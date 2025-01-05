THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Merchandise Features New Look At Marvel's First Family And A Perfect Tagline

We're expecting the first trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps to be released within the next month (likely in time for the Super Bowl). In the meantime, some new artwork for the reboot has been spotted on merchandise for sale in Brazil's Disney Dream Store.

Featuring the familiar profiles of Marvel's First Family showcased on the streets of San Diego during last July's Comic-Con, the "Future Foundation" - an organization in the comics created by Mister Fantastic to better serve humanity's future - is also mentioned.

However, a tagline accompanying this new piece of imagery has been widely praised by MCU fans on social media: "Heroes. Scientists. Explorers. Protectors."

What a perfect way to describe the Fantastic Four, eh? On a deeper level, this points to Marvel Studios having figured out what makes these characters so great, something we expect to come across on screen later this summer.

"It's different in so many ways because they are a true family," filmmaker Matt Shakman previously said of his approach to The Fantastic Four: First Steps. "Not a family you find along the way like the X-Men or the Avengers, but true family with all the messiness of a family like on Monarch. With all the love, the hurt, and the complexity of that."

"I think it's going to be unlike anything you've ever seen before, and certainly unlike anything at Marvel that you've seen before," he added.

Check out this new look at The Fantastic Four: First Steps in the X posts below.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.