HARRY POTTER: Dumbledore Meets A Wizard Not Featured In The Movies In Latest Set Photos And Footage - SPOILERS

Following our first look at John Lithgow as Professor Albus Dumbledore in HBO's Harry Potter series, Hogwarts' Headmaster has been spotted alongside Nicolas Flamel and his wife, Perenelle.

As we first pointed out on SFFGazette.com, there's a strong chance that this is the scene where Dumbledore convinced Flamel to give up the Philosopher's Stone and place it in Gringotts for safekeeping. When Voldemort reemerges, the Stone is moved to Hogwarts and hidden within the Mirror of Erised.

We also can't discount the possibility that this is from later in the story, with Dumbledore talking his old friend into relinquishing his immortality due to the risk it poses to the wider Wizarding World (a big moment the Professor only mentions in passing to Harry).

What's interesting about this is that Flamel never appears in the books or movies. That means these scenes are newly created for the upcoming Harry Potter TV series, likely to provide additional context for the magical artefact J.K. Rowling's book is named after.

Brontis Jodorowsky played Flamel in the spin-off franchise Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald in 2018, but it's currently not clear who is playing him or Perenelle for this small screen adaptation.

Showrunner Francesca Gardiner (Succession) and executive producer Mark Mylod (The Last of Us) previously said, "We have 8 hours to tell the first book, so we can dig into the real depths and crevices and how the language of magic can evolve."

Gardiner noted that the benefit of a TV series is that it gives them a "bigger sandpit to play in" than the movies, with Mylod adding that they'll "dig into the depths and crevices of Hogwarts."

Having more room to adapt these stories also means they can "really dig into the character arcs," though their intention is not to "undo what was done so brilliantly" on the big screen.

You can take a closer look at this new footage and photos from the set of Harry Potter in the X posts below.

Video of Dumbledore talking to Nicolas Flamel and his wife in the HARRY POTTER TV series



(via Terry Burton) pic.twitter.com/szl5EreYlH — Wizarding World Direct (@WW_Direct) October 8, 2025 Albus Dumbledore with Nicolas Flamel and his wife in the HARRY POTTER TV series



(via Terry Burton) pic.twitter.com/trO5tcLEND — Wizarding World Direct (@WW_Direct) October 8, 2025

Dominic McLaughlin has been cast in the role of Harry Potter, with Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

Joining them will be Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Tristan Harland as Fred Weasley, Gabriel Harland as George Weasley, Ruari Spooner as Percy Weasley, Gracie Cochrane as Ginny Weasley, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas, Finn Stephens as Vincent Crabbe, and William Nash as Gregory Goyle.

Harry Potter's adult cast includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch, Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, Sirine Saba as Pomona Sprout, Richard Durden as Cuthbert Binns, Bríd Brennan as Madam Poppy Pomfrey, and Warwick Davis as Filius Flitwick.

The series will also feature Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander, Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge, and Leigh Gill as Griphook.

The series is written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

Harry Potter premieres on HBO in 2027.