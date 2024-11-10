THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS' D23 Brazil Trailer Leaks Online And Now Features Footage From The Movie

The D23 Brazil trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has leaked online and, in place of the test footage we saw earlier this summer, it now includes scenes from the movie itself. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 10, 2024 03:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

At yesterday's Marvel Studios panel at D23 Brazil, the Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer was shown to fans. Unsurprisingly, it's now leaked online, but there are some noteworthy changes here when compared to what we saw at the San Diego Comic-Con in July and during August's D23.

The key difference is that, instead of test footage, it now appears to boast scenes from the movie itself. That's evident from the fact Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm has a completely different hairstyle. 

There are also additional crowd shots and finished VFX for the Baxter Building and the spaceship belonging to Marvel's First Family.

Crucially, we also get a much clearer look at Galactus, this time featuring Ralph Ineson's likeness. Whether this is the trailer Marvel Studios will eventually release online is tough to say, though it would be a unique way to reintroduce this team to audiences. 

Earlier this year, Shakman explained why The Fantastic Four: First Steps won't serve as another origin story for Marvel's First Family. 

"One of the things we decided early on was not to do an origin story," the filmmaker explained. "One of the ways we're making it our own thing is we're not telling the story of them going up and being changed, and starting our story [there]. There's a lot of well-known narrative that leads into that moment, right?"

"And then you're making up your new story starting basically at the end of the first act, and we thought, 'Well, let's just start this thing off on a completely new foot,'" Shakman added, "So we are beginning after that."

He'd add, "The great thing about this is we're building a new universe where there are no other heroes. It's the Fantastic Four."

Check out the leaked trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps in the Reddit post below. 

First look at Fantastic Four (2025) shown in Brazil
byu/SkrullAmongUs inMrFantastic

Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing) will lead The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast.

We'll also see Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer, and Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne in mystery roles. The story sees Galactus and Silver Surfer target Earth for destruction. 

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/10/2024, 3:22 PM
First Steps...to the ravine.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 11/10/2024, 3:25 PM
It looks interesting and might be good.


EXECPT PEDRO PASCAL IS NOT REED RICHARDS
DTor91
DTor91 - 11/10/2024, 3:29 PM
@Batmangina - He is. You see him right there in the role.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 11/10/2024, 3:32 PM
@DTor91 - I actually see the Mandalorian, that guy from Game of Thrones and the guy in the laughing meme with Nicolas Cage

He does look exactly like the thumbnail though, amirite?
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 11/10/2024, 3:44 PM
@Batmangina -

The guy in the thumbnail looks like the same artist's depiction of Captain America, actually...

...or Superman...

...or Daredevil...

...or the Flash...


...amirite?
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 11/10/2024, 3:45 PM
@Batmangina - Why can't hollywood pick a celebrity that only plays one iconic role is beyond me. these celebrities bouncing off dc to marvel vice versa is very weird.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 11/10/2024, 3:25 PM
Not much in that footage. I love that blue though
TheManWithoutFear
TheManWithoutFear - 11/10/2024, 3:28 PM
Can't wait for this. Excited for some Marvel A-listers again.
hova26
hova26 - 11/10/2024, 3:30 PM
This movie is going to make a s*** ton of money
whatthetruck
whatthetruck - 11/10/2024, 3:38 PM
Am I nuts? We saw this months ago
whatthetruck
whatthetruck - 11/10/2024, 3:39 PM
@whatthetruck - Never mind. Forced myself to read. See you when I get out of therapy.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 11/10/2024, 3:42 PM
Except for some facial hair that should have been shaved off before principal photography began ... that looked [frick]ing fantastic. Definitely earns a Flavor Flav
User Comment Image
JobinJ
JobinJ - 11/10/2024, 3:42 PM
First look?

We’ve already had a first look with the first teaser.
StSteven
StSteven - 11/10/2024, 3:48 PM
I'm guessing that the 60s era type of footage that this trailer is in will be used in the movie for a sort of flashback/introduction of the characters at the beginning of the movie in place of the whole first act being the lead up to them getting their powers (like Shakman was saying in the article) and that when it picks up in the "present" the film style will be normal. Also, as best as I can tell, that brief shot of Galactus doesn't seem to be in that same grainy 60s style (but it's so quick it's hard to say for sure).
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/10/2024, 3:48 PM
Looks good, hopefully we get even more period piece Marvel films.

