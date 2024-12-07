HARRY POTTER Series Eyeing Brett Goldstein As Hagrid, Mark Strong As Dumbledore, & More

Some new names have been thrown into the sorting hat for HBO's upcoming Harry Potter series, and it seems the studio is eyeing some surprising actors for certain key roles...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 07, 2024 02:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Harry Potter
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Earlier this week, we got word that Paapa Essiedu (Gangs of London, I May Destroy You) was in talks to play Severus Snape in HBO's Harry Potter TV series, and Deadline has now thrown a few more names into the mix for several other prominent supporting characters.

It's safe to say that fans might be surprised by some of the actors that are reportedly being eyed for certain roles!

Though "no formal offers" have been made, Dune: Prophecy star Mark Strong is said to be in contention to play Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore (along with the previously-reported Mark Rylance), with Bad Sisters co-creator/star Sharon Horgan and Constantine and The Mummy alum Rachel Weisz eyed for Deputy Headmistress Minerva McGonagall.

Finally, Ted Lasso and Thor: Love and Thunder actor Brett Goldstein is reportedly in line to play Hagrid.

HBO is playing this one very close to the vest, and has responded with the same statement for every casting enquiry: “We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals.”

We do know that the studio is currently searching for newcomers to play the three lead roles of Harry, Ron and Hermione, and has launched an open casting call for kids aged between 9 and 11. WBD is reportedly "hoping to populate the adult cast with some of the U.K.’s best-known actors."

Francesca Gardiner (Succession, His Dark Materials, Killing Eve) is on board as showrunner and executive producer, with Mark Mylod (Succession, Game of Thrones, The Last of Us) enlisted as executive producer and director of multiple episodes.

The show's official logline reads: "The series will be a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling. The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years."

"Each season will bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and cherished films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally."

Warner Bros. TV boss Channing Dungey said earlier this year the series will be “more in-depth than you can in just a two-hour film… that’s the whole reason we’re on this journey.”

The series doesn't have an official premiere date, but should be with us at some point in 2026.

What do you make of these latest casting possibilities? Let us know in the comments section down below.

McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/7/2024, 2:06 PM
Rachel Weisz is money
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 12/7/2024, 2:12 PM
Mark Strong is gold in anything.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 12/7/2024, 2:12 PM
This will either be really bad or really good, I can't see us getting something in the middle.
rychlec
rychlec - 12/7/2024, 2:13 PM
Yes, play Hagrid ... NOT Hercules.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/7/2024, 2:14 PM
I like Brett Goldstein but he seems like a terrible choice for Hagrid imo , same with Mark Strong as Dumbledore since he seems like a better fit for Snape i think (even though they are going closer to the book age of him being early 30’s).

Sharon Horgan also doesn’t feel like a McGonagell to me ,Rachel Weisz would indeed be the better fit imo…

So far , Mark Rylance as Dumbledore is the best choice i have heard for any of the roles so far imo!!.

User Comment Image
Drace24
Drace24 - 12/7/2024, 2:16 PM
They could both look the part, but I don't associate either with the warmth these characters would need.
Polaris
Polaris - 12/7/2024, 2:18 PM
I don't like any of these choices :/
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/7/2024, 2:20 PM
@Polaris - it woukd be funny if it’s none of them

I woukd be good with Rachel Weisz as McGonagall and Rylance as Dumbledore.

My picks for Hagrid are either Kristian Nairn or Mark Addy.
User Comment Image

User Comment Image
S8R8M
S8R8M - 12/7/2024, 2:19 PM
Not sure if this casting works.
Why not just cast a actual big dude?
A tad shocked Strong being considered for a good guy haha
marvel72
marvel72 - 12/7/2024, 2:20 PM
?si=G_W1czVTzkS9mo8L
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 12/7/2024, 2:25 PM
User Comment Image

