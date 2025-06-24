THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Featurette Reveals Some Amazing New Footage; Final Runtime Revealed?

Another trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps lands tomorrow, but a new featurette for the movie is currently being screened in AMC Theaters. That's now found its way online.

It includes plenty of never-before-seen footage from the Marvel Studios reboot, including some awesome behind-the-scenes shots of Marvel's First Family (which includes Ebon Moss-Bachrach in a mo-cap suit as The Thing). We also see the team walking across what looks like it might be a downed Galactus' hand.

Talking of AMC Theaters, and the chain is listing The Fantastic Four: First Steps' runtime as 115 minutes (1 hour, 55 minutes). We'll likely get a confirmed time in the next week or two, but this lines up with what we've been hearing for a while.

Executive producers Grant Curtis and Tim Lewis recently spoke with Kino and learned how much work went into choosing the costumes this superhero team will wear in the MCU.

"We looked at over 100 shades of blue," they revealed. "It was a long, long process, but when you see it, you say, 'OK, now I understand why we have the right one.' It would have been very easy to choose blue number 12. But it wouldn't have had the same effect."

H.E.R.B.I.E. can also be spotted in this latest sneak peek, and according to Moss-Bachrach, he and Ben Grimm strike up an unlikely friendship. "It's kind of an unexpected, beautiful relationship that develops as we shot," The Bear star teased. "This character that the designers and art department created is really charming."

"I just try to incorporate little moments with him into scenes. It's great to improvise with this creature. He makes me happy."

You can watch this new featurette for The Fantastic Four: First Steps below.

A new behind the scenes featurette for ‘THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS’ is now playing in AMC theaters! pic.twitter.com/MnvRZrpdNg — Fantastic Four Updates (@F4Update) June 24, 2025

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.