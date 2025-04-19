THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Plot Leak Reveals Surprise Castings, AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Links, And More

A supposed plot leak for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has surfaced, and it reveals who is playing who, how this movie lays the groundwork for Avengers: Doomsday, and even how the story concludes...

By JoshWilding - Apr 19, 2025 12:04 PM EST
A new trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps launched earlier this week, and, well, would it be too on the nose to describe it as fantastic? It's certainly increased excitement for the movie, and we now have a potential plot leak

This was published a couple of days before the latest trailer arrived, and the sneak peek appears to confirm the validity of at least a few different claims here. 

It's said that the movie opens with a late-night talk show celebrating four years of the Fantastic Four. It recaps their origins and previous adventures, but Marvel's First Family is M.I.A. because they're busy battling Red Ghost (John Malkovich) and his Super-Apes.

Silver Surfer shows up on Halloween and things play out as we saw in the trailer; the team follows Galactus' Herald into space, but Sue goes into labour during the journey and it's revealed that her and Reed's son, Franklin, has a rare "genetic anomaly" that gives him God-like power of molecular manipulation. 

The Fantastic Four confronts Galactus, and he offers to spare Earth in exchange for Franklin as he wishes to use the boy to revive his dead universe; they refuse.

Back on Earth, the team's adoring public turns on them because they won't sacrifice one child in exchange for billions of lives and storm the Baxter Building, going so far as to attack H.E.R.B.I.E. The Fantastic Four go into hiding, and Natasha Lyonne's Sharon (likely Sharon Ventura, who, in the comics, becomes the female Thing) helps them seek refuge in Subterranea. 

Mole Man (played by Paul Walter Hauser) has become an ally to the team since clashing with them years earlier, and Sharon convinces him to send his Moloids to rescue people while the Fantastic Four battle Galactus on the surface. 

With the Silver Surfer's help, the team beats the World Eater and saves the day. Mole Man and Sharon become an item, the public adores the team again, and a year later, that same talk show celebrates five years of the heroes. However, they miss it again because they're busy saving the world. 

If this leak is accurate, then this sounds like a really fun movie and a comic-accurate take on the characters. 

It's also apparent that the heroes are still on their Earth when Avengers: Doomsday begins. However, between Galactus searching for a dead reality and Franklin's God-like powers, it's not hard to see how important the team will be to what happens there.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/19/2025, 12:20 PM
Whay a horrible plot if true
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/19/2025, 12:22 PM
so Galactus is sorcerer supreme now and can see the future of their kid? Does he have this kind of power?
SonOfOdor
SonOfOdor - 4/19/2025, 1:27 PM
@vectorsigma - Franklin, even as a fetus, probably just had an insanely high level of cosmic energy bc his powers. Galactus can probably just sense/feel that and is attracted to it vs. some kind of future seeing ability.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 4/19/2025, 12:24 PM
I always hoped to see Franklin and I love to see the Hickman run done in Liverpool action
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/19/2025, 12:40 PM
@AllsNotGood -

?si=BR4UTze5bhDKQx71
PatientXero
PatientXero - 4/19/2025, 12:24 PM
Sounds like shit
PatientXero
PatientXero - 4/19/2025, 12:24 PM
Jk jk. Lol lol
Alucard28
Alucard28 - 4/19/2025, 12:24 PM
I don't like this tbh.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/19/2025, 12:25 PM
im not reading that sh1t
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 4/19/2025, 12:27 PM
Everyone turns on them because they won't sacrifice their infant child? Are you serious? Who the frak signed-off on THAT major plot point???

This movie deserves to fail for that alone. What a bleak, ugly, Far Left worldview bunch of bulls--t. Have everyone willing to sacrifice ANY life for the "greater good" is some kind of Maoist evil.
Fogs
Fogs - 4/19/2025, 12:37 PM
@HistoryofMatt - Yeap. So much for such an advanced society, huh? Materialistic, just like our own.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/19/2025, 12:37 PM
@HistoryofMatt -

How many liberals are okay with sacrificing billions of babies so that women can keep partying?
PatientXero
PatientXero - 4/19/2025, 12:27 PM
Idk how feel about Franklin being introduced so early, and being god like. I know it’s comic accurate. I would also expect some reference to Dr. Doom in there, somewhere.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/19/2025, 1:19 PM
@PatientXero - he's just a macguffin. Basically their relevance to the greater MCU is solely due to Franklin.
Irregular
Irregular - 4/19/2025, 12:28 PM
Eh. Seems okay. A lot better than the other F4 movies though.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/19/2025, 12:33 PM
@Irregular -

It seems worse than the '00s duology.

At least it has Norrin Radd, more appropriate Reed and Johnny, and a Thing with a more appropriate personality and voice.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/19/2025, 12:32 PM
"If this leak is accurate, then this sounds like a really fun movie and a comic-accurate take on the characters."

Not fun enough to make $900 million.

Reed, Johnny, and Thing are not comic accurate.

Everyone knows Norrin Radd should be here and not his girlfriend.

That's not comic accurate.
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 4/19/2025, 12:39 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - I see where you’re coming from with the Surfer but there is precedent for that in the comics. Not the originals but it is there. This is going to be one of those “wait and see” for me. But I really think it’s going to be the one that will make or break the current MCU. This fails, they need to stop after the Avengers movies and give it a break for a few years.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/19/2025, 12:44 PM
@fanboy03191 -

There is also precedent for Batman wearing a rainbow batsuit, and Hulk being dressed like a clown and juggling elephants.

Just because a thing can be done doesn't mean that it should be done.

In which reality before the MCU did the Fantastic 4 meet Norrin's girlfriend before they met Norrin?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/19/2025, 12:49 PM
@fanboy03191 -

Yeah, take a break for a few years, reboot the MCU, hire new actors, and come back in 2030.

A new MCU with a new decade.
Yellow
Yellow - 4/19/2025, 1:14 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Thanos wasnt comic accurate and yet...
Huskers
Huskers - 4/19/2025, 12:36 PM
Sounds terrible.
MadThanos
MadThanos - 4/19/2025, 12:38 PM
It was said that the Fantastic 4 are from Earth 616 and they went to this Earth accidentally by a Reeds experiment. That's why Strange joked that being in a chart of the 60's.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 4/19/2025, 12:51 PM
@MadThanos - “Fantastic 4? Didnt they chart in the 1960’s?” is a reference to the music industry. Referencing how the team name sounds more like a band name. Think bands like “The Four Tops”, “The Four Seasons”, “Three Dog Night” from that era.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/19/2025, 1:20 PM
@MadThanos - this wasn't said anywhere but perhaps reddit.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 4/19/2025, 12:38 PM
Mole Man (played by Paul Walter Hauser) has become an ally to the team since clashing with them years earlier
Why couldn't they have just done that movie then? Who are they supposed to fight after Galactus in the sequel if Doom is going to be in Doomsday and Annihilus is going to be in Nova? Maybe Frightful Four? But that seems like a step down from frickin GALACTUS.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/19/2025, 12:46 PM
@soberchimera -

Ideally they won't fight anyone because they will be removed and replaced with new variants in an MCU reboot after Secret Wars.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/19/2025, 1:21 PM
@soberchimera - this leak doesn't even mention Doom either.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/19/2025, 12:39 PM
But are plots really that sexy these days? I don't think so.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/19/2025, 1:24 PM
@HashTagSwagg - User Comment Image
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/19/2025, 12:42 PM
Same expected plot as all comic book movie shows good vs bad another predictable plot and story with different characters
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 4/19/2025, 12:44 PM
They defeat Galactus in their first movie.
That alone is bad enough.

I also HATE how the Thing sounds and looks and i love Ben Grimm in the comics.
Spike101
Spike101 - 4/19/2025, 1:25 PM
@MarvelZombie616 - the Things voice is awful, what were they thinking…
Webheaded225
Webheaded225 - 4/19/2025, 12:45 PM
How would the Silver Surfer and the Fantastic Four simply "beat" Galactus?
If everyone was against them, how did they became as loved as they were in the beginning in the end?

This leak really confused me. I think it's accurate but how these things play out in the movie will make all the difference. I think it can work or not, depends heavily on how it'll be handled. Nothing here was awful to me, but nothing too great either. It can go either way.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/19/2025, 12:50 PM
The trailer obviously sets up the eventual cataclysmic event which is losing their Earth. I like that. They survive and move to the prime timeline (not yet revealed) and they get a rematch with Galactus down the road. 99% of leaks just aren't true. The same can be said for the Superman movie. These companies wrote hit pieces and make up shit all the time to get ahead of each other
ElJefe
ElJefe - 4/19/2025, 12:53 PM
Where’s the octopus?? Fake.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 4/19/2025, 12:55 PM
So sick of plot leaks. True or false they’re [frick]ing annoying
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/19/2025, 1:13 PM

I think (HOPE!!) that Galactus is NOT defeated in this movie and has some big part in Doomsday/Secret Wars.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 4/19/2025, 1:24 PM
User Comment Image

