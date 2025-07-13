THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS - The Human Torch Tries To Charm The Silver Surfer In New Teaser

Marvel Studios has released a new teaser for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and it focuses on Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn) turning on the charm in an attempt to gain the affections of the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner) and sway her from her mission.

We learned that Johnny had a thing for Shalla-Bal in a previous trailer when he told his teammates that he didn't need any help to "kill sexy aliens," and here we see him approach Galactus' herald in Human Torch form and ask if her surfboard is attached to her body.

Might want to work on the chat-up game there, Storm!

While speaking to BBC at the film’s London premiere over the weekend, Garner was asked about the initial response from some fans who wanted a man to be cast as the Silver Surfer.

“I said, ‘I’m just going to still do my job,'” she said in response to seeing the online backlash. “Also, it’s Shalla-Bal, so it’s different. I was just happy that people are resonating with it, just like any other project. I’m grateful to be at this dance, to be completely honest with you.”

Johnny thinks they had a moment.



Experience Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps in theaters July 25. Get tickets now: https://t.co/qy8qR71712 pic.twitter.com/nEArzfWIBZ — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 13, 2025

First Steps stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, Freaky Tales) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, and Julia Garner (Wolf Man, Ozark) as the Silver Surfer.

Ralph Ineson will play Galactus, and Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser and John Malkovich are also on board in undisclosed roles.

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.