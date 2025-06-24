THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Featurette Reveals Some Amazing New Footage; Final Runtime Revealed?

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Featurette Reveals Some Amazing New Footage; Final Runtime Revealed?

A new featurette for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has been released, and it includes heaps of never-before-seen footage from Marvel Studios' next movie. We also have a possible runtime update...

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 24, 2025 05:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Another trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps lands tomorrow, but a new featurette for the movie is currently being screened in AMC Theaters. That's now found its way online. 

It includes plenty of never-before-seen footage from the Marvel Studios reboot, including some awesome behind-the-scenes shots of Marvel's First Family (which includes Ebon Moss-Bachrach in a mo-cap suit as The Thing). We also see the team walking across what looks like it might be a downed Galactus' hand.

Talking of AMC Theaters, and the chain is listing The Fantastic Four: First Steps' runtime as 115 minutes (1 hour, 55 minutes). We'll likely get a confirmed time in the next week or two, but this lines up with what we've been hearing for a while.

Executive producers Grant Curtis and Tim Lewis recently spoke with Kino and learned how much work went into choosing the costumes this superhero team will wear in the MCU. 

"We looked at over 100 shades of blue," they revealed. "It was a long, long process, but when you see it, you say, 'OK, now I understand why we have the right one.' It would have been very easy to choose blue number 12. But it wouldn't have had the same effect."

H.E.R.B.I.E. can also be spotted in this latest sneak peek, and according to Moss-Bachrach, he and Ben Grimm strike up an unlikely friendship. "It's kind of an unexpected, beautiful relationship that develops as we shot," The Bear star teased. "This character that the designers and art department created is really charming."

"I just try to incorporate little moments with him into scenes. It's great to improvise with this creature. He makes me happy."

You can watch this new featurette for The Fantastic Four: First Steps below.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

He Needs To Shave: Pedro Pascal Is Aware Of The Disgruntlement Surrounding His THE FANTASTIC FOUR Casting
Related:

"He Needs To Shave": Pedro Pascal Is Aware Of The "Disgruntlement" Surrounding His THE FANTASTIC FOUR Casting
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS - New Clip Heralds The Arrival Of This Week's Final Trailer
Recommended For You:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS - New Clip Heralds The Arrival Of This Week's Final Trailer

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 6/24/2025, 5:21 AM
Just noticed Pedro got a little bit of the white walls going in that thumbnail
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/24/2025, 5:44 AM
Since realizing that the plot leaks were true I've lowered my expectations for this movie considerably.
Problem is, even lowered I still expect the movie to be the best thing since god invented blow jobs.
I mean look at those sets! I see a little Alien 1979 inspiration in one of those shots. And did you see Sue get into the Fantasticar? Looked like she was drawn on a comics page and came to life.

If I'm not hyped for this movie, then there's no such thing as hype.
PopBye
PopBye - 6/24/2025, 6:30 AM
@ObserverIO -

I haven’t read the script either, but honestly, execution is everything. A story on paper can sound mid, but the way it’s brought to life, the performances, pacing, visuals, emotion, can completely shift the experience. And I agree, some of those set designs genuinely look like they stepped right out of Alien (1979). It’s got that gritty, tactile sci-fi feel that’s rare in superhero films. So yeah, hype still intact on my end.
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/24/2025, 8:47 AM
@ObserverIO - comic book entertainment have plot ? It’s always goood va bad hood wins all time bad want rule world universe , kill hero goood wins
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/24/2025, 9:33 AM
@dragon316 - same old thing every time.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/24/2025, 6:12 AM
F4>James Gunns Justice gang featuring superman
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 6/24/2025, 6:15 AM
@AllsNotGood - Imagine not being able to get excited for both.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/24/2025, 6:16 AM
@kylo0607 - yeah imagine that..not excited for everything
PopBye
PopBye - 6/24/2025, 6:25 AM
@AllsNotGood - But you'll see both right?
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/24/2025, 6:27 AM
@PopBye - definitely. I'm just not a fan of James Gunn all his films are formulaic
PopBye
PopBye - 6/24/2025, 6:37 AM
@AllsNotGood - Well if you give it a fair shake you might like it.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/24/2025, 8:26 AM
@PopBye - I rewatch guardians 2 didn't like it I tried rewatchong 3 just couldn't get into it. 2 and 3 are just infinitely worse versions than 1
PopBye
PopBye - 6/24/2025, 12:01 PM
@AllsNotGood -

Well keep an open mind because superman maybe different.

Have u seen super? Because gunn made that movie and it's pretty good.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/24/2025, 12:13 PM
@PopBye - not seen it no
SuperCat
SuperCat - 6/24/2025, 6:15 AM
User Comment Image
PopBye
PopBye - 6/24/2025, 6:25 AM
Yh I don't believe that's the final runtime
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/24/2025, 6:34 AM
Looks good imo , I especially like the moment of the actual comic cover being placed in front of the team and then you see them in the exact same pose as that (not sure if it will be part of the film but still cool nonetheless)…

User Comment Image

In regards to the runtime, if true then it would honestly have been shorter then I expected or liked tbh since I thought 2 hrs & 10 mins sounded fine but ultimately it doesn’t matter on how long the film but how they utilize their time and on what.

Also either way, it would still be the longest FF film we have had so far.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/24/2025, 6:49 AM
User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/24/2025, 8:55 AM
How many runtimes are we gonna get
NGFB
NGFB - 6/24/2025, 10:32 AM
This is gonna suck. . . because all the cool kids are hating right now. . .
dantespop
dantespop - 6/24/2025, 11:42 AM
Now I am getting pretty nervous for this movie. The only times we usually see this level of over promotion is when the movie won't stand on it's own. I am still hopeful but this is making me feel concerned.
PopBye
PopBye - 6/24/2025, 12:02 PM
@dantespop - y

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder