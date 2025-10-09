HARRY POTTER Set Photos Reveal First Look At Hogwarts, As Actor Playing [SPOILER] Is Revealed

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, several sets have been constructed for the upcoming Harry Potter TV series in Hertfordshire, England. It looks like these will all be different parts of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, with the castle itself likely to be a CG creation.

Along with various parts of the castle grounds, we have Madam Sprout's Herbology Greenhouse, a garden leading to the Quidditch Pitch, and a building that looks an awful lot like Hagrid's Hut.

Fans have wondered how HBO's Harry Potter would differ from the movies, and these sets suggest Hogwarts will have a much different feel. Hagrid's home, in particular, looks much different from the stone hut seen on the big screen.

It's also been revealed today that French actor Lambert Wilson (A Great Friend) has been cast as Nicolas Flamel, with Swiss actress Marthe Keller (Marathon Man) tapped to take on the role of Perenelle Flamel.

Why the spoiler tag for two fairly minor characters? Well, Flamel and his wife did not appear in the Harry Potter books or movies, so the scenes we saw being shot with John Lithgow's Dumbledore yesterday are new additions to this story.

"While I'm really aware of what went before me in terms of Robbie's amazing performance, I'm never going to try and be Robbie," Hagrid actor Nick Frost said earlier this year. "I'm going to try and do something, not 'different,' I think you have to be respectful to the subject matter, but within that, there's scope for minutia."

"I think the beauty of being able to do a book a season means I get to explore that a lot more, and I can't wait," he continued. "He's funny! I want it to be funny and cheeky and scared and protective and childlike. That's what I'm planning on doing."

The first season of Harry Potter, an adaptation of J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, won't hit HBO for another couple of years, so set photos will have to suffice for now because an official first look is no doubt a ways off.

You can check out these latest Harry Potter set photos (via Mail Online) in the X posts below.

Dominic McLaughlin has been cast in the role of Harry Potter, with Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

Joining them will be Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Tristan Harland as Fred Weasley, Gabriel Harland as George Weasley, Ruari Spooner as Percy Weasley, Gracie Cochrane as Ginny Weasley, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas, Finn Stephens as Vincent Crabbe, and William Nash as Gregory Goyle.

Harry Potter's adult cast includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch, Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, Sirine Saba as Pomona Sprout, Richard Durden as Cuthbert Binns, Bríd Brennan as Madam Poppy Pomfrey, and Warwick Davis as Filius Flitwick.

The series will also feature Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander, Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge, and Leigh Gill as Griphook.

The series is written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

Harry Potter premieres on HBO in 2027.