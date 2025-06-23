THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS - New Clip Heralds The Arrival Of This Week's Final Trailer

Marvel Studios has announced that the final trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be released online this Wednesday, and we have a (very) brief new clip featuring Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn) and The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach).

In what we assume to be a few seconds of footage from the upcoming trailer, we see Johnny ask his grouchy teammate what time it is. Ben responds with a curt, "it's dinner time."

So far, we haven't really seen that much interaction between these two, but this is a good sign that the often contentious big brother/little brother dynamic (Johnny seems to enjoy winding Ben up, at least) will carry over from the comics.

Have a look at the clip (more of a GIF, really) at the link below, along with another RealD 3D teaser that's currently screening in theaters.

New Trailer Wednesday 💙 — Fantastic Four (@FantasticFour) June 22, 2025

New promo video for 'THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS'



In theaters July 25. pic.twitter.com/rjm8jic6SA — MCU Film News (@MCUFilmNews) June 23, 2025

Accurate box office estimates won't arrive for another couple of weeks, but a recent forecast predicted a $125 million - to $155 million debut for the MCU reboot. Whether First Steps will ultimately prove to be the massive hit Marvel Studios really needs it to be after Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts* underperformed obviously remains to be seen.

Reactions from a recent test-screening weren't the most positive, but all that really matters is how audiences respond when the movie arrives next month.

First Steps stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, Freaky Tales) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, and Julia Garner (Wolf Man, Ozark) as the Silver Surfer.

Ralph Ineson will play Galactus, and Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser and John Malkovich are also on board in undisclosed roles.

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.