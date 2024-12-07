HARRY POTTER Series Eyeing Brett Goldstein As Hagrid, Mark Strong As Dumbledore, & More

Earlier this week, we got word that Paapa Essiedu (Gangs of London, I May Destroy You) was in talks to play Severus Snape in HBO's Harry Potter TV series, and Deadline has now thrown a few more names into the mix for several other prominent supporting characters.

It's safe to say that fans might be surprised by some of the actors that are reportedly being eyed for certain roles!

Though "no formal offers" have been made, Dune: Prophecy star Mark Strong is said to be in contention to play Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore (along with the previously-reported Mark Rylance), with Bad Sisters co-creator/star Sharon Horgan and Constantine and The Mummy alum Rachel Weisz eyed for Deputy Headmistress Minerva McGonagall.

Finally, Ted Lasso and Thor: Love and Thunder actor Brett Goldstein is reportedly in line to play Hagrid.

HBO is playing this one very close to the vest, and has responded with the same statement for every casting enquiry: “We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals.”

We do know that the studio is currently searching for newcomers to play the three lead roles of Harry, Ron and Hermione, and has launched an open casting call for kids aged between 9 and 11. WBD is reportedly "hoping to populate the adult cast with some of the U.K.’s best-known actors."

Francesca Gardiner (Succession, His Dark Materials, Killing Eve) is on board as showrunner and executive producer, with Mark Mylod (Succession, Game of Thrones, The Last of Us) enlisted as executive producer and director of multiple episodes.

The show's official logline reads: "The series will be a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling. The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years."

"Each season will bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and cherished films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally."

Warner Bros. TV boss Channing Dungey said earlier this year the series will be “more in-depth than you can in just a two-hour film… that’s the whole reason we’re on this journey.”

The series doesn't have an official premiere date, but should be with us at some point in 2026.

What do you make of these latest casting possibilities? Let us know in the comments section down below.