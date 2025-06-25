It's (Nearly) Clobberin' Time In Cosmic Final Trailer And Poster For THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS

The final trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has arrived, and this will give you chills. It's accompanied by a poster featuring Galactus looming over New York City, not dissimilar to The Watcher.

This latest sneak peek is heavy on action and features plenty of superpowers as we get to see what Marvel's First Family is capable of. As expected, Franklin Richards does look to be a CG creation, but it's hard to fault the visual effects (and it might have been better to head down this route than American Sniper's infamous doll).

The Silver Surfer speaks in this trailer, warning of the coming of Galactus. Frustratingly, Marvel Studios is keeping the villain's face under wraps, a questionable decision when The Fantastic Four: First Steps would arguably benefit from the level of hype that reveal would bring.

Regardless, The Thing not saying "It's Clobberin' Time" is a recurring theme here, and that's something we would like to see saved for the theater. It's not quite "Avengers Assemble," but hearing it will be a big moment for comic book fans.

By far the best part of this new trailer is seeing the team head into outer space to confront the Devourer of Worlds. The Fantastic Four: First Steps has all the makings of a cosmic adventure, something fans of these heroes have long waited to see on screen. Here's hoping the Negative Zone is next for them after Avengers: Doomsday.

Check out the new trailer and poster for The Fantastic Four: First Steps below.

In ONE MONTH, Marvel Studios’ #TheFantasticFour: First Steps arrives in theaters July 25.



Watch the new trailer and get tickets now: https://t.co/qy8qR71712 pic.twitter.com/I8FCk6kxNF — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 25, 2025

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.