THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Composer Michael Giacchino On Whether Score Will Be Similar To THE INCREDIBLES

During Marvel Studios' Hall H panel at the San Diego Comic-Con last weekend, it was confirmed that Michael Giacchino will compose the score for The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

He's no stranger to the MCU, or superheroes in general for that matter, after previously working on the likes of Spider-Man: No Way Home and The Batman (he also stepped behind the camera to make a splash as Werewolf by Night's director).

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is a particularly interesting project for Giacchino because many of you will know him best for Pixar's The Incredibles franchise. Marvel's First Family heavily inspired those movies, so what does that mean for the composer's approach to Reed, Sue, Ben, and Johnny?

"They're similar and different in many, many ways," Giacchino acknowledged in an interview with Nerd Reactor. "There's definitely room for both in the world. Those are two where I'll have my feet in both of those. The challenge for me is how do I differentiate them? Because you don't want them to just be the same thing. You want them to be different"

"I think what Matt Shakman, who is directing The Fantastic Four, is bringing so the table is very fresh, very fun, very different," he added. "Even on the outside, you go all, 'this is this and this is that.' Well, they're not, and they're very different, and very unique in different ways. I'm really excited to work on that project and it's going to be a fun one for sure."

Matt Shakman is directing The Fantastic Four: First Steps, though original plans called for Jon Watts to helm the action. Had that happened, he'd have been reunited with Giacchino following their collaboration on Marvel Studios' Spider-Man trilogy.

You can watch the full interview below.

I have some FANTASTIC news! pic.twitter.com/aAsprKORJL — Michael Giacchino (@m_giacchino) July 28, 2024

Marvel Studios has announced that Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing) will lead The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast.

We'll also see Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer, and Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne in mystery roles. The story sees Galactus and Silver Surfer target Earth for destruction.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) recently coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.