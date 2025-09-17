THE FANTASTIC FOUR Deleted Scene, Gag Reel; Dave Bautista Still Wants To Join DCU; CLAYFACE Spoiler Set Photos

Yesterday, Marvel Studios announced that The Fantastic Four: First Steps will arrive on Digital platforms on September 23, with a 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD release set to follow on October 14.

More content from that has been shared today, starting with another clip from the reboot's Gag Reel.

In that, we find The Fantastic Four: First Steps' cast having plenty of fun on set. It also offers an interesting behind-the-scenes glimpse into how the movie was made.

Despite speculation to the contrary, we see that Franklin Richards was portrayed by a real baby and not just a CG stand-in.

IGN, meanwhile, has released a deleted scene titled "Taking Turns." We find Reed Richards and Sue Storm-Richards both caring for baby Franklin ahead of Galactus' invasion, though it's easy enough to see why this ended up on the cutting room floor.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will have a total of five deleted scenes. A full list of special features can be found here.

"Thanksgiving Soup Kitchen"

"Fantastic Four Day"

"Subterranea"

"Birthday Sweater"

"Taking Turns"

Screen Rant recently caught up with Dave Bautista (who spoke about missing out on the title role in Peacemaker earlier today) and wondered why there's still no news on him joining James Gunn in the DCU.

Bautista has previously expressed interest in playing Bane and Lex Luthor, and it sounds like the professional wrestler turned actor is eager to reunite with the filmmaker after they collaborated on the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

"I haven't [heard from him]. You know, I check back with them all the time to see, because I want to be in that world," he shared. "And I don't want to say I'm disappointed, but I was really just, you know, I was hoping a year or so ago that I would've gotten the call from James saying, 'Hey man, we got something for you.'"

"But I just keep hearing kind of through the pipeline that they're thinking about me for something, but I don't know what it is. And I haven't heard directly from either James or Peter," Bautista continued. "But I really want to be in that room, you know, I was hoping to go over there and do something with them, but I haven't heard anything. And I'm not getting younger."

Gunn has had a lot on his plate with Superman, Peacemaker, and generally launching this new DCU, though it is a shame to hear that he hasn't made time for the Drax actor. Fingers crossed something changes in the coming months, as there are plenty of DCU roles yet to be cast.

We have another round of Clayface set photos today. These show Tom Rhys Harries's Matt Hagen spending time with Naomi Ackie's unnamed character. At this point in the story, he doesn't appear to have suffered his facial disfigurement.

It's previously been reported that the movie will follow "an ascending actor (Harries) whose face is disfigured by a gangster. As a last resort, the actor turns to a fringe Elizabeth Holmes-style scientist (Ackie) for help."

So, if Hagen seeks out this scientist's help, could this scene suggest that her experiment to fix him works? We're guessing so, but we would imagine it's only temporary based on some other recent photos and footage from the R-rated horror movie's England set.

See the first photos of Naomi Ackie filming scenes for #Clayface with Tom Rhys Harries!



Click ⬇️https://t.co/skgSfo6n7d — JustJared.com (@JustJared) September 17, 2025

Finally, we'll wrap things up with some fresh Marvel Zombies content...