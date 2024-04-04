THE FANTASTIC FOUR Poster Reveals First Official Look At The Human Torch!

To celebrate 4-4 Day, Marvel Studios has released some new official poster art for The Fantastic Four, giving us a first look at Johnny Storm flaming-on as the Human Torch...

By MarkCassidy - Apr 04, 2024 10:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Flame on!

We didn't think Marvel Studios would let the fourth of April 2024 go by without promoting the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot, and artist Ryan Meinerding has now unveiled a new poster for the movie, giving us a first official look at Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn) fully flamed-on as the Human Torch.

As you can see, this take on the hot-headed hero is about as comic-accurate as you can get. It remains to be seen how these characters are depicted in the actual movie, but we can't imagine too many FF fans taking issue with these designs.

In addition, the website's QR code redirects to five free issues of the Fantastic Four comic on Marvel Unlimited, which might just give us a better idea of what to expect from the movie. 

Image

Last night, the news broke that Julia Garner (Ozark) had been cast as a female take on the Silver Surfer (Shalla-Bal). She joins Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones, The Last of Us) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things) as Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing.

Plot details are still a mystery, but a recent rumor claimed that The Fantastic Four will actually be set in an alternate universe. If accurate, this would obviously suggest that the characters will be Variants from some other part of the Multiverse that will eventually find their way to the main MCU timeline (possibly due to the interdimensional rift Dar-Benn caused at the end of The Marvels).

Galactus has been confirmed as the main villain, but no actor is currently in talks for the part. Last we heard, Javier Bardem was said to be the "top choice" to play the Eater of Worlds, but it was noted that scheduling conflicts may prevent him from signing on. Antonio Banderas was also a rumoured

Kevin Feige has also confirmed that this will not be another origin story for the super-team.

“A lot of people know this origin story. A lot of people know the basics. How do we take that and bring something that they’ve never seen before?” he said in a 2022 interview, comparing this new take on the heroes to Marvel Studios' pact with Sony to bring Spider-Man into the MCU. “We’ve set a very high bar for ourselves with bringing that to the screen.”

Matt Shakman will direct the movie. Production is expected to get underway this summer, and the film is set to bow on July 25, 2025.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: Julia Garner Cast As Silver Surfer In MCU Reboot
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/4/2024, 10:41 AM
damage control
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 4/4/2024, 10:42 AM
@harryba11zack -

Incessant trolling.
SATW42
SATW42 - 4/4/2024, 10:44 AM
@harryba11zack - for what? For the whiny bitches complaining about Silver Surfer? You know shit like "Happy 4-4" day were planned in advance and part of a robust marketing strategy, and not just a dude in his basement working from home deciding to make a twitter post right?

For god's sake you self important twits really need to get an education and some sunlight.
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 4/4/2024, 10:48 AM
@harryba11zack - I know you all have to replace not having a girlfriend to let out your emotions to with crying on the internet over a casting choice, but can you please not make it everyone else's problem?
SATW42
SATW42 - 4/4/2024, 10:50 AM
@comicfan100 - thanks for posting. There is definitely a shift on this site against these morons and I. Am. Here. For. It.
Origame
Origame - 4/4/2024, 10:54 AM
@comicfan100 - oh wow. Classic virgin/incel/no girlfriend with no rebuttal to what he actually said. You really ad hominem-ed him good there. And everyone knows, an ad hominem always makes you right and look good while doing it 🙄
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 4/4/2024, 10:56 AM
@Origame - Dude, I don't care. Move on.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 4/4/2024, 10:42 AM
What skyline is this?
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 4/4/2024, 10:45 AM
@comicfan100 -

