THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS H.E.R.B.I.E. Promo Includes New Franklin Richards, Pregnant Sue Storm Footage

A new promo for The Fantastic Four: First Steps puts the spotlight on H.E.R.B.I.E., the most adorable member of Marvel's First Family and a guaranteed merchandise seller for Disney.

We get to hear one of Mister Fantastic's most iconic creations "speak" in a video meant to advertise the robot's capabilities (it's been reported that other versions of H.E.R.B.I.E. are available for people to buy in this reality). There are also some exciting new snippets of footage from the movie.

Those include the robot attempting to protect young Franklin Richards when Galactus arrives on Earth and a heavily pregnant Sue Storm. Like his comic book counterpart, it seems H.E.R.B.I.E. will serve as Franklin's babysitter.

Whether he'll make the trip to Earth-616 with the rest of the team remains to be seen, though the Russo Brothers may have plans to upgrade him for a possible Avengers: Doomsday role.

"He’s absolutely as important and as alive as any other member of the cast," The Fantastic Four: First Steps director Matt Shakman recently said of H.E.R.B.I.E. "He’s sometimes a slightly put-upon robot, but he is definitely a member of the family. He’s just so charming and adorable."

"He is really Reed’s right hand in the lab, capable of assisting him on any sort of experiment, always by his side," the filmmaker continued, "whether in New York City or out in space. He’s charming, he’s funny — but he also will break your heart. Which I hope is emblematic of the movie."

Check out this new promo for The Fantastic Four: First Steps in the player below.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.