KILL BILL: THE WHOLE BLOODY AFFAIR Trailer Includes Gruesome Never-Before-Seen Footage

The Bride is back, and she's bloodier than ever.

Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair, which combines both Kill Bill movies, is set for a theatrical release on December 5, and the gruesome first trailer and a new poster are now online.

The 4-hour uncut edition (there will be a 15-minute intermission) dispenses with the cliffhanger ending from Kill Bill Vol. 1 as well as the recap opener of Kill Bill Vol. 2, and also includes a never-before-seen 7 1/2-minute animated sequence, which is spotlighted in the trailer below.

“I wrote and directed it as one movie — and I’m so glad to give the fans the chance to see it as one movie,” Tarantino said when the theatrical release was announced. “The best way to see Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair is at a movie theater in glorious 70mm or 35mm. Blood and guts on a big screen in all its glory!”

Tarantino has spoken about the idea of developing a third film several times in the past, but it's unlikely to come to fruition, since the filmmaker still intends to finish up his directing career with a tenth, as-yet-unannounced project.

“I think it’s just revisiting the characters 20 years later,” he said of the hypothetical film. “Just imagining the Bride and her daughter B.B. having 20 years of peace, and then that peace is shattered and then the Bride and B.B. are on the run. The idea of casting Uma [Thurman] and casting her daughter, Maya, and the thing would be [frick]ing exciting. I mean, Elle Driver (Daryl Hannah) is still out there, Sophie Fatale (Julie Dreyfus) got her arms cut off, she’s still out there. They all got Bill’s money. Gogo (Chiaki Kuriyama) had a twin sister, her twin sister could show up.”

Do you plan on seeing The Whole Bloody Affair in theaters? Check out the trailer and poster below.

The 4th Film by Quentin Tarantino, as it was meant to be seen.



Experience KILL BILL: THE WHOLE BLOODY AFFAIR - Exclusively in Theaters December 5. pic.twitter.com/1be6ybNer4 — lionsgate (@Lionsgate) November 7, 2025

Uncut. Unrated. Experience KILL BILL: THE WHOLE BLOODY AFFAIR - Exclusively in Theaters December 5. pic.twitter.com/36C9jvYtKh — lionsgate (@Lionsgate) November 7, 2025

"Quentin Tarantino’s KILL BILL: THE WHOLE BLOODY AFFAIR unites Volume 1 and Volume 2 into a single, unrated epic—presented exactly as he intended, complete with a new, never-before-seen anime sequence. Uma Thurman stars as The Bride, left for dead after her former boss and lover Bill ambushes her wedding rehearsal, shooting her in the head and stealing her unborn child. To exact her vengeance, she must first hunt down the four remaining members of the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad before confronting Bill himself. With its operatic scope, relentless action, and iconic style, THE WHOLE BLOODY AFFAIR stands as one of cinema’s definitive revenge sagas—rarely shown in its complete form, and now presented with a classic intermission."

The movie stars Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu, Vivica A. Fox, Michael Madsen, Daryl Hannah, Gordon Liu, Michael Parks, and David Carradine as “Bill.” The film is produced by Lawrence Bender, written and directed by Quentin Tarantino, based on the character of “The Bride” created by Q&U.