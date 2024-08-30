THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Set Photos Seemingly Shows The Crowd Going Wild For The Fantasticar

New photos from the UK set of The Fantastic Four: First Steps have been revealed showing an adoring crowd supposedly watching the Fantasticar take flight and land, but what are Reed and Sue up to here?

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 30, 2024 12:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Production on The Fantastic Four: First Steps is underway in the UK and the closest the paparazzi can get is, well, based on however good the zoom feature on their drones is! 

In this latest batch of images, we see a crowd of extras cheering on the Fantasticar as it takes off. While that's not physically there, the photographer heard it mentioned and the actors were once again directed to cheer when it landed.

Interestingly, it's said Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) and Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby) were watching from afar (and that does look like them). Perhaps the crowd is celebrating The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) given that he frequently pilots the team's ship on the page.

That's the Excelsior Launch Pad everyone is standing on, anyway, and this appears to be yet another sign Marvel's First Family will be treated as beloved celebrities in their reality. 

"One of the things we decided early on was not to do an origin story," The Fantastic Four: First Steps director Matt Shakman said. "One of the ways we're making it our own thing is we're not telling the story of them going up and being changed, and starting our story [there]."

"There's a lot of well-known narrative that leads into that moment, right? And then you're making up your new story starting basically at the end of the first act, and we thought, 'Well, let's just start this thing off on a completely new foot.' So we are beginning after that."

It's always hard to guess what's happening out of context but it's bound to make more sense when we sit down to watch the reboot next summer.

In the meantime, you can check out these new set photos from The Fantastic Four: First Steps below and stay tuned as we should have the footage to go with them any minute now. 

Marvel Studios has announced that Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing) will lead The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast.

We'll also see Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer, and Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne in mystery roles. The story sees Galactus and Silver Surfer target Earth for destruction. 

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR Spoilers: Everything Revealed In Set Photos...Including Who's Wearing The Thing's Suit
WeaponXCII
WeaponXCII - 8/30/2024, 12:13 PM
User Comment Image
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 8/30/2024, 12:20 PM
The elephant in the room.

The Fantasticar not in the room.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/30/2024, 12:23 PM
That looks too artificial.

Comparing with the Superman shoots ofc
EgoEgor
EgoEgor - 8/30/2024, 12:29 PM
@vectorsigma - It's hard to say. They're probably going for that futuristic 60s aesthetics, but hope it doesn't end up looking like Spy-Kids or Ant-Man 3. Hard to say, hope for the best.
EgoEgor
EgoEgor - 8/30/2024, 12:25 PM
What the [frick] am I looking at?

User Comment Image
grif
grif - 8/30/2024, 12:27 PM
shit movie

reboot the mcu
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 8/30/2024, 12:47 PM
@grif - Movie not even out yet. All you do is comment why everything sucks.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 8/30/2024, 12:34 PM
From those pictures I could tell that we're getting an amazing movie that will be talked about for at least until the next Crow movie.


User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/30/2024, 12:45 PM
If that is Pedro & Vanessa then man , Reed and Sue in this universe got some drip lol though I guess that’s always been the case…

User Comment Image

Anyway , cool to see!!.

