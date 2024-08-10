THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Set Video Reveals Unique Sue Storm Situation; WANDAVISION Easter Egg Spotted

More footage from the set of The Fantastic Four: First Steps has been revealed this evening, this time showcasing Sue Storm in some unique surroundings, more set construction, and...is that The Thing?!

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 10, 2024 04:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

We may have been treated to some official footage from The Fantastic Four: First Steps yesterday evening (albeit through unofficial means), but the latest set footage - once again taken from afar - is also generating a fair bit of buzz among fans. 

While we'd assumed Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm was being filmed with the young Franklin Richards in her arms after taking a fall, it instead appears they're lying in bed. 

That raises several questions, including why the scene would be shot in the open. Perhaps the Invisible Woman is comforting the child by using her force field powers to float around outside? That's one way to settle a baby!

It's tough to say from this distance but we're sure the video will generate even more fan theories...

An unmistakable nod to WandaVision has also been spotted, though we'd imagine this is simply a reference to filmmaker Matt Shakman's work on the Disney+ series rather than an indication that show and The Fantastic Four: First Steps are in any way connected. 

Construction on Times Square and the team's Excelsior launchpad is still underway.

This last video we're not so sure about as it apparently features a first look at The Fantastic Four: First Steps' take on The Thing.

We think there's a large orange stand-in near the crew that could serve as a reference for the actors and VFX team, but it's so hard to say given the quality of the footage. Honestly, it feels luke a stretch but if that is "The Thing," then we could get a clearer shot as production continues.

Still, we're grateful for these sneak peeks, though, and hope there will be more to come in the days and weeks ahead!

Marvel Studios has announced that Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing) will lead The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast.

We'll also see Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer, and Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne in mystery roles. The story sees Galactus and Silver Surfer target Earth for destruction. 

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) recently coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

cadunovaes01
cadunovaes01 - 8/10/2024, 4:48 PM
I dont know if im being too optmistic, but Im looking forward for the 4 movie!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/10/2024, 4:50 PM
@cadunovaes01 - I would rather be too optimistic then cynical/pessimistic like it seems like most on here sadly
cadunovaes01
cadunovaes01 - 8/10/2024, 4:55 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I agree. But, in same time, I can understand some people here. Sometimes, some trailers gives us that same phase 4 feeling, everything lookin the same. So, I can understand why some people gets angry. But im an optimistic by nature!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/10/2024, 4:58 PM
@cadunovaes01 - perhaps but I don’t think it’s even just a Marvel thing

It just seems like people just want to be miserable and complain about everything when it comes to cbms

I don’t get it
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/10/2024, 5:02 PM
@cadunovaes01 - Nah you aint alone.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/10/2024, 4:49 PM
User Comment Image

The WV thing is likely indeed just a Easter egg but cool nonetheless.

I’m still holding to the theory that Franklin is the McGuffin of the film..

Maybe Galactus is here for Franklin since he feels he could threaten the latter’s existence or something (they do have a connection in the comics)?.
cubrn
cubrn - 8/10/2024, 5:02 PM
Has @vectorsigma finally STFU now that the MCU is riding a wave? I haven't seen them on here in a while.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/10/2024, 5:02 PM


Dem beats

User Comment Image

