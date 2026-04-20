MCU Rumor Roundup: Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Release, Steve Rogers' Secret Wars Role, Ultron's Return

We're back with another MCU rumor roundup, and there's lots to cover today as we share updates on everything from the Avengers: Doomsday trailer to more potential plot spoilers for the highly anticipated movie.

We also have a big Iron Fist tease, news on the extent of Chris Evans' role in next December's Avengers: Secret Wars, and some interesting insights into plans for Ultron in the upcoming VisionQuest TV series.

There's also a pretty wild theory doing the rounds that 8-Ball has been confirmed for Spider-Man: Brand New Day by one of the movie's LEGO sets (we know, we know...).

X user @ProjectHurts, who has been responsible for a few Avengers: Doomsday leaks, writes, "I’m told the Avengers Doomsday trailer is currently expected to release online around mid June, according to someone who works for a screening company who saw the trailer before anyone else did at CinemaCon."

This comes amid continued speculation that recent posts from Marvel Studios' various overseas social media accounts are teasing the trailer's imminent debut:

*suena música de Avengers* — MarvelLATAM (@MarvelLATAM) April 19, 2026

@Cryptic4KQual shared several updates during a recent Reddit AMA, revealing that the Avengers: Doomsday content added to Avengers: Endgame will likely show us Steve Rogers' trip back in time, the build-up to him meeting the Fantastic Four, and possibly something Doctor Doom-related.

The main beef between Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes in Avengers: Doomsday will relate to the rights to the name of the "Avengers" team. It sounds like Thor's speech in the trailer shown at CinemaCon is meant to unite the squabbling heroes.

The insider has heard nothing about an internal Avengers: Doomsday screening, despite claims to the contrary.

We may see other characters from the Spider-Man franchise starring Tobey Maguire in the next Avengers movies. Sadly, Kirsten Dunst's Mary Jane Watson may not be among them.

Will Steve have a big role in Avengers: Secret Wars? "I don't think so," the leaker writes. "May be drastically reduced."

According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, "A new project with Danny Rand's Iron Fist as a lead is in development at Marvel Studios."

Over to The Cosmic Circus now, and it's said that VisionQuest is "A fantastic story of an AI trying to humanize itself. But more than that, it’s a story of fathers and sons, and it’s really sentimental." As for Ultron, it seems most of his screentime will be in human form, as actor James Spader reprises what was a voice role in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron.

As for Ultron, it seems most of his screentime will be in human form, as actor James Spader reprises what was a voice role in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron. Other tidbits include there still being plans in the MCU for the Agents of Atlas, Moondragon, and Beta Ray Bill.

Is this our first look at Spider-Man: Brand New Day's 8-Ball or just a recycled image of Mysterio? We'll let you decide...