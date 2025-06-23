THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS - New Clip Heralds The Arrival Of This Week's Final Trailer

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS - New Clip Heralds The Arrival Of This Week's Final Trailer

Marvel Studios has announced that a final trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be with us later this week with a brief new clip featuring Johnny Storm and the Thing...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 23, 2025 07:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Marvel Studios has announced that the final trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be released online this Wednesday, and we have a (very) brief new clip featuring Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn) and The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach).

In what we assume to be a few seconds of footage from the upcoming trailer, we see Johnny ask his grouchy teammate what time it is. Ben responds with a curt, "it's dinner time."

So far, we haven't really seen that much interaction between these two, but this is a good sign that the often contentious big brother/little brother dynamic (Johnny seems to enjoy winding Ben up, at least) will carry over from the comics.

Have a look at the clip (more of a GIF, really) at the link below, along with another RealD 3D teaser that's currently screening in theaters.

Accurate box office estimates won't arrive for another couple of weeks, but a recent forecast predicted a $125 million - to $155 million debut for the MCU reboot. Whether First Steps will ultimately prove to be the massive hit Marvel Studios really needs it to be after Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts* underperformed obviously remains to be seen.

Reactions from a recent test-screening weren't the most positive, but all that really matters is how audiences respond when the movie arrives next month.

First Steps stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, Freaky Tales) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, and Julia Garner (Wolf Man, Ozark) as the Silver Surfer.

Ralph Ineson will play Galactus, and Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser and John Malkovich are also on board in undisclosed roles. 

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

HYPE CHECK: What Are Your Excitement Levels For SUPERMAN And THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS?
Related:

HYPE CHECK: What Are Your Excitement Levels For SUPERMAN And THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS?
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Star Pedro Pascal Lends Some Weight To Reports A Sequel Is Coming In 2028
Recommended For You:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Star Pedro Pascal Lends Some Weight To Reports A Sequel Is Coming In 2028

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/23/2025, 7:32 AM
Will we finally see Reed actively using his powers? They should really be done with those shots by now.
PopBye
PopBye - 6/23/2025, 8:05 AM
@Lisa89 - We’ve already seen Reed stretch a bit, and knowing Marvel, they’re likely still refining the VFX up until the last possible moment. But if I had to guess, I think we’ll definitely get a better look at some action, and maybe even a proper Galactus tease.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/23/2025, 7:40 AM
Make Mine Marvel.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/23/2025, 7:44 AM
Johnny trying to goad Ben into saying “it’s clobbering time” is funny…

Quinn’s reaction as Ben says “it’s dinner time” is great.

Looking forward to the final trailer on Wednesday!!.
PopBye
PopBye - 6/23/2025, 8:02 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Same, I'm loving the dynamic.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 6/23/2025, 7:47 AM
What's left to see? Franklin Richards? Dr Doom?
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 6/23/2025, 8:22 AM
@0bstreperous - we have seen Franklin already in one of the trailers
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 6/23/2025, 9:17 AM
@RegularPoochie - I know I mean more spoilery Franklin
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 6/23/2025, 2:22 PM
@0bstreperous - oh, my bad and I agree
SuperCat
SuperCat - 6/23/2025, 7:59 AM
User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/23/2025, 8:13 AM
@SuperCat - The Gif of the Year. I might use that one. Looks Great.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 6/23/2025, 8:15 AM
@AllsGood - :D
PopBye
PopBye - 6/23/2025, 8:34 AM
@SuperCat - great work
SuperCat
SuperCat - 6/23/2025, 8:49 AM
@PopBye - Thanks! :)
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/23/2025, 10:19 AM
@SuperCat - looks very cartoony looking in that gif
PopBye
PopBye - 6/23/2025, 8:02 AM
Fantastic
gambgel
gambgel - 6/23/2025, 8:04 AM
hopefully they have an amazing final trailer ready..... because these latest months, it doesnt seem like the marketing campaign has been that strong. And the premiere is just one month away
PopBye
PopBye - 6/23/2025, 8:23 AM
@gambgel -

I think this final trailer will definitely showcase more action, key highlight moments, and probably throw in some light comedic banter. I’m also expecting a big tease of Galactus, not the full reveal or major action scenes, but just enough glimpses or standout shots of him to build more hype.

Marvel seems confident, especially with how they’ve structured the rollout.

Berlin premiere + fan event with early reactions July 8th.

UK premiere July 10th.

Los Angeles premiere July 20th.


That means early reactions will be coming in a full 17 days before the official release on July 25th, which usually signals strong internal confidence. If Marvel weren’t sure about the film, they wouldn’t be screening it this early, and across three major events.

So yeah, this trailer and the rest of the marketing feel like a strong final push. But more than that, it looks like Marvel is banking heavily on early reactions and reviews to drive momentum.

Hopefully, that strategy pays off. Just because they’re confident doesn’t always mean the world will see it the same way, but in this case, I think it will. Their confidence might pan out.

Superman’s gonna be dope.
And Fantastic Four? Is gonna be fantastic.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/23/2025, 8:25 AM
@gambgel - I think Marvel Studios was using DCU James Gunn Superman advertising money to build excitement for The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The general audience is now HYPED for both movies without selling the farm.
RolandD
RolandD - 6/23/2025, 1:57 PM
@AllsGood - Here’s to both of them being super and fantastic!
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 6/23/2025, 8:08 AM
Just wait and watch them spoil Galactus' look in this final trailer.

Marvel gonna Marvel.
PopBye
PopBye - 6/23/2025, 8:33 AM
@kylo0607 -

If I had to bet, I think they will show Galactus, but not throughout the whole trailer.

maybe one standout quick shot of him mid action.

If that’s all they show? I’m totally fine with it.

But if they go overboard, like showing him devouring a planet or revealing major set pieces, that would definitely be too much. Marvel has done that in the past, so I get the concern.

That said, I actually think they’ve done a solid job holding back so far. They’ve mostly reused the same footage, and repeated the same lines.

Like Sue saying “as a family.” With just a little over a month left, most Marvel trailers in the past would’ve shown a lot more by now. So I’ve got to commend them for that restraint.

And based on that, I don’t think they’ll blow all the action every bit, in the final trailer either.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/23/2025, 9:51 AM
@kylo0607 - I HOPE SO! We have seen everything else on him.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 6/23/2025, 8:34 AM
what did they do to the Thing's head?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/23/2025, 9:07 AM
@GeneralZod - For shits and giggles the CG guys wanted to see if anyone would notice that his head gets smaller and smaller throughout the film.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/23/2025, 9:43 AM
@HashTagSwagg @GeneralZod -

User Comment Image
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 6/23/2025, 11:15 AM
@Nomis929 - bro i thought about the same gif/scene when i saw the Thing's head. WTF.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/23/2025, 11:23 AM
@GeneralZod - Could be worse.

Do you remember when Marvel mutated him with that "spike head" looked in the mid '80s?
User Comment Image
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 6/23/2025, 1:12 PM
@Nomis929 - Fortunately i missed that. i went cold turkey on comics in 1986 until i came back around 2000. But i remember seeing this image the first time and it was another WTF moment.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 6/23/2025, 8:47 AM
Just release the trailer now. Lol. It's not like it's the first one
FlyShawn
FlyShawn - 6/23/2025, 9:58 AM
Superman is gonna blow this out of the water. And this is coming from a diehard marvel fan. I can’t even name all the characters in the Superman trailer, but it still looks amazing and so much more fun than this
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 6/23/2025, 10:47 AM
July is going to be a great [frick]ing month.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/23/2025, 11:05 AM
Pascal as Reed is some of the funniest/most infuriating miscastings ever
EducatedDefense
EducatedDefense - 6/23/2025, 11:15 AM
“New clip HERALDS the arrival…” I see what you did there.
Spike101
Spike101 - 6/23/2025, 2:37 PM
I’m so excited, not… Other than Vanessa Kirby the rest looks like a train wreck

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder