THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS - The Human Torch Tries To Charm The Silver Surfer In New Teaser

Marvel Studios has released a new teaser for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and it finds Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn) attempting to turn on the charm for Julia Garner's Silver Surfer...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 13, 2025 02:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Marvel Studios has released a new teaser for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and it focuses on Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn) turning on the charm in an attempt to gain the affections of the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner) and sway her from her mission.

We learned that Johnny had a thing for Shalla-Bal in a previous trailer when he told his teammates that he didn't need any help to "kill sexy aliens," and here we see him approach Galactus' herald in Human Torch form and ask if her surfboard is attached to her body.

Might want to work on the chat-up game there, Storm!

While speaking to BBC at the film’s London premiere over the weekend, Garner was asked about the initial response from some fans who wanted a man to be cast as the Silver Surfer.

“I said, ‘I’m just going to still do my job,'” she said in response to seeing the online backlash. “Also, it’s Shalla-Bal, so it’s different. I was just happy that people are resonating with it, just like any other project. I’m grateful to be at this dance, to be completely honest with you.”

First Steps stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, Freaky Tales) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, and Julia Garner (Wolf Man, Ozark) as the Silver Surfer.

Ralph Ineson will play Galactus, and Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser and John Malkovich are also on board in undisclosed roles. 

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS TV Spot Is All About Family...And Franklin Richards' Possible Superpowers
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS TV Spot Is All About Family...And Franklin Richards' Possible Superpowers
THE FANTASTIC FOUR Character Posters Released; New Details On Opening Scene Revealed - SPOILERS
THE FANTASTIC FOUR Character Posters Released; New Details On Opening Scene Revealed - SPOILERS

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/13/2025, 2:33 PM
PopBye
PopBye - 7/13/2025, 2:50 PM
@harryba11zack - Um no
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/13/2025, 2:34 PM
PopBye
PopBye - 7/13/2025, 2:44 PM
@McMurdo -

No it looks dope
Forthas
Forthas - 7/13/2025, 2:42 PM
I am warming up to this film! Could be epic!
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/13/2025, 3:30 PM
@Forthas - glad some people Start to like it rest of us remain same take pass on it no matter what
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/13/2025, 2:42 PM
But is that sexy these days? I don't think so
PopBye
PopBye - 7/13/2025, 2:50 PM
@HashTagSwagg -

You didn't read everything said about Johnny, otherwise you would know he will still be a ladies man.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/13/2025, 2:50 PM
I mean flirting with the enemy is something Johnny would definitely do 🤷🏾‍♂️
PopBye
PopBye - 7/13/2025, 2:51 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - fax
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 7/13/2025, 2:54 PM
Marvel just released a new FF#1 where Sue declares herself the leader.


This one is DOA.
KamenRider
KamenRider - 7/13/2025, 3:05 PM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - do you really think so? What’s your box office prediction?
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 7/13/2025, 3:12 PM
@KamenRider - I honestly dont know. Its the second weekend numbers you need really. To call it a failure, you need the real budget numbers so for me its less the box office and more if it makes money. Marvels budgets for some reason are still way out of control.

The press is pretty bad on this one and Pedro's politics are hurting it. There are a number of nerds I know who will not even entertain this movie because of the gender swap. SS has a decent following. I think this was a big mistake on Marvels part. The fact that they launched a comic by the same writer as the numbered one just to make her the leader in comic canon validates the rumor and normies are sick of girl bosses.
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 7/13/2025, 3:17 PM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - Honestly you might not be wrong. Marvel has really been pushing it all a lot and I think it’s going to bite them in the ass. This may not be DOA but if the brand is going to continue they need to do some serious soul searching cause they might be at the end of their rope. Cap and Thunderbolts* flopping did not help matters.

Honestly? I think it’s time for DC to rise up. Marvel had an excellent run but they flew too close to the sun with Endgame.
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 7/13/2025, 2:56 PM
Is this what people were afraid of as toning down Johnny's ladies man persona?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/13/2025, 3:11 PM
@Patient2670 - yeah

They may not have it be as much as Evans version but he’s still a horndog to an extent lol

Honestly I guess it depends on the writer but I always viewed comics Johnny as less of a womanizer and moreso a guy genuinely looking for love but unlucky in it.
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 7/13/2025, 3:46 PM
@TheVisionary25 - For me, it was a non issue either way. I only mention it because people seemed to get all up in arms about it, and this clip seems counters that.
KamenRider
KamenRider - 7/13/2025, 3:04 PM
So now we know why they went with Shalla-Bal as Silver Surfer. Might have been awkward if he was hitting on Norin Radd. Simple fix would have to just made her Nova.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 7/13/2025, 3:15 PM
@KamenRider - I really don't think that Johnny getting flirty with a female Surfer was considered a critical, essential and indispensable character exchange for the script. The gender-representation decision came first. And as far as going with Frankie Raye's Nova, that might cause unnecessary confusion if MARVEL still intends to bring Richard Rider's NOVA to the MCU in the next couple years. 🤨
SuperCat
SuperCat - 7/13/2025, 3:07 PM
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 7/13/2025, 3:08 PM
I mean Johnny has hooked up with aliens before so this isn’t anything new lol

Still think he’s miscast tho
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 7/13/2025, 3:08 PM
"... it’s Shalla-Bal, so it’s different." -Julia Garner

Yep. And it was also completely unnecessary. But, Disney and/or Kevin Feige had one of their precious gender-boxes to check off. And they did so. 🫤
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 7/13/2025, 3:13 PM
@SuperiorHeckler - why would they waste Norrin in this movie?
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 7/13/2025, 3:14 PM
@SuperiorHeckler - Stupid move. SS isnt taskmaster. He has a following of his own. Short sighted move with no upside. It literally makes no sense.
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 7/13/2025, 3:19 PM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - Yeah I don’t think it’s gonna pay off.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 7/13/2025, 3:21 PM
@RegularPoochie - Good point! 👍🏻 But, before any big baseball game, you want your very best lineup on the field. And Norrin Radd is the iconic Surfer. So, win-or-lose, you go with him for the movie. I personally believe this movie will succeed in the 'Captain Falcon' and 'Thunderbolts' range at the box-office. So, Norrin's Surfer would most certainly survive in the event that FF bombs. (Which I don't think it will.)
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 7/13/2025, 3:22 PM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - 100% agreement. 👍🏻
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 7/13/2025, 3:36 PM
@SuperiorHeckler - yes, but maybe they saw this easier way that shslla-bal is their universe silver surfer and Norrin is the main. Wouldn't be surprising if Norrin is the post credits scene.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 7/13/2025, 3:09 PM
Apart from silver surfher i think this looks good, these alternative universes have made things oh so convenient
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 7/13/2025, 3:16 PM
@AllsNotGood - Imagine if they just controlled their worst impulses and wrote Reed so someone other than Pedro would take the role and SS fans wouldnt be in an uproar. Even the normies see past this one.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 7/13/2025, 3:25 PM
@AllsNotGood - It's also time to move on. Let's hope they get their sh*t together for DOOMSDAY and SECRET WARS, end on a high-note and the Multiverse is NEVER mentioned again on the big-screen! 😝
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/13/2025, 3:24 PM
Human Torch trying to flirt with the Silver Surfer is not something I thought I would ever see or say but here we are lol…

Anyway nice bit of footage , Joseph Quinn really seems to be nailing his version of Johnny imo!!.

Also man , Silver Surfer looks really good there though I really do hope someone asks Shakman why they went with Shalla Bal instead of Norrin in this…

I’m honestly assuming it’s just to make it a bit different and fresh as possible since we have had a Galactus & Silver Surfer FF movie already.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/13/2025, 3:33 PM
Wow that was bad marvel comedy at its finest some little parts was good reflection , maybe surfboard be part of you everything else other marvel movies had better comedy there trying to hard with comedy parts doing comedy with obvious jokes that no one asks in comics
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/13/2025, 3:40 PM
What's the point in remaking this scene only to make it less cool?

28ClungesLater
28ClungesLater - 7/13/2025, 3:42 PM
Cbm of the year 😌😌

