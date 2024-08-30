THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Set Photos Seemingly Shows The Crowd Going Wild For The Fantasticar

Production on The Fantastic Four: First Steps is underway in the UK and the closest the paparazzi can get is, well, based on however good the zoom feature on their drones is!

In this latest batch of images, we see a crowd of extras cheering on the Fantasticar as it takes off. While that's not physically there, the photographer heard it mentioned and the actors were once again directed to cheer when it landed.

Interestingly, it's said Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) and Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby) were watching from afar (and that does look like them). Perhaps the crowd is celebrating The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) given that he frequently pilots the team's ship on the page.

That's the Excelsior Launch Pad everyone is standing on, anyway, and this appears to be yet another sign Marvel's First Family will be treated as beloved celebrities in their reality.

"One of the things we decided early on was not to do an origin story," The Fantastic Four: First Steps director Matt Shakman said. "One of the ways we're making it our own thing is we're not telling the story of them going up and being changed, and starting our story [there]."

"There's a lot of well-known narrative that leads into that moment, right? And then you're making up your new story starting basically at the end of the first act, and we thought, 'Well, let's just start this thing off on a completely new foot.' So we are beginning after that."

It's always hard to guess what's happening out of context but it's bound to make more sense when we sit down to watch the reboot next summer.

In the meantime, you can check out these new set photos from The Fantastic Four: First Steps below and stay tuned as we should have the footage to go with them any minute now.

Fantastic Four: First Steps 'Fantasticar' takes off! pic.twitter.com/y9EIo3aVD8 — UnBoxPHD (@UnBoxPHD) August 30, 2024 Vanessa Kirby and Pedro Pascal watching the Fantasticar take off. pic.twitter.com/TaFkTfFJn0 — UnBoxPHD (@UnBoxPHD) August 30, 2024 Extras watch the Fantasticar returning back to land.



They are facing a different direction in this scene. pic.twitter.com/syZI7H6R30 — UnBoxPHD (@UnBoxPHD) August 30, 2024 The director told the extras to look up and wave and cheer as the Fantasticar took off.



Then, everyone turned around and the director told them to do the same, this time welcoming back the Fantasticar.



American Flags were also waved.



The landing pod is complete. pic.twitter.com/EqdixxKTUO — UnBoxPHD (@UnBoxPHD) August 30, 2024

Marvel Studios has announced that Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing) will lead The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast.

We'll also see Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer, and Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne in mystery roles. The story sees Galactus and Silver Surfer target Earth for destruction.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.