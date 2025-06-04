THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Introduces [SPOILER] In Epic New "Tickets On Sale" Trailer

Tickets are now on sale for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and Marvel Studios has celebrated the occasion with an epic new trailer for the movie.

While it's surprisingly light on new footage, there are some fun moments to be found in the 75-second preview, including our first live-action look at the baby Franklin Richards. The son of Reed Richards and Sue Storm being in this movie isn't a surprise, but he hasn't been fully revealed until now.

There's also a fun interaction between Reed and Johnny Storm, and those of you concerned that Joseph Quinn hasn't quite been getting the Human Torch's trademark attitude across in previous sneak peeks will likely be pleased with what you hear from him here.

Aside from that, there's a great shot of The Thing piloting the Fantasticar, and Johnny asks Ben whether it's "Clobberin' Time." While he responds in the affirmative, we'll likely have to wait for the movie itself to hear the Ever-Lovin' Blue-Eyed superhero say his trademark line.

Vanessa Kirby recently discussed her approach to playing the iconic hero. "I’m such a Sue nerd. I think I out-nerded everyone in that room," she said. "I got so into quantum physics. It’s sad how much I got into it. I could waffle on about cellular vibration frequency."

While Kirby declined to give too much away about Franklin's role in the reboot, she did tease, "It’s not just adults that have superpowers..."

You can watch the new "Tickets On Sale" trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps in the players below.

Their greatest strength is each other.



Marvel Studios’ #TheFantasticFour: First Steps arrives in theaters July 25. Get tickets now: https://t.co/gPgiaXM296 pic.twitter.com/zASZQ40ErF — Fantastic Four (@FantasticFour) June 4, 2025

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.