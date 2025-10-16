HOUSE OF DAVID: Check Out An Exclusive Clip From Season 2, Episode 4; "Road To Atonement"

House of David Season 2 is currently streaming on the Wonder Project subscription on Prime Video, and we now have an exclusive clip from this Sunday's fourth instalment, "Road to Atonement." Check it out!

Oct 16, 2025
House of David, the hit biblical drama series from Wonder Project and Amazon MGM Studios, tells the story of the ascent of the biblical figure, David, who eventually becomes the most renowned and celebrated king of Israel.

Season 1 captivated over 44 million viewers worldwide, premiering in the top 10 new series debuts in the U.S. to date, and reached #1 on Prime Video in the U.S.

In Season 2 of House of David, Israel nears collapse as Saul’s reign falters. David rises from shepherd to warrior, caught between loyalty and destiny, while the Age of Iron transforms warfare. As families fracture, forbidden loves spark, and alliances shift, faith and power collide in a struggle that will decide Israel's future.

The fourth episode of House of David Season 2 premieres Sunday, October 19, on the Wonder Project subscription on Prime Video in the U.S.

Today, we have an exclusive clip from "Road to Atonement," featuring Jonathan (Ethan Kai) confiding in Samuel (Stephen Lang) about what his purpose is. We then see Samuel advise him to become David's (Michael Iskander) greatest ally. 

Earlier this year, we spoke with Lang about his role in the series and what drew him to Samuel:

"Well, I don’t know if you know this, but every actor has a mental checklist of genres that one has to be in. My Biblical box had gone unchecked for a long time, you know? I was waiting for the proper Biblical role for me to come along it seems to me. Who knows, if John the Baptist had come along first, maybe I’d be doing that, but I think I was fated to play a Nazarite."

"In any case, I was asked to do this and it’s a story with which I think we all have a certain familiarity. It’s a story that I’ve always had a lot of thoughts about, and mostly, so much of it had to do with Saul. I remember, even as a boy when we were being taught this story feeling an awful lot of pain for Saul."

"I just never quite got it, so they asked me if I’d do the role and I had discussions with Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn, the producers and directors, and we had a long session together where I asked, I think, some good questions and hard questions and they gave really good answers. I came away from that meeting feeling that I was dealing with some very creative and open-minded good people. In fact, that did prove to be the case as we worked on it together."

"They gave me a tremendous amount of guidance but they also gave me a tremendous amount of latitude in finding the human being here, aside from the historical aura or legendary figure and the icon to really try to find the individual and the man there. That was a great pleasure to go on that particular journey."

You can watch this exclusive clip from House of David below, along with our Season 1 interviews for the series.

The royal caravan journeys to Tabernacle; Saul prepares to confront Samuel. Philistines strike an undefended village; David’s leadership is tested.



