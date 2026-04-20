Marvel Studios Has Laid Off Director Of Visual Development Andy Park, One Of The MCU's Architects

Marvel Studios Has Laid Off Director Of Visual Development Andy Park, One Of The MCU's Architects

Marvel Studios has lost its Director of Visual Development, Andy Park, who has been helping to shape the Marvel Cinematic Universe since joining the Captain America: The First Avenger crew in 2010.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 20, 2026 11:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios

Andy Park has been with Marvel Studios since work started on Captain America: The First Avenger in 2010. He's responsible for many of the most iconic costumes and moments we've seen in the MCU, and has contributed to every single project developed over the past 16 years. 

We recently learned that Disney's layoffs had gutted Marvel Studios' Visual Development team, with a skeleton crew left to pick up the slack and hire freelancers on a project-by-project basis.

Fresh off Marvel stealing the show at CinemaCon last week, it's now been revealed that Park—who was among the artists who worked on this December's Avengers: Doomsday—has also been laid off by the House of Mouse. 

To call this decision "baffling" on Disney's part would be an understatement, and it's impossible to imagine the MCU not suffering as a result.

Taking to social media, Park wrote, "It’s the end of an era. I was there at the beginning of a unique team that broke the mold of Hollywood and helped a studio gross over $30 billion."

"I’ve been here for over 16 years, spanning over 40 films and shows, 15 of which I led as Director of Visual Development/Visual Development Supervisor. I got to lead, work with, and hire the best artists in the entertainment business. It has been the honor of a lifetime to be part of the team that helped create the visual language of the Marvel Cinematic Universe."

"I couldn’t be prouder to have been part of the entire history of this department," he added. "As I wrap up my final months here, I’m looking forward to the creative freedom of a fresh start. I’m eager to bring my perspective and leadership to new challenges. To those I’ve worked with before, and those I’ve yet to meet: I’m looking forward to the conversations ahead."

After over a decade and a half of being exclusive to Marvel Studios, it seems Park is ready and willing to take his skills elsewhere. If James Gunn is looking to give the DCU a boost, he'll turn to the artist to bring his incredible talents to DC Studios. Of course, the artist may want a well-deserved break from superheroes.

When we interviewed Park in 2022, he shared some fascinating insights into how Marvel Studios' Visual Development team approaches adapting a comic book costume as it moves from page to screen:

"You know, I’ve heard some internet chatter with people saying that in recent times [the costumes] are more comic accurate, but I don’t know. Since I’ve been working here since 2010, I've worked on the first Captain America and then pretty much everything since. I feel like we’re just doing the same thing we’ve always done. When I see some of the early costumes, they’re quite comic-accurate from Captain America to Iron Man to Hulk to Thor [Laughs]. Even Black Widow and Hawkeye. A lot of the originals are pretty comic-accurate."

"Of course, there are going to be some characters throughout the years that veer away from some of that. You could say Ant-Man is quite a departure from the original comics. For me, I feel like we’re continuing what it is. There’s no mandate saying, ‘Oh, let’s be more comic accurate through the years.’ There’s nothing like that, to the filmmakers and me, nothing had changed."

"Really, it comes down to two things. The filmmaker and the script. Something like Scarlet Witch, I worked on Avengers: Age of Ultron and I was working on her designs. Because I’m a fan and read comics in the 1980s, the first thing I did without reading a script was a comic-accurate version. I did it, and then I read the script and went, ‘There’s no way they’re going to pick this. It doesn’t make sense. She’s not a superhero or a supervillain; she’s just a Sokovian.’ I did it with the crown and, of course, in that meeting, they said, ‘Nice try, It doesn’t make sense.’ The fan in me was disappointed that she just wears a red jacket, but it’s a nod to the comics through real-world clothing."

"Then, I did an updated design in Civil War, and then when we got to WandaVision, that’s when I read the script and talked to the producer, Mary Livanos and was like, ‘There’s a plan, right? There’s a reason now we get to see this? She was never called the Scarlet Witch. It was always Wanda Maximoff, and now she becomes the Scarlet Witch.’ That’s not comic-accurate. That’s not how things went. She was called Scarlet Witch from the get-go, but the genius of what Kevin [Feige] and these creators do, and we help contribute to that, is seeing this fuller journey where she becomes Scarlet Witch and it justifies why she has a comic-accurate costume."

Hopefully, we'll learn more about Park's plans beyond the Marvel Cinematic Universe soon.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Disney Lays Off More Than 1,000 Staff Members, Gutting Marvel's Visual Development Team
Related:

Disney Lays Off More Than 1,000 Staff Members, Gutting Marvel's Visual Development Team
Dakota Fanning Debunks MCU Role Rumor But Says She'd Be Open To It If Someone Would Have Me
Recommended For You:

Dakota Fanning Debunks MCU Role Rumor But Says She'd Be Open To It "If Someone Would Have Me"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ReverseFlasher
ReverseFlasher - 4/20/2026, 11:57 AM
that is CRAZY.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 4/20/2026, 11:57 AM
What about Ryan Meinerding?
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 4/20/2026, 11:59 AM
This is hands down the dumbest decision Disney has made. Marvel is what is making them money. Yet somehow they will retain everyone from Lucas film while that division keeps losing them money. It's absolutely bizarre
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 4/20/2026, 12:01 PM
Maybe he drew and turned in a black leather suit for Xmen and that sealed it.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 4/20/2026, 12:02 PM
The same people saying marvel needs a new vision and look are mad
MisterBones
MisterBones - 4/20/2026, 12:04 PM
That's [frick]ed up
TheWinkler
TheWinkler - 4/20/2026, 12:05 PM
The biggest issue with the MCU over the last few years has been lazy storytelling and shoddy planning, paired with Disney+ fumbles and failure to pass the torch to a new group of heroes post endgame, not the Visual Development department who gets handed an assignment of what is happening and what they need to work on.

I'm sorry, but this is horse manure.
FukumaMizushi
FukumaMizushi - 4/20/2026, 12:08 PM
You see how all those flops hurt their pocket?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder