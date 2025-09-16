THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Deleted Scene Sees Invisible Woman Threaten Mole Man With An Aneurysm

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Deleted Scene Sees Invisible Woman Threaten Mole Man With An Aneurysm

A deleted scene from The Fantastic Four: First Steps has been released, and it sees the Invisible Woman make it clear to Mole Man just how formidable a threat she could be to his underground kingdom...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 16, 2025 02:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

The first deleted scene from The Fantastic Four: First Steps has been released, revealing the sequence that both Vanessa Kirby and Paul Walter Hauser repeatedly said they wished had made it into the final cut. 

We find a pregnant Sue Storm on her way to Subterranea, the Mole Man's domain deep beneath New York. Harvey Elder has been causing problems due to a sewer leak, so the Invisible Woman helpfully reminds him that the Human Torch could easily fill his tunnels with fire. 

Sue, meanwhile, reminds the reformed villain that she could give him a brain aneurysm by creating one of her force fields inside his brain (a deadly use of her powers that makes her the Fantastic Four's most formidable member). 

Still, it's a mostly friendly conversation that shows Sue and Harvey have formed an unlikely friendship following an earlier battle between Marvel's First Family and Giganto. 

Was Marvel Studios right to cut this scene from The Fantastic Four: First Steps? At the very least, it would have provided additional context for Mole Man's later visit to the Baxter Building and his decision to take in the Big Apple's refugees. 

"In the comics, Sue uses that threat quite a lot: 'I could put a force field in your brain and give you an aneurysm. I could put an air bubble inside of you and kill you in an instant,'" Kirby previously said of this scene. "These powers are also really lethal and really dangerous. But these four have chosen to unite the global community and be a force for good."

She added, "She’s made this decision, but at her fingertips, she could be lethal. It felt so real to me that somebody that’s trying to be a force for good also has the capacity, like we all do, for the light and the dark."

You can watch this deleted scene from The Fantastic Four: First Steps in the player below. 

In our review of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, we concluded, "The Fantastic Four is an exceptional introduction to the MCU’s First Family, and thanks to a Jack Kirby-infused feel that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before, it proves to be a quintessential superhero movie with Marvel Studios at its brilliant best.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Also appearing are Natasha Lyonne as Rachel Rozman, Paul Walter Hauser as Harvey Elder/Mole Man, Sarah Niles as Lynne Nichols, and Mark Gatiss as Ted Gilbert. John Malkovich was set to play Red Ghost, but was cut due to time constraints.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is directed by Matt Shakman from a screenplay by Josh Friedman and Eric Pearson and Jeff Kaplan & Ian Springer.

The movie is still playing in theaters, but comes to Digital and Blu-ray in the coming weeks; you can learn more about that by clicking here.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Digital And Blu-ray Release Dates Announced; Deleted Scenes Revealed
Related:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Digital And Blu-ray Release Dates Announced; Deleted Scenes Revealed
Michael Chiklis On Possible AVENGERS Return And Why He Hasn't Seen FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Yet (Exclusive)
Recommended For You:

Michael Chiklis On Possible AVENGERS Return And Why He Hasn't Seen FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Yet (Exclusive)

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 9/16/2025, 2:34 PM
So heroic.
BobGarlen
BobGarlen - 9/16/2025, 2:39 PM
I can see why it was cut. didn't add any action or really anything to the story. I think with most of the plot focusing on Sue it can afford one less scene of her that doesn't add anything.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 9/16/2025, 2:41 PM
Was Marvel Studios right to cut this scene from The Fantastic Four: First Steps?
Yes, because then there would have been a glaring plot hole as to why Sue didn’t do the exact same thing to Galactus later in the film as we can see her powers clearly affect him.
Humperdink
Humperdink - 9/16/2025, 3:49 PM
@soberchimera -

Yes, because then there would have been a glaring plot hole


Well, I'm not sure how an immortal cosmic entity like Galactus' physiology works but he eats planets, lives in the vacuum of space and has hot lava flowing into his back.

I'm going to assume it isn't exactly the same as Mole Man. 😉

That and I don't know if Sue would even kill Mole Man or Johnny burn everyone alive. That whole thing was clearly a bluff.

It's not really a hole in the plot if they left that in.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/16/2025, 3:08 PM
It’s an enjoyable scene imo…

I like the chemistry between Vanessa Kirby and Paul Walter Hauser aswell as the dynamic between Sue & Mole Man that we didn’t get any of besides the lab scene briefly in the film itself.

However , I can see why it was cut since it doesn’t really add anything that we didn’t already know whether it be Harvey Elder’s grievances against the surface world which was established in the beginning montage or his closeness & respect with/for Sue which is also stated there & reiterated in the lab scene later.

I do enjoy this “union leader” take on Mole Man and hope we do see more of him post SW!!.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 9/16/2025, 3:49 PM
I didn't mind the actor nor how the character himself was portrayed but, that's simply NOT the phucking Mole-Man! 🙄

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder