THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Digital And Blu-ray Release Dates Announced; Deleted Scenes Revealed

Thanks to Entertainment Weekly, we can now confirm that The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be released on Digital platforms on September 23, with a 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD release set to follow on October 14.

The site has also shared the main Blu-ray cover art, along with Walmart's exclusive pop-up package and an Amazon exclusive that comes with a custom magnet-front variant cover, five collector cards, and a copy of The Fantastic Four: First Steps #1 comic book tie-in.

There will be a total of five deleted scenes included:

"Thanksgiving Soup Kitchen"

"Fantastic Four Day"

"Subterranea"

"Birthday Sweater"

"Taking Turns"

Filmmaker Matt Shakman has already confirmed that John Malkovich's cut scenes as Red Ghost will not be released, due to them being in an unfinished state. Still, we're hoping "Subterranea" means we'll get to see the widely discussed meeting between the Invisible Woman and Mole Man.

There will also be a Director's Commentary featuring the voices of Shakman and production designer Kasra Farahani, along with a Gag Reel (you can watch a clip from that in the player below.

As for The Fantastic Four: First Steps' featurettes, those are as follows:

Meet The First Family: The creation of the Fantastic Four saved Marvel Comics in 1961 and has only flourished as years have passed. Matt Shakman and the cast explain how they found themselves gravitating toward each role and creating the ultimate family unit.

Fantastic Futurism: The filmmakers discuss the process of immersing the cast and crew in the film's retro-futuristic aesthetic. Join Matt Shakman and crew as they discuss the experience of shooting in gigantic mid-century New York sets and stepping into an otherworldly era.

From Beyond and Below: The team explores bringing complex characters from the page to the screen, including a larger-than-life Galactus, grounded Harvey Elder/Mole Man, and an emotionally rich Silver Surfer.

In our review of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, we concluded, "The Fantastic Four is an exceptional introduction to the MCU’s First Family, and thanks to a Jack Kirby-infused feel that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before, it proves to be a quintessential superhero movie with Marvel Studios at its brilliant best."

