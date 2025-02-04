THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Trailer Sees Marvel's First Family Assemble To Battle Galactus!

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Trailer Sees Marvel's First Family Assemble To Battle Galactus!

Marvel Studios has released the first trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, but can this alternate reality version of Marvel's First Family withstand the threat posed by Galactus? Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 04, 2025 08:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Ahead of this Sunday's Super Bowl, Marvel Studios has released the first trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps and it looks like the MCU will finally do right by Marvel's First Family.

We'd expected the trailer to drop at 7am PT; instead, Marvel Studios went live with a one-hour countdown video broadcast by the Future Foundation from the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama. Unfortunately, it didn't include anything particularly noteworthy, though the cast was on hand to eventually introduce the teaser. 

You'll find a full trailer breakdown here a little later today; in the meantime, it's fair to say this first official look at The Fantastic Four: First Steps shows far more than we expected...and it definitely isn't the early footage which premiered during last year's San Diego Comic-Con and D23 events.

The Thing's comic-accurate design gets a fair bit of the spotlight, as does the team - costumes and all - in general. The Invisible Woman and the Human Torch's powers look incredible, though Mister Fantastic surprisingly doesn't get to show off his stretchiness here. 

Perhaps most exciting for comic book fans is a first look at Galactus; the villain's face is never revealed but the Eater of Worlds has pretty much stepped straight off the page.

You can watch the first teaser trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps in the players below. 

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. 

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS First Official Poster Released Ahead Of Tomorrow's Trailer
Related:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS First Official Poster Released Ahead Of Tomorrow's Trailer
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Teaser Reveals Glimpse Of Marvel's First Family Before Trailer Launch TOMORROW
Recommended For You:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Teaser Reveals Glimpse Of Marvel's First Family Before Trailer Launch TOMORROW

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
xfan320
xfan320 - 2/4/2025, 8:11 AM
Did it show too much??

I'm afraid to watch.. 🫣
SKetCH
SKetCH - 2/4/2025, 8:11 AM
@xfan320 - Not at ALL... watch away!! Twas a genuine TEASER.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 2/4/2025, 8:13 AM
@xfan320 - No, just enough to get a good look at the characters and aesthetic feel of the film and gives away basicaly nothing of the story OTHER than showing a look at the world Eater.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/4/2025, 8:21 AM
@xfan320 - and only from the back of his head.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/4/2025, 8:11 AM
[frick]ing goosebumps

IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 2/4/2025, 8:11 AM
Grimm CGI is very noticeable at first. But movie looks pretty darn cool!
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 2/4/2025, 8:15 AM
@IAmAHoot - I liked the look of it and time for clean up if considered needed, still not keen on a certain guys hair but I had dodgy as frick hair in the 70's and my parents worse IMO the decade prior to can overlook that, lol.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/4/2025, 8:11 AM
Grimm's lips move funny though
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 2/4/2025, 8:12 AM
Now that's a trailer!

Everything looks great 🥳🥳🥳

July can't come soon enough!
cubrn
cubrn - 2/4/2025, 8:12 AM
This looks like perfection
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 2/4/2025, 8:12 AM
Ohhhh that was nice. That was really nice.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 2/4/2025, 8:12 AM
Bad trailer. If comparing to Superman
ShellHead
ShellHead - 2/4/2025, 8:17 AM
@vectorsigma - man we're leaving all that sandbox toy shit in 2016. Grow up already
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 2/4/2025, 8:19 AM
@ShellHead - someone need to say it 😀
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 2/4/2025, 8:28 AM
@vectorsigma - Someone needed to say something that isn't true? This trailer is way better lol Plus, is it so hard to just try to enjoy both? I know you have a hard on for Gunn, but try to not be so obvious
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 2/4/2025, 8:12 AM
Oh shit this looked good!
SKetCH
SKetCH - 2/4/2025, 8:12 AM
Ben is so smaaaall...
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/4/2025, 8:12 AM
Been a long long time since an MCU trailer made me feel like this
MosquitoFarmer
MosquitoFarmer - 2/4/2025, 8:12 AM
Love the 1960's aesthetic.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 2/4/2025, 8:13 AM
Damn they went with tiny Thing.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/4/2025, 8:26 AM
@TheFinestSmack - It'll look that much cooler when he goes up against Hulk.
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/4/2025, 8:13 AM
Not bad. DON'T [frick] THIS UP
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/4/2025, 8:14 AM
I'm glad this wasn't the leaked Brazil trailer, some old parts and some new
MisterBones
MisterBones - 2/4/2025, 8:14 AM
I’m in. This looks pretty good.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 2/4/2025, 8:14 AM
Grimm's lips look weird when talking. Like a puppet lolz
RealTurner
RealTurner - 2/4/2025, 8:15 AM
They went front and center with Thing which I think is a good move. But no mention of elasticity let alone showing it. One of the hardest powers to do, for sure. Hope they can nail it.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 2/4/2025, 8:20 AM
@RealTurner - I dont think it would be that much different from MOM Reed.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 2/4/2025, 8:15 AM
Meh. Some cool still shoot moments, but otherwise kinda mid. Curious to see a full trailer to get an idea for the story.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 2/4/2025, 8:16 AM
Better than i expected. this looks pretty damn good. Not too much given away. Ben looks kinda weird or small, idk, something is off... but overall, looks good. I'm in
KurtCrawler
KurtCrawler - 2/4/2025, 8:16 AM
Hope Bens cgi gets a bit more cleaned up other wise looks great. Think Sue might be the highlight of this movie.
ShellHead
ShellHead - 2/4/2025, 8:16 AM
The music is great! The visual aesthetic is really interesting too. I'll be interested to get more from them on the story as we get closer
Orphix
Orphix - 2/4/2025, 8:17 AM
So is John Malkovitch Gandalf?
hainesy
hainesy - 2/4/2025, 8:17 AM
Ben's voice doesn't fit him. Too soft and quiet. Otherwise, the teaser was incredible and exactly what a teaser should be. The best part was the big Galacutus shadow. Great homage to the shadow on the planet in the "Rise of the Silver Surfer" trailer.
grendelthing
grendelthing - 2/4/2025, 8:23 AM
@hainesy - Yeah, it gave a bad dubbing vibe.
AnEye
AnEye - 2/4/2025, 8:17 AM
That was pretty annoying build up for less than 2 mins. It looks alright though.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 2/4/2025, 8:21 AM
@AnEye - that mini program was cringe
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 2/4/2025, 8:17 AM
Didn't the scoopers say Galactus was on FULL DISPLAY? Does the back of his head count?
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 2/4/2025, 8:19 AM
@TheFinestSmack - he was flashing lady liberty sir! All 20feet of cold hard pipe 😈
Pictilli
Pictilli - 2/4/2025, 8:18 AM
The Thing's voice is the only thing worse than his CGI in this trailer. The actor cast to play him was the worst casting of the four, looked and sounded nothing like Ben Grimm, but I figured he would be so turned into the character through prosthetics, makeup, and CGI, that he'd be gone in the role, but I was wrong, because somehow, Ebon Moss-Bachrach turned The Thing into himself. He's literally just doing his own voice, not what The Thing has sounded like for decades since the 1960s cartoon. His design is the best ever, but his CGI is some of the most dodgy I have seen.
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder