THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Tickets Now On Sale; Marvel's First Family Assembles On Stunning New Posters

Tickets for The Fantastic Four: First Steps are now on sale. Social media reports suggest certain ticketing websites are already crashing, meaning these are in high demand (in what could be a turning point for the MCU after a rough start to the year).

Six new posters have followed the latest trailer for the MCU reboot, with the first of them released by Mister Fantastic actor Pedro Pascal on Instagram. It's also being used as the 4DX-exclusive one-sheet.

Fandango, RealD 3D, IMAX, ScreenX, and Dolby have each since shared their exclusive posters, and it's hard to pick a favourite!

F1: The Movie will dominate premium screens late June/early July, with Jurassic World Rebirth left with no other choice than to skip IMAX altogether. Superman then has them for two weeks before they're handed over to The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

In a recent interview, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige acknowledged that "there are no four characters that are more important for the history of Marvel." Calling the Disney/Fox merger "an unexpected dream come true," he said the team "came at the perfect time, to help us launch into a new era."

Feige added, "They are Marvel’s First Family, and I really wanted to do them justice." With WandaVision director Matt Shakman at the helm, the goal was to tap into the "classic Fantastic Four energy."

Addressing the approach taken to the previous Fantastic Four movies, he says, "There was still a bit of fear of being silly." With a retro futuristic 1960s-inspired setting, the MCU was able to take some risks. "In another time, some might consider the notion of somebody with a big, angular helmet walking through a city goofy," Feige pondered, referring to Galactus. "I consider it awesome."

Check out these new posters for The Fantastic Four: First Steps below.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.