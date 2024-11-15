THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Gets An Intriguing New Synopsis As Silver Surfer Actor Is Confirmed

Marvel Studios has shared a new synopsis for The Fantastic Four: First Steps and it reveals plenty of intriguing details about the reboot. We also have Silver Surfer news and another casting addition.

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 15, 2024 06:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is shaping up to be 2025's most highly anticipated superhero movie and Marvel Studios has just shared an intriguing new plot synopsis for the reboot. 

As well as confirming that Julia Garner will play Silver Surfer - believe it or not, that hasn't been made official before now - it drops a very intriguing tease about a "personal" link between Marvel's First Family and Galactus. 

Interestingly, this version of Galactus is described as "a ravenous space god." 

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

The cast list includes Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/ Human Torch), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing), Ralph Ineson, Julia Garner, Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles.

The latter is a new addition to The Fantastic Four: First Steps and is best known for her role as Dr. Sharon Fieldstone in Ted Lasso. She's also appeared in The Sandman and will star in next year's F1 movie. As of now, there's no word on who she'll play.

"I’m not so much looking at the other movies," director Matt Shakman previously said of what's inspiring his approach to the team. "I’m looking at the comics themselves. I’m a huge comic book fan. I’ve been a big fan of the Fantastic Four since I was a kid."

"So going back to Kirby and Lee and Byrne and following all the way up to what’s happening, certainly Hickman and Waid and Ryan North, what he’s been doing," the filmmaker continued. "I’m trying to figure out who these characters are to me and how to bring them to life in the best possible way, and that’s really where I’ve started and how we’ve approached it."

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

