THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Trailer Sees Marvel's First Family Assemble To Battle Galactus!

Ahead of this Sunday's Super Bowl, Marvel Studios has released the first trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps and it looks like the MCU will finally do right by Marvel's First Family.

We'd expected the trailer to drop at 7am PT; instead, Marvel Studios went live with a one-hour countdown video broadcast by the Future Foundation from the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama. Unfortunately, it didn't include anything particularly noteworthy, though the cast was on hand to eventually introduce the teaser.

You'll find a full trailer breakdown here a little later today; in the meantime, it's fair to say this first official look at The Fantastic Four: First Steps shows far more than we expected...and it definitely isn't the early footage which premiered during last year's San Diego Comic-Con and D23 events.

The Thing's comic-accurate design gets a fair bit of the spotlight, as does the team - costumes and all - in general. The Invisible Woman and the Human Torch's powers look incredible, though Mister Fantastic surprisingly doesn't get to show off his stretchiness here.

Perhaps most exciting for comic book fans is a first look at Galactus; the villain's face is never revealed but the Eater of Worlds has pretty much stepped straight off the page.

You can watch the first teaser trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps in the players below.

Welcome to the family.



Marvel Studios' #TheFantasticFour: First Steps arrives in theaters July 25. pic.twitter.com/JdrSwICvFj — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 4, 2025

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.