THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Rumor May Reveal How Galactus And Franklin Richards Are Connected - SPOILERS

There have been rumours for a while now about Franklin Richards factoring into The Fantastic Four: First Steps and we now have new intel on how the son of Reed Richards and Sue Storm Richards will be linked to the reboot's villain, Galactus.

According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH (meaning we're taking this with a hefty pinch of salt), the World Eater summons Marvel's First Family by sending the Silver Surfer to Earth, demanding they bring Franklin to him.

If they refuse, then he'll destroy their planet. As for what he wants with the boy, that isn't revealed, though we can look to the comics for clues.

So far, it appears Marvel Studios is pulling inspiration from "Earth X," a reality which saw Shalla-Bal become Silver Surfer, by creating a connection between Frankin and the world-eating baddie.

In that world, the incredibly powerful young mutant agreed to let the High Evolutionary transform him into the new Galactus to restore balance to the universe (and protect it from the Celestials) after his father turned the original version into a star. He lost his memories but, given his heroic past and guidance from the two Silver Surfers, only consumed planets which would eventually give birth to a Celestial.

While we don't anticipate an exact adaptation, Marvel Studios has already borrowed the female Surfer and the future Franklin may pose a threat to Galactus seeing as this Variant of the villain reportedly travels between realities. He may even need the mutant's help, putting a new spin on their dynamic and Galactus' role in the wider MCU.

In the comics, Franklin was created by writer Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby, first appearing in Fantastic Four #94 in 1969. Possessing mutant abilities that allow him to manipulate reality on a vast scale, his powers have manifested in various ways throughout his comic book appearances. Franklin has also made use of telekinesis, telepathy, and energy projection over the years.

Recent photos from the set of The Fantastic Four: First Steps may have even revealed our first look at Franklin, albeit as a baby.

"I'm not so much looking at the other movies. I'm looking at the comics themselves. I'm a huge comic book fan. I've been a big fan of the Fantastic Four since I was a kid," director Matt Shakman recently explained. "So going back to Kirby and Lee and Byrne and following all the way up to what's happening, certainly Hickman and Waid and Ryan North, what he's been doing."

"I'm trying to figure out who these characters are to me and how to bring them to life in the best possible way, and that's really where I've started and how we've approached it."

Marvel Studios has announced that Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing) will lead The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast.

We'll also see Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer, and Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne in mystery roles. The story sees Galactus and Silver Surfer target Earth for destruction.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) recently coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.