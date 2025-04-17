THE FANTASTIC FOUR Trailer Breakdown: 9 Biggest Reveals, Easter Eggs, Spoilers, And Comic References

Marvel Studios released an epic new trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps earlier today. While we're sure you've had it playing on repeat ever since, we've been combing through every frame of footage to bring you the biggest reveals, Easter Eggs, and more. This movie not only kicks off Phase 6, but looks set to lead us directly into Avengers: Doomsday. With that in mind, we're sure there's plenty that's being kept under wraps. However, we've still unearthed some big talking points. From possible story spoilers to intriguing nods to characters like Franklin Richards and Mole Man, this feature will guide you through all the major reveals in today's trailer. You can get a better idea of what's to come in The Fantastic Four: First Steps by hitting the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

9. "Thank You, Fantastic Four" The trailer opens with the people of New York expressing their gratitude to the Fantastic Four. Unless this is a spoiler for the end of the movie, it appears Marvel's First Family has saved the world many times before. It's hard to think of any Earth-616 superheroes who are quite as beloved as this team; when was the last time you saw a kid ask Captain America or Spider-Man to lift a car? That's always been part of what makes the Fantastic Four unique; they're superheroes, imginauts, and celebrities, and as this world's only heroes, the apparent focus of everyone's admiration.



8. Sue Storm Is Pregnant We've known this for a while now, but The Fantastic Four: First Steps' latest trailer finally confirms that Sue Storm is pregnant. Interestingly, it looks like this story will play out over an extended period because she's shown immediately after learning the news, with a baby bump, and then watching over a crib. What we don't know is who is in that crib. The comic book readers among you will be aware that Franklin Richards came first, with his sister, Valeria, following later. All signs point to it being Franklin then, but who knows how much this alternate reality movie will shake things up?



7. Galactus' Herald "Are you the protectors of this world? Your planet is now marked for death!" Those are the words of the Silver Surfer, who, in this world, is a she rather than a he. We're still betting on this Variant being Shalla-Bal rather than a gender-swapped Norrin Radd, but the Surfer has all the expected attributes, including silver skin and a badass surfboard. She makes short work of Johnny Storm when he attempts to chase her down and is later shown inside what is likely the massive device Galactus uses when devouring a planet. The Herald delivering this news to Earth means the Eater of Worlds is now on his way.



6. What Did Reed Richards Do? Reed Richards appears to tell Sue that the Silver Surfer's arrival is his fault, claiming to have "stretched the bounds of space." There's been speculation for a while that Galactus might be a Multiversal threat, and the teaser showed the hero investigating parallel realities. Marvel Studios can borrow from Jonathan Hickman's Avengers run by using Galactus in a similar way to The Builders. If Galactus can traverse the space between worlds, then he can eat from every reality and, by devouring Earth, will potentially be able to destroy a reality before an Incursion happens. It's complicated, yes, but it may tie in nicely to Avengers: Doomsday.



5. Subterranea This seemingly unimportant shot may offer an intriguing glimpse at what's to come in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. As you can see, the people of New York have taken refuge, but where are they? That looks a lot like Subterranea to us. Promotional material for the movie has already confirmed that Mole Man's underground home is part of this reality's New York, but could the team's first villain from the comics have become an ally? Set photos offered a glimpse at Subterranea, and it matches what we see here, so regardless of what Mole Man has to do with it, we know his home will come into play when Galactus attacks the Earth.



4. Earth Destroyed? The Fantastic Four will appear in Avengers: Doomsday, with the expectation being that, post-Avengers: Secret Wars, a soft reboot will bring them and the X-Men to Earth-616. That means their world doesn't have much time left, but will Galactus succeed in destroying it this July? That would leave the team without a home and could even be what results in them arriving in the same reality as Earth's Mightiest Heroes. However, as they're shown suiting up to travel into space, we believe this is another planet entirely. Chances are Marvel's First Family will track Galactus down and see what he's capable of before returning home and readying themselves for battle.



3. The Fantasticar The Fantastic Four: First Steps may be set in the 1960s, but this world is nothing like ours. That's evident from the skyscrapers and technology, including the team's Fantasticar. In some respects, this is a little more grounded than we'd have liked. It's more akin to a regular car than the version from the comics that was referenced with a cameo, of sorts, in Deadpool & Wolverine last year. Still, there's time for that to be introduced in a future adventure, and this isn't a bad start. It also suits the aesthetic Marvel Studios is going for with this movie.



2. Superpowers This trailer doesn't shy away from showing us what Marvel's First Family is capable of, with The Thing looking like he's stepped straight out of the comics. The same can be said for Johnny Storm. Sue Storm has frequently been singled out as the most powerful member of the team and looks to have been put through the wringer here as she presumably attempts to fend off Galactus. As the comic fans among you will know, she can do so much more than just turn invisible. We also finally get to see what Mister Fantastic is capable of, and his stretchy powers are exactly what you'd expect. Hopefully, Marvel Studios finds some inventive ways to showcase them in this movie and beyond.

