THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Trailer Has Leaked Online In Much Better Quality

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Trailer Has Leaked Online In Much Better Quality

The same The Fantastic Four: First Steps footage that screened at SDCC was shown at D23 last night, but a much better quality version has now found its way online...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 10, 2024 04:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

The first trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps screened during San Diego Comic-Con last month, and while the footage did leak shortly after, it was a pretty terrible recording.

The same teaser was shown at D23 last night, and a much better-quality version has now found its way online.

The footage introduces us to this latest take on Marvel's First Family, as Reed, Sue, Ben and Johnny prepare to embark on a mission to outer space that will change their lives forever.

We don't get to see any of the heroes in superhero mode (aside from a glimpse of The Thing in silhouette), but we do get a first look at Galactus right at the end - along with another character who wasn't visible in the SDCC version: H.E.R.B.I.E the robot!

Check out the footage at the link below, along with another shot of the cast (with Joseph Quinn in-costume).

Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones, The Last of Us), will play Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning), will play Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One), will "flame on" as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear), will play Ben Grimm, aka the Thing. 

Julia Garner will debut as the Shala-Bal version of the Silver Surfer, while Galactus has also been confirmed as the main villain, and will be played by Ralph Ineson (The Witch, Game of Thrones). Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have also been cast in undisclosed roles.

Kevin Feige recently confirmed that the movie will take place in an alternate universe, but we know that Marvel's First Family will appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, so we wouldn't be surprised if they find their way into the main MCU timeline by the end of this movie.

Shooting is now underway, and some set photos have started to show up online.

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

Are you looking forward to Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four reboot? Let us know in the comments section down below.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Cast Shares Video Message At D23 As The Team's Costumes Are Revealed
Related:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Cast Shares Video Message At D23 As The Team's Costumes Are Revealed
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Composer Michael Giacchino Unveils Main Theme For MCU Reboot At D23
Recommended For You:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Composer Michael Giacchino Unveils Main Theme For MCU Reboot At D23
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 8/10/2024, 4:37 AM
Where are the Iron Heart articles? Why are yall skipping that?
IvanBadski
IvanBadski - 8/10/2024, 4:43 AM
@YouFlopped - User Comment Image
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 8/10/2024, 4:46 AM
@YouFlopped - Iron Heart? What is that? You talking crazy man
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 8/10/2024, 4:47 AM
@IvanBadski -

Lmao I was going to say the same.

Idk how the general audience is going to find Riri Williams interesting.
They’re going to say she’s ripping off iron man , which she is.

If it was someone close to Tony taking up the mantle, it would have made sense.

But I don’t understand why they had to make the character have the same abilities and basically same armor as Tony Stark, instead of her doing her own thing.

There are so many geniuses in the Marvel universe who didn’t copy Tony.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 8/10/2024, 4:44 AM
Yeah idk

None of them, except for Vanessa Kirby, seem to be embodying the characters they’re playing.

Pedro is coming off more as an imitation of a family man from the 50s , more than Reed Richards , the scientist nerd, with a bit of en ego lol

Also isn’t The Thing supposed to be much bigger ?
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 8/10/2024, 4:48 AM
@MisterDoctor217 - We haven’t seen enough to arrive at any conclusions. Why people in this site are so quick to dismiss things? Calm down man.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 8/10/2024, 4:53 AM
@Urubrodi -

Well for me it’s because the Fantastic 4 have been some of my favorite characters since childhood.
So I don’t like this casting at all.

I don’t look at Joseph Quinn or Pedro Pascal and think “oh yeah there’s Reed Richards and Johnny Storm!”

Plus we’re all allowed to have an opinion
🫡
And like I said this is closer to my heart because I grew up watching the cartoons and 2000s movies.
Demigods
Demigods - 8/10/2024, 4:54 AM
@Urubrodi - honestly, this is a promo that Marvel is putting forth to represent the movie as a whole. There's some basis for which to judge it. If this is what they're using to tell the audience, "expect more of this," then it's the only basis we have to go off of. And tbh, this is a very weird [frick]ing choice of marketing. (yeah, I know this was "leaked" but is it every really accidentally leaked?!)

This all just feels... dumb and misplaced. I really like Pedro Pascal, but from what we saw, That's a shit Ben Grimm, at least pre-transformation, Reed seems more like some feel good silly Bill Nye type, instead of the literal smartest man on the planet, Ben Grimm doesn't seem like the big bouncer type of Brute that he's supposed to be, And Johnny Storm appeared to be shy... It just feel like they completely wrote new personalities for the characters, then force [frick]ed it into the 50's, to try to shoehorn a fake semblance of trying something new.

Dude, I'm not freaking out or anything, becuase to be honest, I really don't care about the MCU any more. I do want the movies to be great, because I still have love for the characters, but if it looks like dog shit, I just won't waste the time watching it. This looks like unnecessarily gimmicky dog shit.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 8/10/2024, 4:59 AM
@MisterDoctor217 - Of course you’re allowed to have an opinion but why not wait until we at least have an actual official trailer before throwing it under the bus? A little positivity is not gonna hurt. If you’re right and it has all the problems you are dreading not much you can do, so you’re gonna just complain until the movie is out? Quite a long way till then. I’ll leave you be, but it just feels very premature to arrive at conclusions.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 8/10/2024, 5:01 AM
@Demigods - So from a leaked promo that they released at comic con before filming hadn’t even officially started you have already concluded that it looks like “dog shit”… not even gonna waste time debating anything here.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 8/10/2024, 5:03 AM
@Urubrodi -

Okay yes I admit it’s a bit pre mature, but that’s what these teasers and pics are for.
To show the audience what’s coming and what to expect.
And so far…


User Comment Image
Demigods
Demigods - 8/10/2024, 4:47 AM
does this look SUPER gimmicky to anyone else?

Like, from what I saw, there is zero need for this to be set in the 50's to tell this story. Like, telling this story in the 50's will somehow make it feel different?

Sucks, because I really like all 4 of the actors, but given the little that we did see, this just kind of looks like more MCU dog shit that they're trying to market as fresh and new, but doesn't have any substance to actually make it something new. Just the same old heartless horse shit.

Hopefully I'm wrong and just a little grumpy because my monsters woke me up at 4 AM and I'm not getting ready super early to work a 24 hour shift lol. I'll revisit later and see if, upon second viewing, I still think it looks like dog shit, or if I'm just being a grumpy little bitch right now.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 8/10/2024, 4:49 AM
@Demigods - You are wrong, you can relax now.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 8/10/2024, 4:50 AM
Can't believe fans are complaining about this.... it's so FF'n good
And no, Ben didn't get much taller when transformed
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 8/10/2024, 4:55 AM
@ProfessorWhy -

Yes he did , he’s almost as big as the Hulk in the comics.
That’s how they were able to have their infamous fight.
He’s not supposed to be able to sit in a normal chair and barely tower over other normal sized men.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder