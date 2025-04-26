THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS LEGO Set Fully Reveals The MCU's Take On Ralph Ineson's Galactus

With The Fantastic Four: First Steps set to arrive in theaters less than three months from today, more merchandise from the reboot continues to find its way online.

We've already got a cool new look at Marvel's First Family today, and now a LEGO set has fully revealed the MCU's Galactus. The villain is in brick form, but this still ranks among the best shots we've seen of the world-eating baddie.

LEGO has found some fun ways to portray the team's powers, though we're a little surprised that there's no Silver Surfer Minifigure. While we know better than to think sets like these offer any definitive idea of what we'll see on screen, could this be an indication that the heroes will fight Galactus at some point?

We'd say it's likely, and a recent plot leak shed new light on what role Galactus and the Silver Surfer will play in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Marvel Studios has yet to begin officially unveiling merchandise for the movie; however, you can expect companies like Hot Toys, Hasbro, and Funko to start sharing their takes on this team in the coming weeks and months.

Earlier this month, The Fantastic Four: First Steps director Matt Shakman revealed why he decided to focus on Galactus rather than going back to Doctor Doom (a villain heavily featured in the last three movies featuring these characters).

"Doom's a great character, but he takes up a lot of air," the director explained. "Other film adaptations have done both an origin story and Doom. We're doing neither, and that allows us to look at them from a fresh perspective."

Galactus is indeed a very different type of big bad, and Shakman found a way to have Ralph Ineson portray the Devourer of Worlds that relied on practical effects just as heavily as visual ones.

"I didn't want to just use motion-capture for Galactus. I wanted to actually have someone there embodying the part," Shakman confirmed. "So we've built an entire costume for him, and we've done a lot of photography testing to figure out, How do you make sure that the scale is correct? How do you film Mount Rushmore?"

Check out this new LEGO set for The Fantastic Four: First Steps in the X post below.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.