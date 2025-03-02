THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS - What The Leaked Concept Art Tells Us About Their Role In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

We've taken a closer look at the leaked concept art for The Fantastic Four: First Steps and reached some exciting conclusions about what it likely means for the team in Avengers: Doomsday and beyond...

By JoshWilding - Mar 02, 2025 07:03 AM EST
Yesterday, concept art from several past and upcoming MCU projects leaked online. Among them was The Fantastic Four: First Steps and, while there wasn't anything too revealing - it looks like Shalla-Bal will be bald rather than rocking silver hair - there are some big hints about what the future holds in store for Marvel's First Family. 

It's now been confirmed that the upcoming reboot will feature an infant Franklin Richards, the son of Mister Fantastic and the Invisible Woman. 

The comics have established him as a powerful reality warper and one of the strongest beings in the universe, even at a young age. He used his God-like abilities to help restore the Multiverse following its collapse due to the incursion crisis, so you can probably figure out how the boy will be key to Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

In fact, concept art for the next Avengers movies has shown Doctor Doom seemingly alongside Sue Storm and a slightly older Franklin, likely in his newly created "Battleworld" reality. 

Before them is a chained-up Reed Richards, while the Human Torch has been spotted in captivity and trapped beneath a source of constant water to stop him from flaming on.

With that in mind, we can safely say that The Fantastic Four: First Steps will establish Franklin's powerful abilities before Doom likely co-opts them to create his new home and establish his dominance over the team. Not only does this suggest Doom has a hatred and history with the Fantastic Four, but it points to their dynamic being a major part of what we see in the next Avengers movies.

How better to torment Reed than by making it so that, in his new reality, Sue and Franklin are loyal to Victor Von Doom? And who knows what terrible fate has befallen The Thing...on the page, Doom turns him into the wall that protects his kingdom. 

We'll have to wait and see how things pan out but the dynamic between Doom and Marvel's First Family looks set to be a huge part of what we see in theaters over the next few years. 

In case you missed it, check out that newly revealed concept art for The Fantastic Four: First Steps in the X posts below. You can also find our Avengers: Doomsday breakdown here

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. 

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Concept Art Reveals First Look At Julia Garner's Silver Surfer & [SPOILER]
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Concept Art Reveals First Look At Julia Garner's Silver Surfer & [SPOILER]
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Actor John Malkovich Reveals Why He Turned Down Marvel Roles In The Past
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Actor John Malkovich Reveals Why He Turned Down Marvel Roles In The Past

ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/2/2025, 7:18 AM
So [frick]ing hyped for this now that I've seen this concept art.

I thought the dude chained up might be Molecule Man, but it never occurred to me that not only is this Johnny but that Franklin may be the power source that Doom uses to create Battleworld instead of Molecule Man. I guess they're streamlining it.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 3/2/2025, 7:42 AM
@ObserverIO - The other one chained(under the water/shower lol) is indeed Johnny, the other one before Doom is someone else and few people have guessed it to be Reed, or even Kang.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/2/2025, 8:12 AM
@RegularPoochie - The one on his knees before Doom looks a little like Pedro so it could be Reed. I just looked at the one with Johnny and yeah it's def him, there's steam coming off him.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 3/2/2025, 7:29 AM
Man o man… yall really just trying your best to spoil any possible thing with “Rumors! Possible Spoilers! Concept Art Reveals! Random Info from PornHub!”

Just make your article title “Useless Info for Clicks” wait…
“Possible Useless Info for Clicks”!
LeBronStan
LeBronStan - 3/2/2025, 7:36 AM
Not gonna lie, the concept art leaked has got me hyped. Hickman’s Avengers run and secret wars is one of the last great runs from The Big 2, and I’m glad they are taking most of the inspiration from that, then the original secret wars. Hope they make secret wars a 2 parter.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/2/2025, 7:36 AM
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 3/2/2025, 7:46 AM
@Malatrova15 - Pizza Calzone?

View Recorder