Speculation Mounts That John Malkovich Has Been Cut From THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS

We've caught only a single glimpse of John Malkovich's mysterious character in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and that was in the teaser trailer. However, some believe the actor might have been cut.

By JoshWilding - Jun 26, 2025 06:06 AM EST
Yesterday's final trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps wowed fans, but as well as keeping Galactus under wraps, there was still no sign of the movie's supporting cast: Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles.

Malkovich is thought to be playing Red Ghost, a classic Fantastic Four villain who pitted his Super-Apes against Marvel's First Family to prove that his country, Russia, was superior to the United States. 

Now, though, there's speculation that Malkovich might have been cut from The Fantastic Four: First Steps entirely. The actor's name is missing from an otherwise identical synopsis included in the press release sent out for yesterday's trailer (which was also published on Disney's website).

Here's the revised version of The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast list sent out by Disney, along with how it previously appeared:

image host
image host

It's worth pointing out that Malkovich's name was included on some of the posters released when tickets went on sale. However, test screenings for The Fantastic Four: First Steps were also taking place around that time. 

Malkovich was only expected to have a small role in the movie (likely at the beginning), so there's every chance Marvel Studios decided to cut him if his scenes weren't working. Leaving the Oscar nominee on the cutting room floor would be a shocking move, but potentially also what's best for this reboot.

Alternatively, it could be an oversight or a mistake. We'll find out one way or another when The Fantastic Four: First Steps opens roughly a month from now. 

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Final Trailer Breakdown: 9 Biggest Reveals, Spoilers, And Easter Eggs
TheyDont
TheyDont - 6/26/2025, 6:22 AM
Mephisto confirmed?
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 6/26/2025, 6:28 AM
@TheyDont - User Comment Image
Latverian
Latverian - 6/26/2025, 6:30 AM
@TheyDont -

Wrong project.
TheyDont
TheyDont - 6/26/2025, 6:33 AM
@Latverian - no u
Latverian
Latverian - 6/26/2025, 6:36 AM
@TheyDont -

User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/26/2025, 6:22 AM
Lolz. This is a Marvel signature of not having a good script and editing and reshooting are ongoing even after the first trailer dropped

Pathetic 😭
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/26/2025, 6:35 AM
Pity Pascal wasn't cut
SuperCat
SuperCat - 6/26/2025, 6:38 AM
User Comment Image
Rosraf
Rosraf - 6/26/2025, 6:39 AM
The initial responses combined with the more recent headlines make me suspect there is some panic editing going on to make this movie more bland and paint by numbers.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/26/2025, 6:41 AM
That would suck if that’s the case but I doubt it since I’m pretty sure he’s the one they are trying to take down in the opening action sequence after they leave the talk show as we have seen in the trailers…

I wouldn’t be surprised if he isn’t mentioned because he has a small role in the film while PWH , Natasha Lyonne & Sarah Niles are atleast a bit more prominent (the latter 3 we haven’t seen at all in the trailers though Nile’s was in a still if I remember correctly).

Anyway , I hope he’s still in it since I think it would be a fun cameo but we’ll see.

User Comment Image
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/26/2025, 6:50 AM
Was hoping he was Nathaniel
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 6/26/2025, 7:52 AM
@AllsNotGood - that would’ve been lovely.
Mrcool210
Mrcool210 - 6/26/2025, 7:31 AM
If he is I feel so bad for him. No luck with comic book movies. First Spider-Man 4 now this?

Damn Mann..
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/26/2025, 7:44 AM
@Mrcool210 - yeah , that would suck…

Raimi’s take on the Vulture being this kind of government contract killer/assassin sounded interesting too

