THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS IMAX Trailer May Confirm A Major Sue Storm Rumor - Possible SPOILERS

The first trailer for Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps was released earlier this week, and an IMAX version of the teaser has now been shared online.

Though the trailer doesn't feature any new footage, the expanded aspect ratio does allow us to see a little more of what's going on in the far corners of the screen, and something else happening in the shot of Johnny Storm taking flight as the Human Torch caught one fan's eye.

Possible spoilers follow.

As Johnny "flames-on," you'll notice Reed Richards helping his wife, Sue Storm, back inside. Sue is hunched over and appears to be clutching her stomach, possibly confirming the persistent rumor that she will be pregnant at the start of the movie.

Before the reboot entered production, we heard that Sue would be pregnant when we first meet her, later giving birth to Franklin Richards in space. The child - an incredibly powerful mutant in the comics - is said to be the catalyst for Galactus making his way to Earth, as he threatens to destroy the entire planet unless the team brings the boy to him.

It remains to be seen how much of this proves to be accurate, but we'd count on Sue and Reed hearing the pitter-patter of tiny feet (Franklin's "First Steps") at some point during the movie.

Check out the IMAX trailer along with some hi-res screenshots below.

The Fantastic Four reboot stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing.

Galactus has been confirmed as the main villain, and the Eater of Worlds will be played by Ralph Ineson (The Witch, Game of Thrones). Julia Garner (Ozark, Wolf Man) will play Silver Surfer. Natasha Lyonne, John Malkovich and Paul Walter Houser are also on board in undisclosed roles.

Kevin Feige recently confirmed that the movie will take place in an alternate universe, but we know that Marvel's First Family will appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, so we wouldn't be surprised if they find their way into the main MCU timeline by the end of this movie.

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.