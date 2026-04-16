Highlander Set Photos Reveal First Look At Henry Cavill And Karen Gillan In 16th Century Scotland

New photos from the set of John Wick director Chad Stahelski's Highlander reboot have been revealed (via SFFGazette.com), and this time, we get to see the movie's take on 16th-century Scotland.

In contrast to shots featuring Henry Cavill as Connor MacLeod in the present day, these scenes seemingly depict his origin as a blacksmith. The National has also shared our first look at Karen Gillan as Connor's first wife, Heather MacLeod.

These scenes are being filmed at Eilean Donan Castle in Dornie, Kyle of Lochalsh, which dates back to the 13th century. At one point, Gillan's character wields a sword, and we'd bet on these moments being pivotal to the story.

Cavill shared a couple of promotional shots when shooting started, and more from this new take on Highlander has just been revealed at Amazon MGM's CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas. We'll be bringing you more on that soon, so stay tuned.

In related news, ComicBook.com recently spoke with Djimon Hounsou, who promised that fans of 1986's Highlander will be pleased with the upcoming reboot.

"They’re gonna love this movie," he enthused. "The scale of the action in this one, certainly, being directed by Chad, the guy who directed all the John Wick [movies]. And it’s an amazing cast as well. It’s going to be spectacular. The sets, the way how they’re designed, certainly, my set was just [great]." Hounsou later pointed out that there will be "a lot" of decapitations.

Centuries after his first death on a Scottish battlefield, immortal warrior Connor MacLeod lives quietly in the modern world, haunted by loss and the endless cycle of violence among his kind. When the ruthless immortal Kurgan resurfaces, backed by a secret organization bent on unlocking the secret of eternal life, Connor is forced back into the Game - an ancient battle where "There can be only one."

Guided by his mentor Ramírez and a mortal ally, archaeologist Kate Bennett, Connor must confront his past and rediscover his purpose. As immortals clash across time and continents, the fight for the mysterious "Prize" becomes a battle for humanity’s soul.

Highlander, written by Michael Finch and directed by Chad Stahelski, stars Henry Cavill (Man of Steel), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy), Russell Crowe (Kraven the Hunter), Marisa Abela (Back to Black), Karen Gillan (Avengers: Endgame), Djimon Hounsou (Shazam!), Max Zhang (Ip Man 3), and WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre.

The movie is expected to be released in 2027, and with production well underway, we'll likely see more from Highlander as the year continues. Check out these new set photos in the Instagram galleries below.