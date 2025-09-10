THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Concept Art Reveals Galactus' Death Star-Inspired Arrival On Earth 828

More concept art from The Fantastic Four: First Steps has been released, and not only is the Devourer of Worlds now much bigger, but he also once arrived on Earth 828 on a Death Star-inspired platform...

Sep 10, 2025
The Fantastic Four: First Steps delivered what many fans consider a pitch-perfect take on Galactus, and new concept art from Thomas du Crest reveals more about how the Devourer of Worlds was translated from page to screen. 

It appears that Galactus was not only much bigger, but at this point in the pre-production process, his arrival on Earth was going to be even more terrifying.

Marvel Studios and filmmaker Matt Shakman clearly explored various options for the villain's touchdown, many of which are likely to be included in the reboot's upcoming "Art of" book (which will retail for a whopping $150). 

"Another element of Fantastic Four I had the chance to design under the direction of the amazing [Kasra Farahani] was the vessel Galactus uses to arrive on Earth," du Crest explained. "Its role is quite short in the movie, but a lot of efforts were put into giving it 'Death Star-like' details, all the while keeping an impactful silhouette."

Galactus would have benefited from a few more minutes of screentime, but The Fantastic Four: First Steps was a pretty breezy adventure that clocked in at less than two hours. As for these designs, it's always fun to see what might have been.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps ended with Galactus being vanquished to the other side of the universe. That means it will take him countless millennia to return to Earth, ensuring the planet—and Franklin Richards—are safe from him. 

There's been some chatter about Galactus returning post-Avengers: Secret Wars, though we wouldn't be shocked if a Variant of the big guy factors into that movie. In Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribic's Secret Wars, Franklin essentially had a "pet" Galactus, and recreating that would serve as a fun follow-up to First Steps

Check out this latest batch of concept art from The Fantastic Four: First Steps in the Instagram gallery below. 

In our review of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, we concluded, "The Fantastic Four is an exceptional introduction to the MCU’s First Family, and thanks to a Jack Kirby-infused feel that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before, it proves to be a quintessential superhero movie with Marvel Studios at its brilliant best.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Also appearing are Natasha Lyonne as Rachel Rozman, Paul Walter Hauser as Harvey Elder/Mole Man, Sarah Niles as Lynne Nichols, and Mark Gatiss as Ted Gilbert. John Malkovich was set to play Red Ghost, but was cut due to time constraints.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is directed by Matt Shakman from a screenplay by Josh Friedman and Eric Pearson and Jeff Kaplan & Ian Springer.

The movie is now playing in theaters.

HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 9/10/2025, 11:51 AM
Didn't explore him enough in this film
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 9/10/2025, 12:00 PM
@HelloBoysImBack - would be cool if he is in Secret Wars like the comic
centaur
centaur - 9/10/2025, 12:54 PM
@HelloBoysImBack - yeah they should've spent at least 2 more minutes showing the size of the ship compared to the city upon his arrival
Empowered1
Empowered1 - 9/10/2025, 1:15 PM
@centaur - EXACTLY!! There should have been a scene of his ship entering the atmosphere similar to the ships piercing the clouds in Independence Day to give the true scope of the size of Galactus' ship. In addition to having him levitate down to the ground rather than falling in the ocean...still don't understand why they shot the scene like that?
ComicPundit
ComicPundit - 9/10/2025, 11:52 AM
Earth 828 is the alternate dimension in Peacemaker 2 😂
MisterBones
MisterBones - 9/10/2025, 11:53 AM
Needed more of him. His ship looked amazing
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/10/2025, 11:53 AM
Those ants from Quantumania were more menacing than this dude. Good grief
Goldboink
Goldboink - 9/10/2025, 11:55 AM
@bobevanz -

User Comment Image
MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 9/10/2025, 11:59 AM
Looks great.
MCUpurist85
MCUpurist85 - 9/10/2025, 12:02 PM
Since seeing this film I've thought about his arrival repeatedly. The film never shows this arrival vessel that departs from his ship depicted here. We see him on his huge ship and then we see him hop off what seemed like the top of his ship. I was confused because his ship stayed far off planet when abducting Shalla Bal and there seemed like no feasable way for his ship to have come down into the atmosphere and then just forgotten about. Glad to know that's not what I was seeing. It seems the middle dropped down and that's what you see him jump down into the ocean from. It's just a shame I will have to reference this image at a later time so my kids can see
centaur
centaur - 9/10/2025, 12:56 PM
@MCUpurist85 - they seem to have cut a lot of interesting scene from the film. all they needed was to show more of him entering earth atmosphere.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/10/2025, 12:03 PM
Inner part looks familiar
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/10/2025, 12:19 PM
Looks cool , would have been nice to have seen that in the film itself but was fine with how he arrived on Earth in the film itself aswell!!.

Anyway he didn’t have much screen time (but you certainly felt his presence imo from the time SS said Earth was marked for death imo) but I thought Ralph Ineson did well as the character with the limited material he had…

He had the voice & gravitas imo and I liked Galactus being mostly this force of nature but since he used to be a “man” , he still has moments of emotion like anger or malice etc.

User Comment Image
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 9/10/2025, 12:20 PM
Another day another unused concept.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 9/10/2025, 12:26 PM
Galactus is Jewish, CONFIRMED.

User Comment Image

