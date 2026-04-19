Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Runtime Will Be Under 3 Hours Confirms Producer

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Runtime Will Be Under 3 Hours Confirms Producer

The Odyssey is one of this summer's most highly anticipated movies, and producer Emma Thomas has now confirmed that it won't boast a runtime quite as mammoth as Christopher Nolan's last film, Oppenheimer.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 19, 2026 12:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantasy
Source: Deadline (via SFFGazette.com)

Three-hour runtimes aren't too commonplace in Hollywood. Still, thanks to the success of blockbusters like Avengers: Endgame and Avatar: The Way of Water, moviegoers are definitely more accepting of them than they used to be.

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan's movies have always been on the longer side, but he broke the three-hour mark for the first time (to the minute) in 2023 with Oppenheimer. That was widely hailed as a masterpiece, and the bum-numbing runtime certainly didn't hurt a film that eventually won seven Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director.

The Odyssey is going to be a sweeping epic based on the ancient Greek literature attributed to Homer. There's enough material there to make multiple movies, but it doesn't sound like Nolan intends to push the limits when it comes to his adaptation's runtime.

Following Universal Pictures' CinemaCon panel, Deadline (via SFFGazette.com) has revealed, "Producer Emma Thomas also guaranteed this epic film will come in under three hours, but wasn’t quite sure of the actual running time yet since they are still in post production."

While Nolan's unprecedented run of success allows him a great deal of creative freedom, it's hard not to wonder how much the studio was involved with this decision. After all, the longer a movie is, the fewer screens it can play on in a theater on any given day.

Nolan also wrote The Odyssey, so chances are this was his decision as he figured out the best way to tell this story. It's probably going to be another couple of months until we get a confirmed runtime, but it being close to three hours is surely a given. 

The ancient Greek text is one of the foundational texts of Western literature. It tells the story of Odysseus, King of Ithaca, and his perilous journey home after the Trojan War. 

The tale includes iconic stories like Odysseus' encounters with the Cyclops, Polyphemus, the Sirens and the witch-goddess Circe, culminating in a reunion with his wife, Penelope, and son, Telemachus.

The cast of The Odyssey also includes Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway, C harlize Theron, Benny Safdie, Elliot Page, Jon Bernthal, Mia Goth, John Leguizamo, Himesh Patel, Lupita Nyong'o, Will Yun Lee, Benny Safdie, Bill Irwin, Samantha Morton, Jesse Garcia, Corey Hawkins, Josh Stewart, Jimmy Gonzales, Maurice Compte, and Logan Marshall-Green.

Shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology, the film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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MasterMix
MasterMix - 4/19/2026, 12:11 AM
But definitely a possible 2 hours and 50 minutes
PS118
PS118 - 4/19/2026, 12:13 AM
@MasterMix -

It’ll definitely be 2hr 59min
Lem1
Lem1 - 4/19/2026, 12:13 AM
Might only seem less than 3 hrs depending on proximity to Gargantua...
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/19/2026, 12:16 AM
Is this related to Mario Sonic Odisi?
Kadara
Kadara - 4/19/2026, 12:46 AM
@Malatrova15 - I'm going to keep it real with you: you've lost it.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/19/2026, 12:17 AM
I ain't trying to watch no damn 3hr long Simpsons movie!?!

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DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/19/2026, 12:21 AM

When Mr. Nolan consulted me on this important issue, I reminded him that if it's too long, all the women will complain that it hurts.
Kadara
Kadara - 4/19/2026, 12:45 AM
My bladder thanks you Mr Nolan. Nolite out. Hahah beat the weirdo!

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