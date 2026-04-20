Daredevil: Born Again Star Wilson Bethel Confirms Season 3 Return As Wild Rumor Teases Bullseye's MCU Future

Daredevil: Born Again Star Wilson Bethel Confirms Season 3 Return As Wild Rumor Teases Bullseye's MCU Future

Wilson Bethel has confirmed that Bullseye will return in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, but could his MCU future be tied to Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Mr. Charles, and the Thunderbolts?

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By JoshWilding - Apr 20, 2026 10:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Wilson Bethel first played Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter in Daredevil Season 3 on Netflix. Reminagined as an FBI agent with a killer aim, the unhinged Dex was tasked with impersonating the Man Without Fear by Wilson Fisk.

He later returned in the debut episode of Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+, where he delivered a killing blow to Foggy Nelson (we'd eventually learn that Vanessa Fisk had manipulated him into pulling the rigger). Bullseye proved a highlight in Season 1 and has repeatedly stolen the show in the second batch of episodes currently streaming on Disney+.

Bullseye's return wasn't always planned, and came about during the creative overhaul that occurred when Dario Scardapane was enlisted as Daredevil: Born Again's new showrunner. 

At this point, it doesn't seem unfair to say that the series wouldn't be the same without him. As of last week's episode, with the Anti-Vigilante Task Force closing in, Daredevil and Bullseye have been forced to partner up after the latter successfully assassinated Vanessa. 

While we wait and see how that pans out, Bethel confirmed during a recent interview that he'll return for Season 3, revealing, "I haven't started shooting yet, but I will soon."

When it was put to him that Bullseye could be part of whatever Valentina Allegra de Fontaine and Mr. Charles are plotting, the actor responded, "Well, I think there's some cool stuff in the works for the new season in that regard. I won't spoil anything, but yeah, more Dex to come."

For what it's worth, scooper Alex Perez has also taken to social media with a predictably cryptic post, suggesting Val is creating a new team of Thunderbolts, featuring Bullseye and Taskmaster. It's also possible he was referring to Dex becoming one of the CIA director's mercenaries, a role Taskmaster filled before her death at Ghost's hands.

Either way, it seems Marvel Studios has something big planned for Bullseye, which will see his story continued as we head into Daredevil: Born Again Season 3. Defenders vs. Dark Avengers, anyone?

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

"A brutal, relentless tour-de-force, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is a Marvel masterstroke that sees Charlie Cox take the Man Without Fear to unprecedented heights, delivering the definitive take on Daredevil," we said in our 8-episode review published last month.

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming weekly on Disney+.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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soberchimera
soberchimera - 4/20/2026, 10:31 AM
Can we get a villain that isn’t Kingpin or Bullseye next season as well?
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