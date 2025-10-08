HARRY POTTER: First Look At John Lithgow As Professor Albus Dumbledore In New Set Photos - Possible SPOILERS

HARRY POTTER: First Look At John Lithgow As Professor Albus Dumbledore In New Set Photos - Possible SPOILERS

The latest photos from the set of HBO's Harry Potter reboot finally reveal a first look at John Lithgow (Dexter) in full costume as the Wizarding World's new Professor Albus Dumbledore. Check them out...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 08, 2025 11:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Harry Potter
Source: SFFGazette.com

HBO's Harry Potter is currently shooting in Cornwall, England, and The Crown star John Lithgow has been spotted in full costume, beard and all, as the Wizarding World's new Professor Albus Dumbledore. 

Decked out in dark navy robes, his beard is suitably long, and when you add the glasses to the mix, this version of Dumbledore looks exactly like the version of this character we're sure most of you imagined while reading J.K. Rowling's novels. The question is, what's happening here? 

There aren't any scenes featuring Dumbledore standing on a beach in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. Lithgow was spotted reading from cue cards with Latin—or perhaps a spell—on them, and it looks a lot like he's casting a spell here. 

It's not outside the realm of possibility that scenes are being shot for future seasons, though that would very much be a case of putting the cart before the horse on Harry Potter's part. 

Current fan speculation points to Dumbledore perhaps helping Hagrid reach young Harry on the Hut-on-the-Rock, the remote location the Dursleys flee to in a bid to stop all those letters from Hogwarts finding them.

"The overall concept of this entire reboot of Harry Potter is an entire season is devoted to a single novel," Lithgow said of the series earlier this year. "You know, Dumbledore is — he’s kind of the nuclear weapon. He only goes on very, very occasionally. I don’t think it’s gonna be that hard a job, and, we’ll just go back and forth."

He'd later say that the role coming his way "came as a total surprise," explaining, "I just got the phone call up at the Sundance Film Festival for yet another film, and it was not an easy decision because it’s going to define me for the last chapter of my life, I’m afraid. But I’m very excited. Some wonderful people are turning their attention back to Harry Potter."

"That’s why it’s been such a hard decision. I’ll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I’ve said yes," Lithgow concluded, revealing he'd been delving into Rowling's books for the first time to get better acquainted with the wizard. 

Check out a first look at Lithgow's take on Dumbledore in HBO's Harry Potter in the X posts below (via SFFGazette.com).

Dominic McLaughlin has been cast in the role of Harry Potter, with Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

Joining them will be Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Tristan Harland as Fred Weasley, Gabriel Harland as George Weasley, Ruari Spooner as Percy Weasley, Gracie Cochrane as Ginny Weasley, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas, Finn Stephens as Vincent Crabbe, and William Nash as Gregory Goyle.

Harry Potter's adult cast includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch, Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, Sirine Saba as Pomona Sprout, Richard Durden as Cuthbert Binns, Bríd Brennan as Madam Poppy Pomfrey, and Warwick Davis as Filius Flitwick.

The series will also feature Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander, Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge, and Leigh Gill as Griphook.

The series is written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

Harry Potter premieres on HBO in 2027.

UPDATE: HARRY POTTER Set Photos Reveal New Look At The Boy Wizard And Some Possible Story Spoilers
Related:

UPDATE: HARRY POTTER Set Photos Reveal New Look At The Boy Wizard And Some Possible Story Spoilers
J.K. Rowling Fires Back At HARRY POTTER Star Emma Watson: She's Ignorant Of How Ignorant She Is”
Recommended For You:

J.K. Rowling Fires Back At HARRY POTTER Star Emma Watson: "She's Ignorant Of How Ignorant She Is”

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
McMurdo
McMurdo - 10/8/2025, 11:12 AM
He looks perfect. Lithgow is a great actor too so will do a great job.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/8/2025, 11:19 AM
He looks good!!.

My only hesitation is Lithgow’s age since he’s gonna be 80 later this month so that might be an issue long term but we’ll see…

Otherwise , he’s a great actor who can do a good British accent so I’m down for him in the role.

In regards to this scene , definitely looks like he may be casting a spell and doing some wandless magic…

Perhaps he creates the storm in this version that is happening when Harry & the Dursleys are in hiding?.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 10/8/2025, 11:22 AM
Looks really good! The whole cast has been looking good so far.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 10/8/2025, 11:28 AM
Lithgow as Dumbledore is the ONLY reason I think this series should exist at all.
MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 10/8/2025, 11:28 AM
Im gonna stick with the movies.

But he looks perfect
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 10/8/2025, 11:29 AM
Those fantastic beasts movies were horrible

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder