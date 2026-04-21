Link Revealed! Leaked Legend Of Zelda Movie Image Leak Sends Fans Into A Frenzy

Outside of the official first look and a handful of leaked set videos from early production, Nintendo and Sony have kept most of the upcoming Legend of Zelda movie tightly under wraps.

That said, the film’s director of photography seems to have accidentally given fans their best look yet at Benjamin Evan Ainsworth in the role of the famously silent hero.

Cinematographer Gyula Pados briefly posted what appeared to be official promo art on Instagram before quickly taking it down, but not before it spread across social media.

Based on the imagery and overall color tone of Link's attire, Nintendo fans are convinced that the movie will be taking its ques from 2006's The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, which was released on the GameCube and Wii.

New look at Link with a cloak from the live-action 'Legend of Zelda' movie clapboard ⚔️🎬 pic.twitter.com/FaJjT6TU39 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) April 20, 2026

The live-action Legend of Zelda movie kicked off filming on November 4, 2025, in Wellington, New Zealand. The production wrapped in April 2026.

Wes Ball (The Maze Runner trilogy, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes) directed the video game adaptation from a script penned by Derek Connolly (Jurassic World, Pokémon Detective Pikachu, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) and T.S. Nowlin (The Maze Runner, Pacific Rim Uprising).

Ball previously stated, "I've been thinking about it for a long freakin' time. I want to fulfil people's greatest desires. I know it's important, this [Zelda] franchise, to people, and I want it to be a serious movie. A real movie that can give people an escape."

The Sony and Nintendo co-production is currently slated for a theatrical release in North America on May 7, 2027.

Courtesy of the Film & Television Alliance a brief plot synopsis, which reads: "The Legend of Zelda follows Link, a young warrior destined to protect the magical kingdom of Hyrule from the forces of darkness. The land is under threat from Ganon, a ruthless warlord who seeks the Triforce — an ancient relic said to grant limitless power. To stop him, Link must embark on a perilous journey, battling monstrous creatures, exploring treacherous dungeons, and solving intricate puzzles to uncover sacred artifacts that can aid him in his quest."

He also previously shared that he envisions the project as an "awesome fantasy-adventure movie that isn’t like Lord of the Rings, it’s its own thing. I've always said, I would love to see a live-action Miyazaki. That wonder and whimsy that he brings to things, I would love to see something like that."

Zelda creator Shigeru Miyamoto is also on board the project as a producer.