THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Tickets Now On Sale; Marvel's First Family Assembles On Stunning New Posters

Tickets for The Fantastic Four: First Steps have gone on sale, and Marvel's First Family take centre stage in a movie that promises to finally do right by the iconic superhero team. Check them out here...

By JoshWilding - Jun 04, 2025 09:06 AM EST
Tickets for The Fantastic Four: First Steps are now on sale. Social media reports suggest certain ticketing websites are already crashing, meaning these are in high demand (in what could be a turning point for the MCU after a rough start to the year). 

Six new posters have followed the latest trailer for the MCU reboot, with the first of them released by Mister Fantastic actor Pedro Pascal on Instagram. It's also being used as the 4DX-exclusive one-sheet.

Fandango, RealD 3D, IMAX, ScreenX, and Dolby have each since shared their exclusive posters, and it's hard to pick a favourite! 

F1: The Movie will dominate premium screens late June/early July, with Jurassic World Rebirth left with no other choice than to skip IMAX altogether. Superman then has them for two weeks before they're handed over to The Fantastic Four: First Steps

In a recent interview, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige acknowledged that "there are no four characters that are more important for the history of Marvel." Calling the Disney/Fox merger "an unexpected dream come true," he said the team "came at the perfect time, to help us launch into a new era."

Feige added, "They are Marvel’s First Family, and I really wanted to do them justice." With WandaVision director Matt Shakman at the helm, the goal was to tap into the "classic Fantastic Four energy."

Addressing the approach taken to the previous Fantastic Four movies, he says, "There was still a bit of fear of being silly." With a retro futuristic 1960s-inspired setting, the MCU was able to take some risks. "In another time, some might consider the notion of somebody with a big, angular helmet walking through a city goofy," Feige pondered, referring to Galactus. "I consider it awesome."

Check out these new posters for The Fantastic Four: First Steps below.

image host
image host
image host
image host
image host

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Introduces [SPOILER] In Epic New Tickets On Sale Trailer
Huskers
Huskers - 6/4/2025, 9:42 AM
Am I the only one that’s bothered by the retro 60’s Tomorrow World vibe this leans so heavily on?!?!
Gambito
Gambito - 6/4/2025, 9:45 AM
@Huskers - yes
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 6/4/2025, 9:45 AM
@Huskers - hopefully they back it up with a good story.

I do like the aesthetic, personally, but that’s just me.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 6/4/2025, 10:01 AM
@Huskers - I think it's one of the biggest selling points for the film. Certainly sticks out. I like how they are going all in on a particular aesthetic
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/4/2025, 10:11 AM
@Huskers -

They are not pulling it off.

The colors are too dull.

It isn't wild and imaginative enough.
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 6/4/2025, 10:21 AM
@Huskers - nope. Gives me nothing either.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/4/2025, 9:44 AM
I pretty much dig all the posters , especially in regards to the retro vibe for some…

I think originally someone said the retro-futuristic 60’s setting was Jetsons-esque of which I can certainly see the influence to an extent.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Gambito
Gambito - 6/4/2025, 9:44 AM
Awesome posters! Love seeing Reed front and center, helps a lot to be played by the hottest actor rn🤑🤑🤑
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/4/2025, 10:04 AM
I see a bunch of unappealing looking characters.

I see low effort art.

This shit is not stunning.
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 6/4/2025, 9:47 AM
Marvel needs a win now more than ever. But you have a dancing licking pascal in the front. Nevertheless it's a cool posters
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/4/2025, 10:17 AM
Pedro dancing like

Licking a rainbow glowing stick:

http://youtube.com/shorts/pPtcRVEPVFk?si=_j46skAlQdNjwqT_
RolandD
RolandD - 6/4/2025, 9:48 AM
Uh, oh. Reed is rocking a beard in a couple of those posters. All of the ‘stache haters are going to have to go up against a comic accurate beard with that.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/4/2025, 9:54 AM
@RolandD - that has to be up there as one of the stupidest complaints I have heard people had about something.

Anyway Pedro looks really good as Reed ,facial hair & all
RolandD
RolandD - 6/4/2025, 9:59 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I agree on both points. is having a beard won’t change their minds though. Even if he appeared clean-shaven in the movie, most of the people complaining about the mustache would find something else to complain about and probably are already complaining about those other things.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/4/2025, 10:01 AM
@RolandD -

There's a comic where Wolverine bangs Jean and Cyclops, right?

Is that canon?

Iceman doing the 2020s things some goober execs and writers have him doing is non canon.

Or everything is canon in a large enough multiverse.

But some of the things suck and should not be prioritized over the better things.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/4/2025, 10:03 AM
@RolandD - yep…

These people aren’t fans imo because fans atleast want things to be good.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 6/4/2025, 10:15 AM
@RolandD - Why couldn’t they just go full beard then? He looks like Pedro Pascal, not Reed.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/4/2025, 10:18 AM
Pedro Pascal has it in his contracts that he must always advertise himself as
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 6/4/2025, 10:22 AM
@RolandD - The beard must have been added from the reshoots. It's crazy to think it took all that fan feedback to get the studio do wake TF up on the moustache nonsense.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 6/4/2025, 10:24 AM
@RolandD - But even with the beard, it's still not Reed character-wise. He seems so beta in these trailers. Who knows, we might see comic character Reed in the movie, but i'm not holding my breath.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/4/2025, 9:53 AM
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Tickets Now On Sale

User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/4/2025, 9:57 AM
@AllsGood -

No!

The tickets already sold out!

Oh wait.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/4/2025, 10:02 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - No Cure for you.

User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/4/2025, 10:09 AM
@AllsGood -

Name all the continents.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/4/2025, 10:15 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Confirmed

User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/4/2025, 10:20 AM
@AllsGood -

If you can't name all the continents you probably shouldn't be calling anyone else stupid.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/4/2025, 10:26 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea Stupid MAGA's must be the last Comment. They think it makes them win the conversation.

User Comment Image
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 6/4/2025, 9:57 AM
Im digging these posters.
RockReigns
RockReigns - 6/4/2025, 10:05 AM
The actor for Johnny Storm is awful.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/4/2025, 10:08 AM
@RockReigns -

Awful picks for

Johnny
Susan
Reed
Thing
"Silver Surfer"
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 6/4/2025, 10:25 AM
@RockReigns - Nope.
Actually a really great actor. Watch Gladiator II or A quiet day: Day One and you will see that he has a great range.
The way he portrays Johnny Storm isn't to my liking though, but that is because of the Script and director.
Latverian
Latverian - 6/4/2025, 10:07 AM
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/4/2025, 10:14 AM
@Latverian -

These minimalist anti art posters SUCK!

👎👎
Latverian
Latverian - 6/4/2025, 10:25 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea -

The more ill of it you speak, the more I grow to love it.
ShellHead
ShellHead - 6/4/2025, 10:41 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - you're a bot, made at the TACO King lab in Magaville, to be the most cringe [frick]ing poser ever designed by the greatest smooth brains of trump university

One day, when the taco boy is no longer leaving orange face paint stains at the white house, you'll have to look back at all this time you wasted fighting a proxy war for him against "woke" because women won't [frick] you
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 6/4/2025, 10:13 AM
Does anyone’s cinema give out posters for the iMax showings? Mines use to now they hoe ass don’t
SuperCat
SuperCat - 6/4/2025, 10:15 AM
User Comment Image
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 6/4/2025, 10:26 AM
I' ll be watching Jurassic World, Superman and then i'll be on summer vacation.
No F4 for me.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 6/4/2025, 10:35 AM
Finally, Reed stretching!

I like all of these posters.

Just wish Pedro shaved.

