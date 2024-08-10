THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Trailer Has Leaked Online In Much Better Quality

The first trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps screened during San Diego Comic-Con last month, and while the footage did leak shortly after, it was a pretty terrible recording.

The same teaser was shown at D23 last night, and a much better-quality version has now found its way online.

The footage introduces us to this latest take on Marvel's First Family, as Reed, Sue, Ben and Johnny prepare to embark on a mission to outer space that will change their lives forever.

We don't get to see any of the heroes in superhero mode (aside from a glimpse of The Thing in silhouette), but we do get a first look at Galactus right at the end - along with another character who wasn't visible in the SDCC version: H.E.R.B.I.E the robot!

Check out the footage at the link below, along with another shot of the cast (with Joseph Quinn in-costume).

Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones, The Last of Us), will play Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning), will play Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One), will "flame on" as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear), will play Ben Grimm, aka the Thing.

Julia Garner will debut as the Shala-Bal version of the Silver Surfer, while Galactus has also been confirmed as the main villain, and will be played by Ralph Ineson (The Witch, Game of Thrones). Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have also been cast in undisclosed roles.

Kevin Feige recently confirmed that the movie will take place in an alternate universe, but we know that Marvel's First Family will appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, so we wouldn't be surprised if they find their way into the main MCU timeline by the end of this movie.

Shooting is now underway, and some set photos have started to show up online.

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

Are you looking forward to Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four reboot? Let us know in the comments section down below.