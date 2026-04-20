MCU Rumor Roundup: Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Release, Steve Rogers' Secret Wars Role, Ultron's Return

MCU Rumor Roundup: Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Release, Steve Rogers' Secret Wars Role, Ultron's Return

In this new MCU rumor roundup, we're sharing the latest on plans to release the Avengers: Doomsday trailer, details on Ultron's portrayal in VisionQuest, a big Iron Fist update, and more.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 20, 2026 01:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

We're back with another MCU rumor roundup, and there's lots to cover today as we share updates on everything from the Avengers: Doomsday trailer to more potential plot spoilers for the highly anticipated movie.

We also have a big Iron Fist tease, news on the extent of Chris Evans' role in next December's Avengers: Secret Wars, and some interesting insights into plans for Ultron in the upcoming VisionQuest TV series.

There's also a pretty wild theory doing the rounds that 8-Ball has been confirmed for Spider-Man: Brand New Day by one of the movie's LEGO sets (we know, we know...).

  • X user @ProjectHurts, who has been responsible for a few Avengers: Doomsday leaks, writes, "I’m told the Avengers Doomsday trailer is currently expected to release online around mid June, according to someone who works for a screening company who saw the trailer before anyone else did at CinemaCon."

  • This comes amid continued speculation that recent posts from Marvel Studios' various overseas social media accounts are teasing the trailer's imminent debut:

  • @Cryptic4KQual shared several updates during a recent Reddit AMA, revealing that the Avengers: Doomsday content added to Avengers: Endgame will likely show us Steve Rogers' trip back in time, the build-up to him meeting the Fantastic Four, and possibly something Doctor Doom-related.
  • The main beef between Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes in Avengers: Doomsday will relate to the rights to the name of the "Avengers" team. It sounds like Thor's speech in the trailer shown at CinemaCon is meant to unite the squabbling heroes. 
  • The insider has heard nothing about an internal Avengers: Doomsday screening, despite claims to the contrary.
  • We may see other characters from the Spider-Man franchise starring Tobey Maguire in the next Avengers movies. Sadly, Kirsten Dunst's Mary Jane Watson may not be among them.

  • Will Steve have a big role in Avengers: Secret Wars? "I don't think so," the leaker writes. "May be drastically reduced."

  • According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, "A new project with Danny Rand's Iron Fist as a lead is in development at Marvel Studios."

  • Over to The Cosmic Circus now, and it's said that VisionQuest is "A fantastic story of an AI trying to humanize itself. But more than that, it’s a story of fathers and sons, and it’s really sentimental." As for Ultron, it seems most of his screentime will be in human form, as actor James Spader reprises what was a voice role in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron.
  • Other tidbits include there still being plans in the MCU for the Agents of Atlas, Moondragon, and Beta Ray Bill.

  • Is this our first look at Spider-Man: Brand New Day's 8-Ball or just a recycled image of Mysterio? We'll let you decide...
About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/20/2026, 1:49 PM
"A new project with Danny Rand's Iron Fist as a lead is in development at Marvel Studios."

User Comment Image

i only want this to happen soley because the show was a piece of sh1t
grif
grif - 4/20/2026, 1:58 PM
ot
rip Patrick Muldoon
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/20/2026, 2:11 PM
I’ll laugh if it’s not in movie what Lego sets had show to prove be wrong by movies
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/20/2026, 2:11 PM
I feel like The Mandalorian & Grogu next month makes more sense for an Avengers:Doomsday trailer debut then Toy Story 5 which would be mid-June but we’ll see…

Also we already got the conflict between Yelena & Bucky’s Avengers vs Sam’s Avengers setup in the Thunderbolt post credits scene but I’m glad Thor does give a speech about them putting aside their petty squabbles because there’s no time or need for that during dire times.

Oh and if the Iron Fist project is true , I hope Davos comes back since he’s an underrated villain imo.

User Comment Image

Anyway , very excited for VisionQuest especially if the details above are true which I could buy tbh!!.
DannyBrandy20
DannyBrandy20 - 4/20/2026, 2:46 PM
"A new project with Danny Rand's Iron Fist as a lead is in development at Marvel
Studios"

This better be full on reboot
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 4/20/2026, 2:58 PM
Just get us a trailer leak already.

Mid-June? ffs...
Spike101
Spike101 - 4/20/2026, 3:04 PM
If we are getting an IronFist movie can he actually look like the comic book version and not wear some homogenised MCU suit similar to so many other characters please? We need the mask too and not just for a few minutes like they did with Thor’s helmet.

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