THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS' D23 Brazil Trailer Leaks Online And Now Features Footage From The Movie

At yesterday's Marvel Studios panel at D23 Brazil, the Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer was shown to fans. Unsurprisingly, it's now leaked online, but there are some noteworthy changes here when compared to what we saw at the San Diego Comic-Con in July and during August's D23.

The key difference is that, instead of test footage, it now appears to boast scenes from the movie itself. That's evident from the fact Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm has a completely different hairstyle.

There are also additional crowd shots and finished VFX for the Baxter Building and the spaceship belonging to Marvel's First Family.

Crucially, we also get a much clearer look at Galactus, this time featuring Ralph Ineson's likeness. Whether this is the trailer Marvel Studios will eventually release online is tough to say, though it would be a unique way to reintroduce this team to audiences.

Earlier this year, Shakman explained why The Fantastic Four: First Steps won't serve as another origin story for Marvel's First Family.

"One of the things we decided early on was not to do an origin story," the filmmaker explained. "One of the ways we're making it our own thing is we're not telling the story of them going up and being changed, and starting our story [there]. There's a lot of well-known narrative that leads into that moment, right?"

"And then you're making up your new story starting basically at the end of the first act, and we thought, 'Well, let's just start this thing off on a completely new foot,'" Shakman added, "So we are beginning after that."

He'd add, "The great thing about this is we're building a new universe where there are no other heroes. It's the Fantastic Four."

Check out the leaked trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps in the Reddit post below.

Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing) will lead The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast.

We'll also see Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer, and Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne in mystery roles. The story sees Galactus and Silver Surfer target Earth for destruction.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.