My thoughts exactly. Felt like somethign straight out of the Jetsons.
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 4/4/2024, 10:46 AM
@DrReedRichards - They seem to be leaning hard into the Kirby-ness of this universe. Maybe this is what New York looks like when Reed is allowed to do his thing.
LSHF
LSHF - 4/4/2024, 10:42 AM
What's he all fired up about?
theprophet
theprophet - 4/4/2024, 10:43 AM
I think people are taking this silver surfer way too hard.
1. She's not playing THE silver surfer, she's not a gender swapped Norin Radd.
2. This movie takes places in a different universe and by looking at the background on this poster, kinda confirms it.
3. They were auditioning both male and female for SS so there is a big chance that Norin Rad indeed will show up.
SATW42
SATW42 - 4/4/2024, 10:47 AM
@theprophet - Don't try and logic these morons. When I went to school, the goth kids (or the freaks depending on your age) all thought they were original because they all listened to the same music together, dressed exactly alike and hung out in the same spot after class and walked around together, but called everyone else sheep.

That's these trolls now. Calling everyone else sheep while "bahing" tto themselves in their hate filled echo chambers of stupid.
Origame
Origame - 4/4/2024, 10:51 AM
@theprophet - 1) this actually contradicts what you said in point 3 so I'll address this later.

2) if not then that means the main universe isn't getting a fantastic four or galactus/silver surfer. So these are still the main ones. Kinda like how the justice society is from earth 2 and justice league from earth 1. Really not making much of a difference.

3) if they were auditioning both male and female that's indicating we're only gonna see one. Especially since we've seen this happen with taskmaster, ghost, and mar vell already. Unless you think we're gonna get the male versions of these characters later, I really don't see why we're gonna get male silver surfer later.
GhostDog
GhostDog - 4/4/2024, 10:45 AM
That New York skyline looks very retro futuristic
marvel72
marvel72 - 4/4/2024, 10:46 AM
Poster looks fine,so does The Human Torch.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 4/4/2024, 10:46 AM
Flame on
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 4/4/2024, 10:47 AM
I just realized Oatu will probably be in this. I love Jeffrey Wright's interpretation in What If?, especially that fight with Ultron. I can't wait for this one, such big stakes
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 4/4/2024, 10:47 AM
Certaily inspired by the look of the Torch in FF# 1.

User Comment Image
kg8817
kg8817 - 4/4/2024, 10:48 AM
Huh, so by looking at that background, it looks like it’s some sort of retro-jetsons style future of New York.

Feels like that confirms this is definitely an alternate universe they’re in?

If that’s true - and by the issues they’re giving and the need last night - seems like Galactus is indeed the story they’re going with.

I wonder if this is going to go a tragic story; with the team actually failing to stop Galactus and he destroys their planet; and maybe Reed creates the Ultimate Nullifier and instead it has an unintended effect - it transports them to the MCU. Or perhaps Shalla Bal dies using her power to send the F4 to a different universe.

Either way I think they’re setting this up for Galactus to destroy their planet, the F4 coming to the MCU and finding out there’s an MCU version of Galactus even.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/4/2024, 10:48 AM

Who of us hasn't zipped around trailing a flaming dump?
marvel72
marvel72 - 4/4/2024, 10:51 AM
I wonder when the trailer comes out and we see female Silver Surfer if the trailer will be disliked as much as Star Wars:The Acolyte trailer.
SATW42
SATW42 - 4/4/2024, 10:55 AM
@marvel72 - you guys are beinf ratio'ed out of here. Read the room. Look at the comments. Fade back into obscurity and be miserable somewhere else.
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 4/4/2024, 10:52 AM
The way his flames are drawn reminds me of the way Alex Ross draws his flames. And I love how the ridges on the suit emulate the lines Jack Kirby drew on Johnny while he was flamed on.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 4/4/2024, 10:53 AM
So much FF BS for so long, but now it's real.... gives us news all day please. How about a retro poster for each of the 4?
Spoken
Spoken - 4/4/2024, 10:54 AM
@ProfessorWhy - Yes! That would be cool to see.
Spoken
Spoken - 4/4/2024, 10:53 AM
That's actually a really nice poster. When does it go on sale lol?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/4/2024, 10:54 AM
I enjoyed Shakman's work on Monarch so im mildly confident on this.

