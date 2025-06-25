It's (Nearly) Clobberin' Time In Cosmic Final Trailer And Poster For THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS

It's (Nearly) Clobberin' Time In Cosmic Final Trailer And Poster For THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS

Marvel Studios has shared the final trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and it follows Marvel's First Family into the cosmos for a battle with Galactus and the Silver Surfer. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 25, 2025 09:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

The final trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has arrived, and this will give you chills. It's accompanied by a poster featuring Galactus looming over New York City, not dissimilar to The Watcher.

This latest sneak peek is heavy on action and features plenty of superpowers as we get to see what Marvel's First Family is capable of. As expected, Franklin Richards does look to be a CG creation, but it's hard to fault the visual effects (and it might have been better to head down this route than American Sniper's infamous doll).

The Silver Surfer speaks in this trailer, warning of the coming of Galactus. Frustratingly, Marvel Studios is keeping the villain's face under wraps, a questionable decision when The Fantastic Four: First Steps would arguably benefit from the level of hype that reveal would bring. 

Regardless, The Thing not saying "It's Clobberin' Time" is a recurring theme here, and that's something we would like to see saved for the theater. It's not quite "Avengers Assemble," but hearing it will be a big moment for comic book fans. 

By far the best part of this new trailer is seeing the team head into outer space to confront the Devourer of Worlds. The Fantastic Four: First Steps has all the makings of a cosmic adventure, something fans of these heroes have long waited to see on screen. Here's hoping the Negative Zone is next for them after Avengers: Doomsday

Check out the new trailer and poster for The Fantastic Four: First Steps below. 

image host

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS' Entire Plot May Have Leaked Online - Major SPOILERS
Related:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS' Entire Plot May Have Leaked Online - Major SPOILERS
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Trailer Teaser Reveals The Thing's Rocky Beard (And It Is Glorious)
Recommended For You:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Trailer Teaser Reveals The Thing's Rocky Beard (And It Is Glorious)

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
Latverian
Latverian - 6/25/2025, 9:17 AM
*obligatory "bUt WhErE aRe ReEd'S pOwErS?!" whining*
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/25/2025, 9:22 AM
@Latverian - You’re right. That would be ridiculous. This thing was loaded with shots of Reed using his powers. They seem so confident that the effects look amazing.
Latverian
Latverian - 6/25/2025, 9:24 AM
@Lisa89 -

User Comment Image
PopBye
PopBye - 6/25/2025, 9:40 AM
@Lisa89 - Yep they are confident thanks for noticing
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 6/25/2025, 10:01 AM
@Latverian - tell @Lisa89 I say hi 😢 User Comment Image
Latverian
Latverian - 6/25/2025, 10:03 AM
@Ryguy88 -

Tell her yourself. Still looking, by the way.

User Comment Image
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/25/2025, 9:20 AM
Can't wait to see Franklin develop
TopBoy
TopBoy - 6/25/2025, 9:21 AM
So the leaked plot description was true?? 😬
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/25/2025, 9:21 AM
Not terrible.
MMFRESHSW2
MMFRESHSW2 - 6/25/2025, 9:21 AM
Ugliest four yet except THING
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/25/2025, 9:25 AM
@MMFRESHSW2 - why does Vanessa kirby look more curvaceous in the graphic at the top of this article than in the actual film?
PopBye
PopBye - 6/25/2025, 9:40 AM
@MMFRESHSW2 - hater
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/25/2025, 9:22 AM
This looks awful. It's a pirates life for me
PopBye
PopBye - 6/25/2025, 9:41 AM
@SteviesRightFoo -

I'm looking forward to your out of screening review
Latverian
Latverian - 6/25/2025, 9:55 AM
@PopBye -

Make sure to keep an eye out for his alt. This account will keep pretending not to have seen it.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 6/25/2025, 9:23 AM
All these films coming out look mid as [frick]!
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/25/2025, 9:25 AM
Make Mine Marvel

User Comment Image
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 6/25/2025, 9:25 AM
Galactus looks great!
LordMushu
LordMushu - 6/25/2025, 9:25 AM
Yes!!!!
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 6/25/2025, 9:26 AM
That looks really darn cool!
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/25/2025, 9:26 AM
Galactus looks INCREDIBLE
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 6/25/2025, 9:27 AM
That poster is 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 6/25/2025, 9:31 AM
Looks [frick]ing great.
Never thought i'd be hyped for Fantastic Four.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/25/2025, 9:34 AM
I think Johnny's hair is throwing off his look.

Here are some past styles that were more in tune with the hairstyle of the era.

User Comment Image


User Comment Image


User Comment Image


And this was just too "Loganish" to pass up! 😆

User Comment Image

He looks like Eminem in one of his 2000 spoof looks...

User Comment Image
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 6/25/2025, 9:35 AM
Hyped, bring it,🗣️
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/25/2025, 9:35 AM
NOW will Marvel Studios has shared the final trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps beat James Gunn Superman viewing record?

braunermegda
braunermegda - 6/25/2025, 9:37 AM
Loved the bearded Thing but man, that poster is by far one of the greatest, if not the greatest, Marvel poster ever
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 6/25/2025, 9:37 AM
All i want to [frick]ing see is Galactus.

For [frick]s Sake
braunermegda
braunermegda - 6/25/2025, 9:38 AM
But one thing bothered me way more than it should: Johnny's hair is not following the fall on the last shot!!!!!!
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 6/25/2025, 9:40 AM
Looks dope. Galactus looks cool and I’m digging the female surfer. The camaraderie and family dynamic is the selling point for me. I think their performances will be fantastic.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/25/2025, 9:46 AM
User Comment Image
Latverian
Latverian - 6/25/2025, 9:53 AM
@Nomis929 -

User Comment Image
theprophet
theprophet - 6/25/2025, 9:48 AM
If you're not hype for this at this point you are just a hater
Latverian
Latverian - 6/25/2025, 9:52 AM
@theprophet -

Dear diary,

I was today years old when I found out that once the complaint about withholding CGI-heavy superpower shots wears off and doesn't pan out any more, it's okay to whine about formerly unnoticeable and entirely irrelevant anachronisms instead, such as a character's haircut.

I am so smart and intelligent and unique and not at all a hater.

Mine always and mine alone,
me.

Me, me, me, me, me.

Mwah.

I love me.
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 6/25/2025, 9:51 AM
Looks good to me. And leads into Doomsday so take my money I guess.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/25/2025, 9:53 AM
It looks good , can’t wait to see it!!.

Johnny & others trying to tease Ben into saying “it’s Clobberin time” which in this universe is something he doesn’t really say and was just in the cartoon is a fun bit that I hope gets a satisfying payoff.

Also I’m not sure if Franklin is CG , sometimes he seems to be but other times he seems real to me which I guess is the point of really good VFX.

Anyway , nice poster!!.
DannyBrandy20
DannyBrandy20 - 6/25/2025, 9:54 AM
Looks like Fantastic Four to me

Don't know what some of you were expecting. Dark and edgy doesn't work for Fantastic Four
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/25/2025, 9:55 AM
They must be keeping it all under wraps because we know little to nothing about the story of this film
imnotwearinghockeypants
imnotwearinghockeypants - 6/25/2025, 9:57 AM
Kirby's plastic face is my biggest gripe.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/25/2025, 10:02 AM
That guy teasing Ben sounds more like The Thing. 😭

Id still see this but i dont see any creative ways of using their powers. Shakman is not a tested director and the cgi shots are the usual bland mcu texture and style.

This movie will ride on a Downy Jr, Evans or someone similar cameo and a Doomsday tease (again) to get butts on seats
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder