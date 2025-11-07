PREDATOR: BADLANDS Thursday Box Office Revealed As Director Reveals Scrapped Plans For Yautja vs. Nazis

PREDATOR: BADLANDS Thursday Box Office Revealed As Director Reveals Scrapped Plans For Yautja vs. Nazis

Predator: Badlands has kicked off its run at the North American box office, and it's shaping up to be a solid weekend. Filmmaker Dan Trachtenberg has also revealed a scrapped early idea for the movie...

By JoshWilding - Nov 07, 2025
Source: SFFGazette.com

After a terrible October for theaters, Predator: Badlands is on the hunt for box office success this weekend. After helming Prey and Predator: Killer of Killers for Hulu, filmmaker Dan Trachtenberg is bringing the long-running sci-fi franchise back to the big screen...with a PG-13 rating. 

That's opened the door to a much larger audience being able to watch the Yautja in action, and the 20th Century Studios action movie earned $4.8 million on Thursday. Now, it's right on track to meet those $25 million - $30 million opening weekend estimates. 

If it remains on course, then Predator: Badlands will open above previous franchise reboots, Predators and The Predator. Aliens vs. Predator still has the biggest launch for a Predator movie at $38 million. Still, it obviously had the advantage of co-starring the Xenomorphs. 

Predator: Badlands will have to contend with Die My LoveNurembergChristy, and Sarah's Oil. Despite some of those movies featuring A-List talent like Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson, and Sydney Sweeney, none are expected to earn more than $5 million. 

In a recent interview with The Direct (via SFFGazette.com), Trachtenberg revealed that he considered pitting the Yautja against Nazis in an earlier version of Predator: Badlands

"The very first nugget of the idea was, what if the Predator wins? And I just really didn't want it to be a slasher movie where the slasher wins, I really wanted you to root for the guy, and then, in rooting for it, I was like, 'Well, I guess he could be, like, set in WWII, and he's kicking Nazi butt or something," he explained. "But even then, I felt like that's not really a special new movie."

"And then it became, wait a second, what if he's really the protagonist of his own story, and I get people to really root for him on his own journey, his own adventure," Trachtenberg concluded.

Predator: Badlands, which stars Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, is set in the future on a remote planet, where a young Predator (Schuster-Koloamatangi), outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Fanning) and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.

Dan Trachtenberg directs and produces Predator: Badlands alongside John Davis, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt, and Brent O’Connor.

Predator: Badlands is now playing in movie theaters in IMAX, Dolby Cinema, Cinemark XD, 4DX, ScreenX, and premium screens everywhere.

PREDATOR: BADLANDS Breaks Rotten Tomatoes Record For Theatrically Released PREDATOR Movies
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 11/7/2025, 3:20 PM
I’d prefer to see the Yautja ”kicking Nazi butt” in the present day United States.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/7/2025, 3:35 PM
Cool , I haven’t seen it yet but still glad to have it be doing well given how many people seem to love the film so hopefully it succeeds this weekend & beyond!

I am interested in seeing Nuremberg aswell but that , Sarah’s Oil . Die My Love & Christy were always gonna be niche to some extent or the other so it makes sense they aren’t really giving Badlands competition though it’ll certainly get that with The Running Man next week.

User Comment Image

Anyway in regards Trachtenberg’s Nazi hunting Predator idea , that’s always fun imo but I can see why he changed his mind about it though.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/7/2025, 3:43 PM
Durh derp nazis are bad guys..... Get over it man.... MAGA FOREVER
SirReginald
SirReginald - 11/7/2025, 3:44 PM
We need more movies Bolshevik/Communists where they're indiscriminately hunted and killed. But then again, when you look at the ethnicities of people like Yagoda, Zinoviev, Trotsky, Kaganovich, etc I can see why it’s glossed over by Oyveywood.

