Marvel Comics Reveals Creative Team And First Look At Miles Morales: Spider-Man #1 Relaunch

With a target on the back of Spider-Man and the entire Morales family, Miles Morales will need to dig deeper than ever before to protect his neighbourhood and those he loves as the team of writer Bryan Edward Hill (Ultimate Black Panther) and artist Nico Leon (Psylocke) kick off a new era in August's Miles Morales: Spider-Man #1.

Returning to Brooklyn after a chaotic trip to the Ultimate Universe, Miles is inundated with the trials and tribulations of the teenage superhero struggle: fighting through supervillains (and homework) and still finding time for date night or dinner with the folks.

So, it’s a bit of an unwelcome surprise when a dangerous secret from his father’s S.H.I.E.L.D. past returns with a vengeance and threatens the lives of everyone he holds dear.

Here's the official description for Miles Morales: Spider-Man #1:

THE NEXT ERA OF MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN STARTS NOW! MILES MORALES is back in black (and red)! SPIDER-MAN thinks he has it allllll handled: homework, super-villains...a new school crush?? No, no—Miles’ is focused on what matters: helping the good folks of Brooklyn. Friendly. Neighborhood. Spider-Manning at his best! But a vengeful villain from Jeff Morales’ past with SHIELD threatens to destroy not only Spider-Man—but the entire Morales family!

"I was really humbled when Marvel contacted me because Miles Morales is such an important character to people," Hill said. "No one knows, but I'm a huge Spider-Man and Spider-Verse fan, so I'm going all out here with new villains, new allies, thrilling action and a real exploration of that essential struggle of being a hero and maintaining a life connected to others."

Leon added, "Sara Pichelli opened the door to a new generation of comic book artists with Ultimate Comics Spider-Man, and being able to step into that lineage now is a real privilege. Drawing Miles Morales in his classic suit, a design that turned iconic from the first second, is an opportunity you can bet I will not take lightly."

With Miles' creator, Brian Michael Bendis, returning to Marvel Comics, many fans hoped that he might return to this corner of the Marvel Universe. Between this announcement and Stephanie Phillips being on Daredevil, it's looking increasingly likely that he's Avengers-bound instead.

Check out the main cover for Miles Morales: Spider-Man #1 by Marvel Comics’ Stormbreaker Simone Di Meo below, and keep an eye out for more news and reveals in the months to come.