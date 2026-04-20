Anne Hathaway Named 2026's Most Beautiful Cover Star; Reveals What Bothered Her About TDKR Press Tour

Anne Hathaway Named 2026's Most Beautiful Cover Star; Reveals What Bothered Her About TDKR Press Tour

The Dark Knight Rises star Anne Hathaway has been named People's "Most Beautiful Cover Star" of 2026. The actress has also revealed what bothered her about doing press for Christopher Nolan's threequel...

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By MarkCassidy - Apr 20, 2026 10:04 AM EST
Filed Under: The Dark Knight Rises

With Mother Mary now in theaters, and The Odyssey and The Devil Wears Prada 2 on the way, 2026 is shaping up to be a huge year for Anne Hathaway.

People.com has now named Hathaway "World's Most Beautiful Cover Star," and shared a new interview with the Academy Award winner.

Hathaway played Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises. There were reports that she was unhappy about certain questions relating to her body and the need to get in shape for the role, which she was asked while doing press for the movie in 2012.

"Only when people associate it with, 'How much weight did you have to lose to get into the catsuit?' I felt protective about it because [director Christopher Nolan] specifically sat me down and said, 'I don’t care about you losing weight, but I want you to be able to do all your own stunts.'”

"So I didn’t like that the way into the question was, 'How much weight did you have to lose?' And not, 'How strong did you have to get in order to play that part?'”

For whatever reason, quite a few people seemed to turn against Hathaway after she won a Best Supporting Actress Academy Award for her performance in Les Miserable, resulting in a lot of negativity online.

During a 2024 interview with Vanity Fair, the actress looked back on this time and revealed that her "toxic online identity" actually began to have an impact on her career by costing her acting gigs.

After losing out on some roles (she doesn't reveal which ones), Hathaway landed a supporting part in Christopher Nolan's sci-fi epic, Interstellar.

“A lot of people wouldn’t give me roles because they were so concerned about how toxic my identity had become online. I had an angel in Christopher Nolan, who did not care about that and gave me one of the most beautiful roles I’ve had in one of the best films that I’ve been a part of.”

“I don’t know if he knew that he was backing me at the time, but it had that effect,” she added. “And my career did not lose momentum the way it could have if he hadn’t backed me.”

Hathaway admitted that she “doesn’t love to look back on the time when people mocked her” (hardly a surprise), but felt that she did ultimately come out of the experience a more confident person and actor.

“Humiliation is such a rough thing to go through. The key is to not let it close you down. You have to stay bold, and it can be hard because you’re like, ‘If I stay safe, if I hug the middle, if I don’t draw too much attention to myself, it won’t hurt.’ But if you want to do that, don’t be an actor. You’re a tightrope walker. You’re a daredevil. You’re asking people to invest their time and their money and their attention and their care into you. So you have to give them something worth all of those things. And if it’s not costing you anything, what are you really offering?”

There were rumors that Hathaway was in line for an undisclosed role in a Marvel Studios project, but this was a couple of years ago, and nothing ever came of it.

You can check out Hathaway's People photoshoot at the link below.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Bucky74
Bucky74 - 4/20/2026, 10:22 AM
Her being able to beat up grown men without any hint of how she acquired her skills in the DKR really strained credulity for me.
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 4/20/2026, 10:30 AM
I am not a fan at all. I'm with her all the way on the weight losing comments but she comes across as one of those celebs that really do think they are above everyone else. Always a chance I'm wrong though, I haven't actually met her.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/20/2026, 10:33 AM
@MarvelousMarty - So lets start with what are you basing these assumptions on?
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 4/20/2026, 10:34 AM
Glad Nolan brought her into Interstellar. I can’t imagine anyone else playing Brand, now.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 4/20/2026, 10:38 AM
Because the men in superhero movies are never repeatedly asked questions about how they lost weight or built muscle to fit in their costumes?

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