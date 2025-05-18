THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Promo Art Shows Marvel's First Family Using Their Fantastic Powers

More promo art for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has been revealed today, showcasing Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing leaping into action and looking simply...fantastic!

News
By JoshWilding - May 18, 2025 01:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

With Thunderbolts*/*The New Avengers serving as something of a comeback for Marvel Studios (critically, albeit not commercially), all eyes are now on The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The characters have better brand recognition than the Thunderbolts, but they're also best known to moviegoers for starring in three consecutive duds.

The odds are already stacked against the reboot as it has to share July with Jurassic World Rebirth, Superman, and Smurfs. Excitement among fans does appear to be high, though, and more promo art has surfaced as the promotional tie-ins begin.

This latest wave highlights Marvel's First Family; Mister Fantastic strikes a pose not dissimilar to that classic Chris Samnee comic book cover (he's even making a "4" with his hand), and the Invisible Woman shows off one of her force fields.

The Human Torch, meanwhile, flames on, and thanks to the lines on his suit, looks like a piece of Jack Kirby artwork come to life. As for The Thing, he appears ready for Clobberin' Time, though we do wish he’d ditch the upper half of his costume (it’s hard to shake the feeling that this was done to save money on VFX as animating the rocks on his arms and chest would be no easy feat).

"With Reed, his body may stretch, but this is a brain character," Pedro Pascal recently said of his approach to Reed Richards. "I guess I’ll just give it completely away. I thought of the brilliance of an octopus. Not in any literal physical translated way, but I put it into my subconscious. Yeah. That’s the biggest character secret reveal that I’ve given to you."

The cast of The Fantastic Four: First Steps will return in Avengers: Doomsday, with Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach all set to play lead roles alongside whoever portrays Franklin Richards.

Check out this new promo art for The Fantastic Four: First Steps below.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/18/2025, 1:46 PM
They all look great!!.

Love the detail of having the lines on Johnnys suit give the effect of the lines when he flame’s on in the comics…

Also , Reed homaging the iconic Samnee cover is nice too!!.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 5/18/2025, 1:51 PM
Why is Thing wearing long-sleeve tunic and pants?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/18/2025, 1:53 PM
@GeneralZod - is freezing in alternate space age new york
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/18/2025, 1:54 PM
@GeneralZod - the thingy is normally shirtless but Is That Sexy These Days? I Don’t Think So
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 5/18/2025, 2:08 PM
@harryba11zack - personally I’d get a kick out of seeing his little pebble nipples. But each to their own and my own might just be rocky man tits.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/18/2025, 3:31 PM
@GeneralZod - might be cheaper for the cgi.
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 5/18/2025, 1:52 PM
Eh yeah this looks great
epc1122
epc1122 - 5/18/2025, 1:58 PM
Umm, exciting? Lol
Gambito
Gambito - 5/18/2025, 2:25 PM
Pedro looking great can’t wait to see his Mr fantastic!
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 5/18/2025, 2:26 PM
Looks dumb
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/18/2025, 2:32 PM
Just glad we have a THING that looks comic accurate.
Thing94
Thing94 - 5/18/2025, 2:33 PM
It's clobbering time
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 5/18/2025, 2:37 PM
Marvel will lose out in tens of millions of dollars in
box office revenue for that stupid idea of canceling
Norrid Radd’s Silver Surfer in exchange for a DEI silver surfer
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/18/2025, 2:56 PM
@WakandaTech -

It is a bad decision. They could’ve waited until Doomsday to bring in the other Silver Surfer.

They will still get plenty of sh!t for not having a black replacement character.
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/18/2025, 2:59 PM
@WakandaTech - doubt it will effect how many will see this
PatientXero
PatientXero - 5/18/2025, 3:00 PM
They look like a family wearing matching pajamas. I’m not a huge fan of these outfits.
grif
grif - 5/18/2025, 3:19 PM
really curious if hes uncovered with flame above the shoulders all the time
Polaris
Polaris - 5/18/2025, 3:37 PM
@grif - He's completely covered in flames in the trailer..

