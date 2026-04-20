Marvel Studios Has Laid Off Director Of Visual Development Andy Park, One Of The MCU's Architects

Andy Park has been with Marvel Studios since work started on Captain America: The First Avenger in 2010. He's responsible for many of the most iconic costumes and moments we've seen in the MCU, and has contributed to every single project developed over the past 16 years.

We recently learned that Disney's layoffs had gutted Marvel Studios' Visual Development team, with a skeleton crew left to pick up the slack and hire freelancers on a project-by-project basis.

Fresh off Marvel stealing the show at CinemaCon last week, it's now been revealed that Park—who was among the artists who worked on this December's Avengers: Doomsday—has also been laid off by the House of Mouse.

To call this decision "baffling" on Disney's part would be an understatement, and it's impossible to imagine the MCU not suffering as a result.

Taking to social media, Park wrote, "It’s the end of an era. I was there at the beginning of a unique team that broke the mold of Hollywood and helped a studio gross over $30 billion."

"I’ve been here for over 16 years, spanning over 40 films and shows, 15 of which I led as Director of Visual Development/Visual Development Supervisor. I got to lead, work with, and hire the best artists in the entertainment business. It has been the honor of a lifetime to be part of the team that helped create the visual language of the Marvel Cinematic Universe."

"I couldn’t be prouder to have been part of the entire history of this department," he added. "As I wrap up my final months here, I’m looking forward to the creative freedom of a fresh start. I’m eager to bring my perspective and leadership to new challenges. To those I’ve worked with before, and those I’ve yet to meet: I’m looking forward to the conversations ahead."

After over a decade and a half of being exclusive to Marvel Studios, it seems Park is ready and willing to take his skills elsewhere. If James Gunn is looking to give the DCU a boost, he'll turn to the artist to bring his incredible talents to DC Studios. Of course, the artist may want a well-deserved break from superheroes.

When we interviewed Park in 2022, he shared some fascinating insights into how Marvel Studios' Visual Development team approaches adapting a comic book costume as it moves from page to screen:

"You know, I’ve heard some internet chatter with people saying that in recent times [the costumes] are more comic accurate, but I don’t know. Since I’ve been working here since 2010, I've worked on the first Captain America and then pretty much everything since. I feel like we’re just doing the same thing we’ve always done. When I see some of the early costumes, they’re quite comic-accurate from Captain America to Iron Man to Hulk to Thor [Laughs]. Even Black Widow and Hawkeye. A lot of the originals are pretty comic-accurate." "Of course, there are going to be some characters throughout the years that veer away from some of that. You could say Ant-Man is quite a departure from the original comics. For me, I feel like we’re continuing what it is. There’s no mandate saying, ‘Oh, let’s be more comic accurate through the years.’ There’s nothing like that, to the filmmakers and me, nothing had changed." "Really, it comes down to two things. The filmmaker and the script. Something like Scarlet Witch, I worked on Avengers: Age of Ultron and I was working on her designs. Because I’m a fan and read comics in the 1980s, the first thing I did without reading a script was a comic-accurate version. I did it, and then I read the script and went, ‘There’s no way they’re going to pick this. It doesn’t make sense. She’s not a superhero or a supervillain; she’s just a Sokovian.’ I did it with the crown and, of course, in that meeting, they said, ‘Nice try, It doesn’t make sense.’ The fan in me was disappointed that she just wears a red jacket, but it’s a nod to the comics through real-world clothing." "Then, I did an updated design in Civil War, and then when we got to WandaVision, that’s when I read the script and talked to the producer, Mary Livanos and was like, ‘There’s a plan, right? There’s a reason now we get to see this? She was never called the Scarlet Witch. It was always Wanda Maximoff, and now she becomes the Scarlet Witch.’ That’s not comic-accurate. That’s not how things went. She was called Scarlet Witch from the get-go, but the genius of what Kevin [Feige] and these creators do, and we help contribute to that, is seeing this fuller journey where she becomes Scarlet Witch and it justifies why she has a comic-accurate costume."

Hopefully, we'll learn more about Park's plans beyond the Marvel Cinematic Universe soon.