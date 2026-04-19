Avengers: Endgame Re-Release Will Feature New Scenes Set During Avengers: Doomsday To "Create A Bridge"

Avengers: Endgame Re-Release Will Feature New Scenes Set During Avengers: Doomsday To &quot;Create A Bridge&quot;

Filmmaker Joe Russo has confirmed that the upcoming re-release of Avengers: Endgame will feature new additions to the story that bridge the gap between that and December's Avengers: Doomsday.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 19, 2026 04:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday
Source: Deadline

Avengers: Endgame returns to theaters on September 25, and it's now been confirmed that the movie's re-release will feature additional scenes that set the stage for Avengers: Doomsday

Between this and CinemaCon, it's become apparent that Marvel Studios is going all in on billing Doomsday as a direct follow-up to Endgame. That may not be the worst idea after a hit-and-miss Multiverse Saga, and all signs point to us getting more than just a newly shot post-credits scene. 

Appearing at the Sands Film Festival in St Andrews, Scotland, filmmaker Joe Russo told Deadline, "It’s critically important to re-release the movie, and, in fact, we’ll be re-releasing the film with footage that is set in the Doomsday story that we have added to Avengers: Endgame."

"It’s an opportunity to create a bridge from Endgame to Doomsday in a very unique way, and because the movie was so successful, we have an opportunity to re-release it," he continued. "You don’t always get the chance to re-release because it costs money, so the fact that we can enhance the story of Doomsday by bridging it to Endgame and these characters that we worked with for years that we love so much, and continue their story: It’s a really unique opportunity."

Russo went on to describe the Avengers: Endgame re-release as a "critical companion story" and a "setup for what you’re gonna watch in December when you see Avengers: Doomsday."

We'd imagine that any new additions will be saved for near the end of the movie. Reading between the lines, it also seems safe to assume that anything we see will have been created specifically for this version of Avengers: Endgame, and won't just be scenes from Avengers: Doomsday shoehorned into the 2019 movie. 

Elsewhere in the conversation, Russo said both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars will play into a similar structure to the "comics from which they’re inspired."

He added, "Serialized storytelling is the goal here. That’s the fun, that’s the mission, alongside making movies that bring people together. I’d argue there are very few movie companies in history that have brought people together the way that Marvel movies have, fostering a sense of community in a theater. The ultimate reward is fostering community at a time where community is in short supply."

Serialised storytelling has been largely absent from the Multiverse Saga, largely because so many productions overlapped in what proved to be a jam-packed era for the MCU. Now, though, the franchise may be back on the right track...

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. 

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/19/2026, 4:43 PM
you mean retcon?
User Comment Image
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/19/2026, 4:46 PM
@harryba11zack - That doesn’t inherently mean retcon.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 4/19/2026, 4:47 PM
@harryba11zack - Man, they really shouldn’t have fired their entire VFX team 😂😂
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/19/2026, 4:50 PM
@IAmAHoot -
"Avengers: Endgame Re-Release Will Feature New Scenes Set During Avengers: Doomsday To "Create A Bridge"

Retcon: short for "retroactive continuity," is a literary device in storytelling where previously established facts in a fictional narrative are changed, ignored, or added to by later work

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harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/19/2026, 4:56 PM
@Bucky74 - User Comment Image
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Bucky74
Bucky74 - 4/19/2026, 5:27 PM
@harryba11zack - Don't feel too special, I get those all the time too. You have to jam on that button to get a "Post reply" to register.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/19/2026, 5:43 PM
@harryba11zack - You're saying they're changing facts; that's not been confirmed.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 4/19/2026, 4:47 PM
Cash grab! I will watch these new scenes… online
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 4/19/2026, 4:48 PM
Not a fan of this. We all know you pivoted and we know why. You want to retcon it, put it on D+. I thought they knew fracturing the audience with homework was bad?

If they were smart, they would put together a movie containing only the things from the D+ series that matter. Movies too. If I was going all in on a movie to save my studio, thats what I would do. Probably boost D+ too,
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 4/19/2026, 4:52 PM
What are some of you calling it a retcon when they said they're adding scenes?
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 4/19/2026, 5:00 PM
or they could have, you know, spent the last few years building up to this like they did before
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 4/19/2026, 5:05 PM
To pretend this was always the plan ? Got it.
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/19/2026, 5:08 PM
Maybe enough fans see it beat avatar first movie again
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/19/2026, 5:13 PM
I think it’s a fun idea but i do hope they also release the additional footage online or on D+ for people who may not be able to see the re-release if it’s truly important for context & such…

Anyway , it seems likely that this footage could be at the end of EG as a preview for Doomsday moreso then anything else but we’ll see.

I just hope Doomsday turns out well because even with my concerns & frustrations about the movie , there’s still a fair amount to be excited about too!!.
PapaBear562
PapaBear562 - 4/19/2026, 5:13 PM
If it means the elimination of everything from that point in time up to Doomsday, ok, I can live with that. No more She Hulk, no more Ms Marvel, etc. I hope the Spiderman films aren't eliminated from the continuity, but I guess we'll see what happens.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 4/19/2026, 5:18 PM
@PapaBear562 - Or it means we will get an extended scene of Steve in his new universe with Peggy and that rumored scene of Loki telling him that his universe will be destroyed and he can be taken to a new one that he can live in.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 4/19/2026, 5:19 PM
Those were epic times
Spike101
Spike101 - 4/19/2026, 5:23 PM
That is a money grab if I’ve ever seen one. I’m certainly not paying to watch the same movie twice, even if there are a few additions. What have they done anyway, maybe Tony no longer dies?
MadThanos
MadThanos - 4/19/2026, 5:28 PM
It's called Jerry Rigging everything.
Kadara
Kadara - 4/19/2026, 5:40 PM
I can't wait for the new AI Avengers!! Properly seen in Disney Vision of course!!
gambgel
gambgel - 4/19/2026, 5:47 PM
Im not a fan of this move my self.

Endgame was a big cbm event, and it had its time, in 2019. Rereleasing a previous sequel just a few months before Doomsday.... and even adding new stuff when it wasnt a part of the original film...... it seems off and really unneeded, imo.

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