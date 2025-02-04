THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Posters And Stills Released As Vanessa Kirby Stuns At Trailer Launch Event

We're sure you've already watched The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer by now, and Marvel Studios has just shared four posters, official stills, and footage of the cast introducing the sneak peek...

By JoshWilding - Feb 04, 2025 08:02 AM EST
Following the release of the first trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Marvel Studios has shared four new posters for the movie. However, rather than focusing on each member of the team, we see the impact Marvel's First Family has had on their world. 

The team's adoring public waves flags and holds up signs celebrating the heroes; we also see a little girl looking to the skies while clinging onto an action-figure version of The Thing.

The third poster shows some kids who have made their own Fantasticar, while the final one-sheet offers an exciting glimpse at the heroes in their spacesuits, the Excelsior Launchpad, and even H.E.R.B.I.E.

You can take a closer look at them below along with the first officially released stills from The Fantastic Four: First Steps

If you missed it this morning, we also have footage of The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast launching the movie's first trailer from the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach were on hand to field a few brief questions about the long-awaited reboot, though social media is currently going wild over just how...fantastic...Kirby looked in a dress clearly inspired by Invisible Woman.

The video should start with the cast's introduction but just skip to the 1 hour, 2-minute mark if you have any issues with that. 

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. 

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

RockReigns
RockReigns - 2/4/2025, 8:57 AM
Very underwhelming trailer. But nevertheless, I’ll still go to see it.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 2/4/2025, 9:14 AM
@RockReigns - seeing some sense of sanity here.

There was nothing special. Typical mcu trailer.

I was even thinking of what's wrong with Ben. Laterndid i realize he looked like a hand puppet while speaking!
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/4/2025, 9:52 AM
@RockReigns -

This is why we can't have nice things.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/4/2025, 9:56 AM
@RockReigns - it looks good. The Thing feels like a cartoon but I'm still hyped to see the film.
BB8ANG
BB8ANG - 2/4/2025, 11:00 AM
@vectorsigma - I thought he looked like a puppet too. I feel like his animations are lacking in weight.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 2/4/2025, 11:16 AM
@BB8ANG - thats it! I cant pinpoint it until you said it. The talking was weird for me and i thought i am still missing something
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 2/4/2025, 8:57 AM
Still think Quinn was miscast.

Maybe Pedro too but we’ll see.

The vibes are there, just hope everything comes together in a good way.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/4/2025, 9:02 AM
@MisterDoctor217 - Quinn is the one I am most concerned with so far. They didn't really give much in the teaser to ease that feeling
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 2/4/2025, 9:04 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh -

Yes I agree. He doesn’t look the part and honestly idk if he can pull off Johnny’s personality like Chris Evans did and still be likable.

He was good in stranger things but that was a different kind of character even tho the might seem to be similar.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/4/2025, 9:49 AM
@MisterDoctor217 -

Reed
Susan
Johnny
Silver Surfer
Galactus possibly

All miscast

Thing seems okay
AllsGood
AllsGood - 2/4/2025, 8:58 AM
Great Day to be a Marvel Comics Fan :)

MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/4/2025, 9:50 AM
@AllsGood -

Isn't
AllsGood
AllsGood - 2/4/2025, 9:59 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Did someone Dethrow Marvel, Bigger, Stronger, Better Studios from Box Office Record Breaking Thrown yet?

AllsGood
AllsGood - 2/4/2025, 10:36 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea -
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 2/4/2025, 8:59 AM
I’m not a fan of Kirbys face but I’m sure she’ll do better than the last two actresses.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/4/2025, 9:04 AM
@TheNewYorker - says the cross eyed bridge troll
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/4/2025, 9:51 AM
@bobevanz -

If someone criticizes a celebrity, that doesn't give you the right to rudely bully them and and try to make them feel bad.

Your parents taught you better than that, right?
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 2/4/2025, 10:16 AM
@bobevanz - for the life of me I don’t understand why you were always on my dick. It’s so strange.

I’ve never noticed a comment of yours, yet, you foam at the mouth replying to mine. It’s so silly.

Feel free to find every woman attractive. Desperate dudes usually do.
SATW42
SATW42 - 2/4/2025, 11:12 AM
@TheNewYorker - I'm with Bob. But ya know, maybe post your photo and we'll judge for ourselves?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 2/4/2025, 9:02 AM
Only One Thing to Say.

Fares
Fares - 2/4/2025, 9:03 AM
I don't know about Ben.

He looks and animates a little weird, even by Thing standards, the normal voice of the actor coming out of him is certainly a choice, and he looks about the same height as Sue.

The Thing from FANT4STIC might end up being my favorite live-action rendition of the character, at least presentation-wise, but I'll wait and see.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 2/4/2025, 9:15 AM
@Fares - think of hand puppets
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/4/2025, 9:03 AM
It was a good teaser. Hopefully Phase six can right all the wrongs from the past two. I just wish they'd keep this timeline so they could properly introduce the mutants, and keep things like Magneto being a holocaust survivor. That's the whole [frick]ing point of the X-Men. Since that was Feige's first job I assume he'll do something to make it happen
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 2/4/2025, 9:41 AM
@SuperCat - LOL! this made me laugh wayyyy too much. PERFECT. thank you sir
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 2/4/2025, 9:07 AM
I like the retro looking/cartoonish poster, looks kinda cool, nothing special.

I think the cast will be just fine. not sold on PP as Reed, but willing to give them all a chance.

Hoping the official trailer will get me extra hyped for this
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 2/4/2025, 9:07 AM
Not feeling it. Casting is very uneven. Maybe on screen they gel, but visually this is not the FF.
thespiderkat
thespiderkat - 2/4/2025, 9:08 AM
No silver surf-her?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/4/2025, 9:10 AM
Ben looks & sounds fine to me , they could add an effect later on but hopefully not too much.

I was already on board for Quinn as Johnny & Moss Bachrach as Ben but I’m surprised how much I like Kirby’s Sue already aswell as Pedro’s Reed ( the latter seems more subdued to me which makes sense)

Anyway , the movie looks pretty good & I’m excited!!.
AC1
AC1 - 2/4/2025, 9:46 AM
@TheVisionary25 - honestly I just think they need to deepen/gravel-up Ebon's voice just a smidge and it'll be perfect, just to make it believable that this guy is a talking rock man and not a guy dressed as a rock man, you know?

I'm intrigued to get more of a feel for Quinn as Johnny, seems like he'll be less of a hothead in this one and maybe a bit more of a goofy teenage weirdo instead, which honestly could work.

Vanessa Kirby seemed pretty much perfect as Sue, glad she's being set up as a more self assured, confident and capable character.

I absolutely love Pedro Pascal and I'm intrigued by his take on Reed - this might be me projecting since I'm also on the spectrum but his line delivery seemed almost a bit autism-coded, like there was just a subtle element of him sounding slightly monotone, a tiny bit more "matter of fact" which is interesting because I know over the years a lot of fans have also theorised that Reed might be autistic in the comics too.

I'm really excited about this, ever since the MCU started The Fantastic Four are the property I've most wanted Marvel to get the rights back to.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/4/2025, 9:50 AM
@AC1 - I have never viewed skinny as a hothead but moreso brash & cocky but yeah , seems like he might be moreso a goofball which could still work

Interesting take on Reed from your personal experience of course , that might be the case but it seems a bit like Pedro’s doing a transatlantic accent to me.

AC1
AC1 - 2/4/2025, 9:58 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Ooh yeah that's a fair point, his accent is definitely giving a transatlantic vibe as well!
ShellHead
ShellHead - 2/4/2025, 9:11 AM
The posters are my favorite they've ever put out. Seriously good!
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 2/4/2025, 9:11 AM
I guess a good way to describe this would be:


Whelmed.

Lol
grem
grem - 2/4/2025, 9:11 AM
Anyone else pick up on the fact she referred to Sue Storm as a mother in the interview before the trailer?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 2/4/2025, 9:12 AM
Stream some more guys. Marvel needs that usual milestone for clout!
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 2/4/2025, 10:12 AM
@vectorsigma - lol Which movie studio wouldn't be happy when their trailer does well? Normally when that happens the box office tends to follow suit. It's not exact science, but a common correlation. You are a weird guy.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/4/2025, 10:26 AM
@vectorsigma - You mean like the Most Viewed Superman Trailer milestone (which is basically a three horse race in the age of the internet, with Superman Returns and Man of Steel as it's only competition).
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 2/4/2025, 10:40 AM
@ObserverIO - ikr. I dont like this age of the internet but it is what it is.

And tbf, Gunn's superman did in a few days what MoS had in almost a decade

But yeah i hate it too when studios flex these dumb milestones.

@Urubrodi hard to show intention from text but my post was more like "lets stream guys!". Yeah weird me lolz
ShellHead
ShellHead - 2/4/2025, 9:19 AM
Also, unless I'm misremembering, The Thing wasn't a giant in the comics. He's smaller than Hulk. The Fant four stic movie made him huge but that's not really consistent with the character. He's definitely larger than a normal sized person but he's not that big
ShellHead
ShellHead - 2/4/2025, 9:22 AM
@ShellHead - User Comment Image
