks.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 1/19/2025, 12:58 PM
"...Annihilus becomes the next Thanos..."

Hold you horses. Wasn't Kang supposed to be the "next Thanos-level threat"??? I mean, before the revelations of physical-abuse and his on-screen character becoming a discombobulated mess during the equally discombobulated mess that the "Multi-Verse Saga" collapsed into. 🤨

