THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Set Video Reveals Unique Sue Storm Situation; WANDAVISION Easter Egg Spotted

We may have been treated to some official footage from The Fantastic Four: First Steps yesterday evening (albeit through unofficial means), but the latest set footage - once again taken from afar - is also generating a fair bit of buzz among fans.

While we'd assumed Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm was being filmed with the young Franklin Richards in her arms after taking a fall, it instead appears they're lying in bed.

That raises several questions, including why the scene would be shot in the open. Perhaps the Invisible Woman is comforting the child by using her force field powers to float around outside? That's one way to settle a baby!

It's tough to say from this distance but we're sure the video will generate even more fan theories...

Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby) holding Franklin Richards, in bed?



Fantastic Four First Steps Filming. https://t.co/Ao8STyZMvG pic.twitter.com/ztEHEtyYz3 — UnBoxPHD (@UnBoxPHD) August 9, 2024

An unmistakable nod to WandaVision has also been spotted, though we'd imagine this is simply a reference to filmmaker Matt Shakman's work on the Disney+ series rather than an indication that show and The Fantastic Four: First Steps are in any way connected.

Construction on Times Square and the team's Excelsior launchpad is still underway.

This last video we're not so sure about as it apparently features a first look at The Fantastic Four: First Steps' take on The Thing.

We think there's a large orange stand-in near the crew that could serve as a reference for the actors and VFX team, but it's so hard to say given the quality of the footage. Honestly, it feels luke a stretch but if that is "The Thing," then we could get a clearer shot as production continues.

Still, we're grateful for these sneak peeks, though, and hope there will be more to come in the days and weeks ahead!

Possible sighting of 'Thing' on Fantastic Four First Steps Film Set.https://t.co/8OVZz6LNNP pic.twitter.com/mxblGCck9t — UnBoxPHD (@UnBoxPHD) August 10, 2024

Marvel Studios has announced that Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing) will lead The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast.

We'll also see Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer, and Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne in mystery roles. The story sees Galactus and Silver Surfer target Earth for destruction.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) recently coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.