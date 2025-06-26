Speculation Mounts That John Malkovich Has Been Cut From THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS

Yesterday's final trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps wowed fans, but as well as keeping Galactus under wraps, there was still no sign of the movie's supporting cast: Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles.

Malkovich is thought to be playing Red Ghost, a classic Fantastic Four villain who pitted his Super-Apes against Marvel's First Family to prove that his country, Russia, was superior to the United States.

Now, though, there's speculation that Malkovich might have been cut from The Fantastic Four: First Steps entirely. The actor's name is missing from an otherwise identical synopsis included in the press release sent out for yesterday's trailer (which was also published on Disney's website).

Here's the revised version of The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast list sent out by Disney, along with how it previously appeared:

It's worth pointing out that Malkovich's name was included on some of the posters released when tickets went on sale. However, test screenings for The Fantastic Four: First Steps were also taking place around that time.

Malkovich was only expected to have a small role in the movie (likely at the beginning), so there's every chance Marvel Studios decided to cut him if his scenes weren't working. Leaving the Oscar nominee on the cutting room floor would be a shocking move, but potentially also what's best for this reboot.

Alternatively, it could be an oversight or a mistake. We'll find out one way or another when The Fantastic Four: First Steps opens roughly a month from now.

H.E.R.B.I.E. goes to the movies! 🍿



In one month, see Marvel Studios’ #TheFantasticFour: First Steps in theaters July 25. Get tickets now: https://t.co/qy8qR70zbu pic.twitter.com/hWPiax0AVV — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 25, 2025

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.