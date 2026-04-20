X-Men Reboot Rumored To Revolve Around These Mutants As Marvel Plans Big Change To Avengers Franchise

X-Men Reboot Rumored To Revolve Around These Mutants As Marvel Plans Big Change To Avengers Franchise

We have a big update on Marvel Studios' rumoured plans for the X-Men franchise, along with news on how the approach to the Avengers franchise could change after a hit-or-miss Multiverse Saga.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 20, 2026 04:04 PM EST
Filed Under: X-Men
Source: The Cosmic Circus

Jake Schreier is rebooting the X-Men franchise for Marvel Studios, and all eyes are now on what the Thunderbolts* helmer has in the works for a fresh take on the mutant heroes.

If the rumours about Sadie Sink playing Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day are correct, then we can expect to meet the first member of the team as soon as this summer. Marvel Studios has to get the movie right, as these characters will almost certainly be the focal point of the next decade of MCU storytelling...if things go according to plan.

According to The Cosmic Circus, the idea is for the X-Men cast to "grow over several years and serve as a coming-of-age story." It also sounds like we'd start with the original five X-Men: Cyclops, Marvel Girl, Angel, Beast, and Iceman. 

However, while they will be the "core" team, other mutants could appear, albeit not in "anything even remotely close to a lineup as big as X-Men '97." The report adds, "I think it’s the core 5 with 3 more. And they are not including Logan in this lineup."

As of now, it's supposedly just as likely that Hugh Jackman will continue playing Wolverine in the post-Avengers: Secret Wars MCU as it is Dafne Keen suits up as the new Wolverine. In other words, no decisions have been made, and Logan will probably be shevled for a while.

It would be "very difficult" for the new X-Men to show up in Avengers: Secret Wars right now if this report is to be believed. And, talking of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, it seems Marvel Studios is changing its approach to the franchise moving forward. 

"New Avengers-wise, Marvel is planning to wait less time to make the next Avengers movie because they want to focus on the actual team and less on the big event team-ups," the site explains. "As for the Black Widow plot...I heard something interesting about a certain character who died, but her technology will be reused for another character who’ll take up her mantle."

That latter point ties into what we told you earlier today about plans for Bullseye in Daredevil: Born Again

Jake Schreier's X-Men reboot is still being written—by Beef creator Lee Sung Jin and The Bear co-showrunner Joanna Calo—but it was rumoured last week that Odessa A'Zion is being eyed for Rogue, with Peter Claffey wanted for Beast. At this stage in production, a great many actors are likely on Marvel's list.

"Well, my favourite part about working in the Marvel world is honestly collaborating with Jake Schreier, who's a genius, and he has a very clear vision for what he wants to do with X-Men," Sung Jin recently explained. "I think he's a huge fan of the comics. He reread, you know, all the early comics lately."

"There's a lot of romance, there's a lot of heart, there's a lot of aspects of X-Men past. Just, you know, obviously the themes in politics and so, I think Jake wants to kind of, you know, breathe fresh life into this franchise," Sung Jin continued. "It's early, but we've been meeting with Kevin [Feige] and Lou [D’Esposito] regularly, and I think true fans will be excited."

X-Men doesn't have a release date, but is rumoured to begin shooting this year for a 2028 debut.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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soberchimera
soberchimera - 4/20/2026, 4:15 PM
OG 5 recruiting Storm, Nightcrawler, and Colossus with a Wolverine tease at the end. That’s be a great way to bridge the Stan Lee and Chris Claremont eras.
Orphix
Orphix - 4/20/2026, 4:28 PM
@soberchimera - unless they're going proper old school and it is Havoc, Polaris and Mimmic?
Fogs
Fogs - 4/20/2026, 4:39 PM
@soberchimera - that would be a perfect xmen2 ending. Pt3 starting with the classic all-new x-men
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/20/2026, 4:18 PM
[looks at the OG roster of this X team] ...........
User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 4/20/2026, 4:30 PM
"New Avengers-wise, Marvel is planning to wait less time to make the next Avengers movie because they want to focus on the actual team and less on the big event team- ups"


Yes please. Some of the best parts of age of ultron is just the team hanging out shooting the shit

"plot...I heard something interesting about a certain character who died, but her technology will be reused for another character who'll take up her mantle."


Ahh. A proper taskmaster
Now go fix secret invasion.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/20/2026, 4:44 PM
@Vigor - honestly , I would rather they not do Secret Invasion again

Don’t get me wrong , it wasn’t great by any means (though I did enjoy it more then others for the most part) but I just don’t think an event like that will be well received by audiences in general

You can’t do characters having been Skrulls for years or some time because that might negate the development they had gone through prior and the audiences might view it as a cheat (just look at the response to Rhodey’s implied time of capture & length and the response to it).

I guess you could have ithem be taken between appereances but I can already see fans calling that a cop out too.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 4/20/2026, 4:31 PM
Starting of with the original students...I can dig that!
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/20/2026, 4:38 PM

The original 5. GREAT!!!!! What so many of us always wanted.

Hopefully Hollywood can restrain themselves and not make Iceman gay.
Fogs
Fogs - 4/20/2026, 4:40 PM
@DocSpock - I don't have a problem w that. They just don't need to make agenda trump the script
KiddSoul
KiddSoul - 4/20/2026, 4:40 PM
Watching a series like The Umbrella Academy reminded me so much of the OG X-Men with a bit of Claremont.

Similar to how that show begins, maybe they should start the team with a Stan Lee/Claremont mix and use the OG Line-up as flashbacks? For example, the OG team is the foundation, with the new recruits in the movie as the catalyst for the era of the X-Men teams evolving over time. Each movie will execute it better visually and story-wise than the Fox X-Men movies could ever do.

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