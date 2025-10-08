HARRY POTTER: Dumbledore Meets A Wizard Not Featured In The Movies In Latest Set Photos And Footage - SPOILERS

HARRY POTTER: Dumbledore Meets A Wizard Not Featured In The Movies In Latest Set Photos And Footage - SPOILERS

More photos and footage from the Harry Potter set puts the spotlight on John Lithgow's Professor Albus Dumbledore meeting with a famous Wizarding World character not featured in the movies. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 08, 2025 06:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Harry Potter
Source: SFFGazette.com

Following our first look at John Lithgow as Professor Albus Dumbledore in HBO's Harry Potter series, Hogwarts' Headmaster has been spotted alongside Nicolas Flamel and his wife, Perenelle.

As we first pointed out on SFFGazette.com, there's a strong chance that this is the scene where Dumbledore convinced Flamel to give up the Philosopher's Stone and place it in Gringotts for safekeeping. When Voldemort reemerges, the Stone is moved to Hogwarts and hidden within the Mirror of Erised.

We also can't discount the possibility that this is from later in the story, with Dumbledore talking his old friend into relinquishing his immortality due to the risk it poses to the wider Wizarding World (a big moment the Professor only mentions in passing to Harry). 

What's interesting about this is that Flamel never appears in the books or movies. That means these scenes are newly created for the upcoming Harry Potter TV series, likely to provide additional context for the magical artefact J.K. Rowling's book is named after. 

Brontis Jodorowsky played Flamel in the spin-off franchise Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald in 2018, but it's currently not clear who is playing him or Perenelle for this small screen adaptation. 

Showrunner Francesca Gardiner (Succession) and executive producer Mark Mylod (The Last of Us) previously said, "We have 8 hours to tell the first book, so we can dig into the real depths and crevices and how the language of magic can evolve."

Gardiner noted that the benefit of a TV series is that it gives them a "bigger sandpit to play in" than the movies, with Mylod adding that they'll "dig into the depths and crevices of Hogwarts."

Having more room to adapt these stories also means they can "really dig into the character arcs," though their intention is not to "undo what was done so brilliantly" on the big screen. 

You can take a closer look at this new footage and photos from the set of Harry Potter in the X posts below. 

Dominic McLaughlin has been cast in the role of Harry Potter, with Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

Joining them will be Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Tristan Harland as Fred Weasley, Gabriel Harland as George Weasley, Ruari Spooner as Percy Weasley, Gracie Cochrane as Ginny Weasley, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas, Finn Stephens as Vincent Crabbe, and William Nash as Gregory Goyle.

Harry Potter's adult cast includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch, Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, Sirine Saba as Pomona Sprout, Richard Durden as Cuthbert Binns, Bríd Brennan as Madam Poppy Pomfrey, and Warwick Davis as Filius Flitwick.

The series will also feature Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander, Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge, and Leigh Gill as Griphook.

The series is written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

Harry Potter premieres on HBO in 2027.

HARRY POTTER: First Look At John Lithgow As Professor Albus Dumbledore In New Set Photos - Possible SPOILERS
Related:

HARRY POTTER: First Look At John Lithgow As Professor Albus Dumbledore In New Set Photos - Possible SPOILERS
UPDATE: HARRY POTTER Set Photos Reveal New Look At The Boy Wizard And Some Possible Story Spoilers
Recommended For You:

UPDATE: HARRY POTTER Set Photos Reveal New Look At The Boy Wizard And Some Possible Story Spoilers

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/8/2025, 6:18 PM
Oh my god Is that Sie Pablo Lyle at least ?!
CoHost
CoHost - 10/8/2025, 6:21 PM
"Spoilers" for a 25+ year old story?
Batmangina
Batmangina - 10/8/2025, 6:31 PM
Where are the LGBHDTVs? This is some White Supremacist bullshit. Why not just put them in SS uniforms...
Biggums
Biggums - 10/8/2025, 6:58 PM
@Batmangina - those tariffs though
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/8/2025, 7:02 PM
Interesting , I don’t mind them doing scenes that were either alluded to/mentioned or not in the books at all since I’m interested to see this creative teams take on these characters & their world…

Adaptation or even creatives doing their own takes on material has been going on since forever or have we forgotten there have been so many different versions of Shakespeare’s works huh?.

It’s a part of storytelling culture to add , evolve and make anew old stories for new generations and this is no different imo.

Anyway , I’m liking the looks for the characters and am interested to see what this scene is all about ( I could see it being in relation to the Philosophers Stone then Flamel’s immortality).

Also will the show refer to the object as the Philosophers Stone or the Sorcerer’s Stone?.

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder