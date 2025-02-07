THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS IMAX Trailer May Confirm A Major Sue Storm Rumor - Possible SPOILERS

An IMAX version of the recent trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps is doing the rounds, and the expanded aspect ratio may confirm a major rumor relating to Invisible Woman...

By MarkCassidy - Feb 07, 2025
The first trailer for Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps was released earlier this week, and an IMAX version of the teaser has now been shared online.

Though the trailer doesn't feature any new footage, the expanded aspect ratio does allow us to see a little more of what's going on in the far corners of the screen, and something else happening in the shot of Johnny Storm taking flight as the Human Torch caught one fan's eye.

Possible spoilers follow.

As Johnny "flames-on," you'll notice Reed Richards helping his wife, Sue Storm, back inside. Sue is hunched over and appears to be clutching her stomach, possibly confirming the persistent rumor that she will be pregnant at the start of the movie.

Before the reboot entered production, we heard that Sue would be pregnant when we first meet her, later giving birth to Franklin Richards in space. The child - an incredibly powerful mutant in the comics - is said to be the catalyst for Galactus making his way to Earth, as he threatens to destroy the entire planet unless the team brings the boy to him.

It remains to be seen how much of this proves to be accurate, but we'd count on Sue and Reed hearing the pitter-patter of tiny feet (Franklin's "First Steps") at some point during the movie.

Check out the IMAX trailer along with some hi-res screenshots below.

The Fantastic Four reboot stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing. 

Galactus has been confirmed as the main villain, and the Eater of Worlds will be played by Ralph Ineson (The Witch, Game of Thrones). Julia Garner (Ozark, Wolf Man) will play Silver Surfer. Natasha Lyonne, John Malkovich and Paul Walter Houser are also on board in undisclosed roles. 

Kevin Feige recently confirmed that the movie will take place in an alternate universe, but we know that Marvel's First Family will appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, so we wouldn't be surprised if they find their way into the main MCU timeline by the end of this movie.

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 2/7/2025, 7:06 AM
I know its a nitpick but i cant stand her acting 😅
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 2/7/2025, 7:19 AM
@BraveNewClunge - I see what you mean (mission impossible) but I like her. It’s her eyes.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 2/7/2025, 7:43 AM
@CaptainAwkward - you one comment gave me 30+ message notifications 😩

Eh I don't feel like she's anything special but yeah in MI I didn't like her either.
tBHzHomer
tBHzHomer - 2/7/2025, 7:07 AM
Watch how she walks when Reed is talking about having dinner at 7 every Sunday. She is definitely pregnant.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/7/2025, 7:23 AM
Interesting…

Maybe she could already be pregnant with Valeria while Franklin has already been born?.

Anyway if not and that is Franklin she’s pregnant with , it makes me wonder if Galactus maybe arrives too early on Earth once he senses any signs of life in regards to the child…

Him & Franklin have always had a connection in the comics , to the point Galactus wants him as his successor so perhaps that could be the case.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 2/7/2025, 7:24 AM
I wasn’t looking forward to this film but after seeing the trailer I am fully onboard. Unlike James Gunn’s Superman which is an inevitable train wreck waiting to happen this looks clean. A wholesome take on marvel’s first family. Liking the retro-futuristic 60s setting which is Stan Lee, Jack Kirby Inspired. The cast is good and everyone seems to fit their roles nicely. The thing looks awesome and cool. I’m already in love with this version. I’m optimistic about this one, the two previous versions failed to hit the mark but I have faith in marvel studios, third times a charm.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 2/7/2025, 7:29 AM
wait so she gives birth to John Malkovich with a beard?
ew.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 2/7/2025, 7:32 AM
'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Trailer Scores More Than 200 Million Views in 24 Hours.

Marvel's first family began proving their legacy this week with the launch of the first trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

A first look at the highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe release was a must-see for fans, and it appears they showed up in droves to check out the teaser because it's generated some of the best viewing numbers for an MCU trailer launch in recent memory.

READ HERE!

https://movieweb.com/the-fantastic-four-first-steps-trailer-views/
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/7/2025, 7:35 AM
The fact that they go up into space a second time certainly supports the rumor that Franklin is born in space (as do those set pics from last year).

This means he will probably get his powers from the cosmic radiation like the rest of the FF rather than be a mutant which truly does suck.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 2/7/2025, 7:57 AM
I was too distracted by the lens flare showing the dust on the camera lens when Johnny flames on. I think that's great attention to detail.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 2/7/2025, 7:58 AM
User Comment Image
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 2/7/2025, 8:06 AM
As much as I want to hate on this, if you freeze frame the scene in question Sue is definitely thicker around the mid than Vanessa Kirby.

