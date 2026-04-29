Christopher Nolan Reveals Why The Odyssey Won't Be 3 Hours And Why It's Similar To His Batman Movies

Christopher Nolan Reveals Why The Odyssey Won't Be 3 Hours And Why It's Similar To His Batman Movies

The Odyssey director Christopher Nolan has revealed why the upcoming fantasy epic will be shorter than Oppenheimer and explains how the movie is similar to how he approached The Dark Knight Trilogy.

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By JoshWilding - Apr 29, 2026 07:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantasy
Source: SFFGazette.com

The Odyssey is one of this summer's most highly anticipated movies, and beyond the incredible A-list cast, much of the credit for that goes to filmmaker Christopher Nolan. 

His blockbusters have become must-see events for most filmgoers, and Nolan is aware of the pressure that comes with adapting the ancient Greek literature attributed to Homer into a sweeping epic made for theaters.

"There’s a massive amount of pressure," he told the Associated Press (via SFFGazette.com). "Anyone taking on 'The Odyssey' is taking on the hopes and dreams of people for epic movies everywhere, and that comes with a huge responsibility."

Nolan went on to liken his experience shooting The Odyssey to The Dark Knight Trilogy. "What I learned from that experience is that what people want from a movie about a beloved story, a beloved set of characters, is they want a strong and sincere interpretation," the filmmaker explained. "They want to know that a filmmaker has gone to the mat for it. I really tried to make the best film possible."

The Odyssey is the first movie shot entirely on IMAX film, and IMAX 70mm screenings sold out a year before it splashes down in theaters this July. It's all but guaranteed to make as much as, if not more than, Oppenheimer's $975.8 million in 2023, and we recently learned that the movie will have a shorter runtime than Nolan's last feature.

That's not to get The Odyssey in more screens as some have speculated, though. Instead, it's a result of IMAX's technical limitations.

"One of the things that’s really important to me is to be showing the film wherever possible on IMAX film, projecting the format, because we shot the entire movie on IMAX film, and the longest we’ve ever been able to get onto the IMAX projector is three hours," Nolan confirmed. "So we know it’s less than three hours."

"I can say the film is shorter than 'Oppenheimer.' It’s still an epic, it’s an epic film as the subject matter demands, but it is shorter."

For what it's worth, insider @Cryptic4KQual has since said that The Odyssey is approximately 2 hours and 20 minutes, though the final cut could end up being closer to 2 hours and 40 minutes. The movie has reportedly tested well internally, with the current expectation being that a new trailer will coincide with tickets going on sale in mid-June. 

The ancient Greek text that The Odyssey is based on is one of the foundational texts of Western literature. It tells the story of Odysseus, King of Ithaca, and his perilous journey home after the Trojan War. 

The tale includes iconic stories like Odysseus' encounters with the Cyclops, Polyphemus, the Sirens and the witch-goddess Circe, culminating in a reunion with his wife, Penelope, and son, Telemachus.

The cast of The Odyssey also includes Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway, C harlize Theron, Benny Safdie, Elliot Page, Jon Bernthal, Mia Goth, John Leguizamo, Himesh Patel, Lupita Nyong'o, Will Yun Lee, Benny Safdie, Bill Irwin, Samantha Morton, Jesse Garcia, Corey Hawkins, Josh Stewart, Jimmy Gonzales, Maurice Compte, and Logan Marshall-Green.

Shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology, the film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Gambito
Gambito - 4/29/2026, 7:50 PM
Christopher is too long, he’s now Christ
XenoJazz
XenoJazz - 4/29/2026, 7:52 PM
Movie is going to be mind blowing. Dune 2 like experience.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/29/2026, 7:55 PM
Meh ..ill wait for Epic
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/29/2026, 8:35 PM
@Malatrova15 - lmao, screw that I'll wait to see it in Marvel's new spectacular 'Infinivision'!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/29/2026, 8:39 PM
@ObserverIO - i cam screw that...i mean ..im a republican voter
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 4/29/2026, 9:02 PM
@Malatrova15 - Say no more fam.

?si=oSv2u7NDIPpNVj8G
Repian
Repian - 4/29/2026, 8:06 PM
For Nolan's next project, Paradise Lost. A project revived after years.
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TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/29/2026, 8:52 PM
@Repian - that would be interesting…

I was interested in that Bradley Cooper one where he was Lucifer but that never happened.

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ElJefe
ElJefe - 4/29/2026, 8:28 PM
Yes, Lupita demands to be listed twice in the credits.

Good call.

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TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/29/2026, 9:04 PM
@ElJefe - idk how anyone can look at that picture and complain about her being possibly Helen of Troy in this..

Especially since Helen of Troy wasn’t a real person!!.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/29/2026, 8:39 PM
@ObserverIO - i can screw that...i mean ..im a republican voter
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/29/2026, 8:41 PM
I dont think it will reach Oppenheimer BO.

It will be a good movie for sure but most Nolan movies are unrewatcheable except for Inception imo.
XenoJazz
XenoJazz - 4/29/2026, 8:50 PM
@vectorsigma - What?? Really?? The Dark Knight, the prestige, interstellar?? Not insulting just genuinely curious.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/29/2026, 8:57 PM
@XenoJazz - yeah. And again all nolan movies are good imo, even tenet which was his worse imo, but i cant get the energy to rewatch them when it is on hbo unlike other movies like Baby Driver or other movies. Except inception as ive mentioned

They are too tedious for me imo
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/29/2026, 9:13 PM
It’s actually 2 hours & 59 minutes so it is shorter then Oppenheimer’s full 3 hour runtime..;).

Kidding aside , I think it’ll land around the 2 hour and 40/45 minute mark but we’ll see.

Otherwise the rest of Nolan’s comments sound good (especially about fans wanting a strong & sincere interpretation) so I can’t wait to see the film since it looks like a good take on the epic poem imo!!.

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